PH To Host 2026 NBA Conference

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has praised the State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, for his commitment to community healthcare delivery in the state.

Dr. Oreh said this shortly after receiving an award of Excellence on behalf of the Governor from the Rivers State Hospital Management Board at a thanksgiving service, sendforth and award ceremony in Port Harcourt.

The Health Commissioner said the Governor is not only committed to transforming the health sector, but fiercely protecting the interest of Rivers State people.

She said it was against this background that the Governor is working hard to ensure quality healthcare for all rural communities in the state.

According to the Commissioner, “it is this protectiveness that makes him to standup for the people of Rivers State.

“It is this protectiveness and acknowledgement that health is first wealth, that makes him to give necessary attention to the health sector.”

Dr. Oreh also praised past and present Chief Medical Directors of the Board for their efforts in keeping Secondary health care institutions in the state afloat despite various challenges.

The Commissioner also commended the current Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Bright Ogbonda, for his competence and dedication to service, adding that she was particularly delighted that the current CMD has adopted an innovative approach to accomplish so much in the Board.

She promised to continuously stand as an advocate for the Board and push for improvement in the conditions of health care workers across the state.

Earlier the Chief Medical Director of the Board, Dr. Ogbonda, commended the State Governor for reforming the secondary health sector, stressing that within the last two years, the Governor has carried out massive reconstruction of General Hospitals across the state and constructed of the Neuro psychiatric hospital at Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt.

He also commended the Governor for employing over 2,000 health workers and ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances of newly employed health workers in the state.

Ogbonda said the gesture by the Governor has made the Board the envy of other boards and parastatals in the state.

He also attributed the success recorded so far by the Board to the effort of past CMDs, Directors and staff who laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of the Board.

The occasion featured the presentation of awards of Excellence to the Governor, the Commissioner for Health, and all former CMDs of the Board.

Other awards include, award for best performing hospitals in the state in which General Hospital, Ogu, emerged first, seconded by both civil servants clinic and Zonal Hospital, Bori, while third place went to General Hospital, Eleme.

For the best performing Medical Directors, the first position went to the Doctor incharge of Okrika General Hospital, while first and second runners up went to Dr. Mina Ikuru of Civil Servants Clinic and Dr. Okere of Eleme General Hospital.

The occasion also featured the unveiling of the third edition of Health Spring Magazine by the Board.

John Bibor