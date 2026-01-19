INEC Urges Peaceful Rivers Assembly Bye-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders to promote peace and ensure credible Rivers State House of Assembly bye-elections scheduled for February 21.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Gabriel Yomere, made the appeal at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Yomere said the poll was vital for voters in Ahoada-East II and Khana II constituencies, who had remained without representation at the state level.

He said INEC had begun preparations, including deploying trained personnel and ensuring timely distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials.

“The bye-election will involve 112,950 registered voters across 14 registration areas and 242 polling units in the two Local Government Areas.

“We have commenced all necessary internal preparations towards a successful bye-election”, he said.

Yomere urged political parties and candidates to uphold internal democracy and responsibility during the primaries scheduled to hold by January 23.

“Elections should be contests of ideas, not battles marked by intimidation, destruction or violence”, he said.

He commended security agencies for professionalism and assured them of INEC’s continued collaboration to ensure a secure election environment.

Yomere also encouraged political parties, civil society groups and the media to support voter education, peaceful participation and counter misinformation.

He disclosed that INEC commenced the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise on January 5 across all registration centres in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Mr. Olugbenga Adepoju, appealed to stakeholders to ensure peaceful bye-elections, stressing that security remained everyone’s responsibility.

Represented by CSP James Njoku, Adepoju emphasised collaboration between security agencies and the public for a credible electoral process.

“Security agencies cannot do it alone without your contribution. We appreciate your efforts towards the safety and security of our state”, he said.

Adepoju warned against electoral violence, describing it as any act intended to intimidate, harm or abuse electoral stakeholders.

He urged stakeholders to educate relatives and party members on the dangers of electoral violence and its consequences.

Adepoju appealed to youths, religious, community and political leaders to encourage followers to shun violence and promote peace.

He assured that security agencies would work together to safeguard lives and properties for the conduct of free and fair elections.

The Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Dr. Nnanna Onyekere, praised INEC’s proactiveness, saying it boosted confidence in a credible election.

“We assure you there will be no violence. There will be peace across the state”, Onyekere said.

He commended INEC for moving voter registration to ward level, noting it would ease access for prospective voters.

Onyekere called on political parties to collaborate with INEC and expressed confidence that the bye-elections would be peaceful and successful.