Forum Deploys Threat of Impeachment, Political Instability In Rivers state  ….Seeks For Truce

The One million professional forum,a Port Harcourt based Multidisciplinary Coalition of legal practitioners and Economists has deployed the regular threats of impeachment and political instability in the state.

The group which said this at a press release made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt said the situation was capable of affecting investment especially in the oil and gas sector of the state.

According to the group, Rivers state which is the hub of the oil and gas industry in the country has an estimated GDP of #28 trillion worth of investment in the sector, but it’s impact is far from being felt by the people of the state as a result of political instability.

“Today Nigeria has deployed 69 rigs for oil exploration from a paltry of 15 rigs two years ago, with Rivers state accounting for over 40 percent and support logistics operation for most of the other rigs in operation”it said.

The release further said the “the threat of impeachment has sent shockwave through the investment community”adding “analysts estimate that political instability in Rivers state causes a loss of nearly 30 percent of potential growth annually, wiping out billions in public and private sector investment”

It said the group intervention was informed by the negative impact of the instability on the economy of the state

“We, the One Million Professionals Forum, a multidisciplinary coalition of legal practitioners, economists, technocrats, and policy analysts, issue this statement as independent observers and stakeholders concerned with constitutional order, economic stability, and institutional integrity in Rivers State.

“Our intervention is informed by a simple but critical reality, sustained economic growth cannot coexist with prolonged political instability.

“Recent legislative actions,marked by recurring impeachment threats and governance disruptions,have moved beyond ordinary political contestation and now pose material risks to the state’s economy and investor confidence.

The group further said “By prioritizing impeachment over the deliberation of the 2026 Budget, the Assembly is holding the state’s recovery hostage.

“This budget is designed to fund healthcare, education, and human capital; every day it is delayed, a child goes without a desk and a hospital goes without medicine.

-“Rivers people did not vote for a permanent state of crisis.

“This is not the “payback” our citizens expected for electing their representatives. Instead of legislative synergy, the people are being served a “social burden” of increased tension, uncertainty, and a lack of focus on the very issues jobs and securitybthat affect their daily lives” it said.

The release which was signed by Alabo Edwin Harcourt Wokoma,Convener/National Coordinator regretted the lack of consultation among the law makers from their constituents especially on the issue ?10.5 billion in constituency project funds which according to it average about ?350 million per legislator released in September 2025.

It said impeachment should never be used as a tool for personal vendetta as , Assembly members have a moral and representative duty to consult their constituents before embarking on a process as consequential as impeachment.

“The absence of broad-based consultation undermines the democratic legitimacy of such proceedings.

“Furthermore, given that the Assembly leadership, the Governor, and the Deputy Governor are members of the same political party, the failure to explore internal party dispute-resolution mechanisms at state or national levels before invoking impeachment reflects a lack of proportionality and institutional restraint.

It commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for demonstrating han unmatched focus on the state’s development.

” Following his return to office, the Governor transitioned seamlessly into a high-impact developmental phase.

