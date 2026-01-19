Wobodo Pledges Support For Ex-Service Men, Others

The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Charles Wobodo, said he would not renege on his administration’s commitment to support ex-servicemen and other security personnel within the Local Government area.

Wobodo made this known during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held in Isiokpo, the Headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government.

He said the event provided an opportunity to honour men and women who paid the supreme price in the defence of Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty.

The council chairman described fallen servicemen as national heroes whose sacrifices must never be forgotten by government and citizens alike.

According to him, his administration remains committed to strengthening the local security architecture to enhance peace and safety across Ikwerre communities.

He disclosed that the council has provided operational vehicles and other forms of support to security agencies operating in the area.

The Kelga Council Chairman noted that beyond serving officers, the local government is also focused on the welfare of retired and disabled security personnel.

He also assured that widows of fallen servicemen would not be neglected, stressing that they would be included in the council’s social welfare programmes.

The chairman further emphasized the need for continuous collaboration between the local government and security stakeholders to sustain peace and development.

As part of activities marking the remembrance event, Wobodo made a cash donation to members of the Nigerian Legion in the area.

He urged the legionnaires to maintain a cordial relationship with the local government and to continue supporting peace initiatives.

One of the Ex-service men, Major Joseph Wonuma, stated that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was a significant occasion and appealed to the Council chairman to prioritise welfare, employment and empowerment programmes for ex-servicemen and their families.