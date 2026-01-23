Rivers
Forum Deploys Threat of Impeachment, Political Instability In Rivers state ….Seeks For Truce
The One million professional forum,a Port Harcourt based Multidisciplinary Coalition of legal practitioners and Economists has deployed the regular threats of impeachment and political instability in the state.
The group which said this at a press release made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt said the situation was capable of affecting investment especially in the oil and gas sector of the state.
According to the group, Rivers state which is the hub of the oil and gas industry in the country has an estimated GDP of #28 trillion worth of investment in the sector, but it’s impact is far from being felt by the people of the state as a result of political instability.
“Today Nigeria has deployed 69 rigs for oil exploration from a paltry of 15 rigs two years ago, with Rivers state accounting for over 40 percent and support logistics operation for most of the other rigs in operation”it said.
The release further said the “the threat of impeachment has sent shockwave through the investment community”adding “analysts estimate that political instability in Rivers state causes a loss of nearly 30 percent of potential growth annually, wiping out billions in public and private sector investment”
It said the group intervention was informed by the negative impact of the instability on the economy of the state
“We, the One Million Professionals Forum, a multidisciplinary coalition of legal practitioners, economists, technocrats, and policy analysts, issue this statement as independent observers and stakeholders concerned with constitutional order, economic stability, and institutional integrity in Rivers State.
“Our intervention is informed by a simple but critical reality, sustained economic growth cannot coexist with prolonged political instability.
“Recent legislative actions,marked by recurring impeachment threats and governance disruptions,have moved beyond ordinary political contestation and now pose material risks to the state’s economy and investor confidence.
The group further said “By prioritizing impeachment over the deliberation of the 2026 Budget, the Assembly is holding the state’s recovery hostage.
“This budget is designed to fund healthcare, education, and human capital; every day it is delayed, a child goes without a desk and a hospital goes without medicine.
-“Rivers people did not vote for a permanent state of crisis.
“This is not the “payback” our citizens expected for electing their representatives. Instead of legislative synergy, the people are being served a “social burden” of increased tension, uncertainty, and a lack of focus on the very issues jobs and securitybthat affect their daily lives” it said.
The release which was signed by Alabo Edwin Harcourt Wokoma,Convener/National Coordinator regretted the lack of consultation among the law makers from their constituents especially on the issue ?10.5 billion in constituency project funds which according to it average about ?350 million per legislator released in September 2025.
It said impeachment should never be used as a tool for personal vendetta as , Assembly members have a moral and representative duty to consult their constituents before embarking on a process as consequential as impeachment.
“The absence of broad-based consultation undermines the democratic legitimacy of such proceedings.
“Furthermore, given that the Assembly leadership, the Governor, and the Deputy Governor are members of the same political party, the failure to explore internal party dispute-resolution mechanisms at state or national levels before invoking impeachment reflects a lack of proportionality and institutional restraint.
It commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for demonstrating han unmatched focus on the state’s development.
” Following his return to office, the Governor transitioned seamlessly into a high-impact developmental phase.
10 Landmark Projects, between December 10 and December 23, 2025, the Governor success
Health Commissioner Extols Fubara’s Commitment To Community Healthcare Delivery
The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has praised the State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, for his commitment to community healthcare delivery in the state.
Dr. Oreh said this shortly after receiving an award of Excellence on behalf of the Governor from the Rivers State Hospital Management Board at a thanksgiving service, sendforth and award ceremony in Port Harcourt.
The Health Commissioner said the Governor is not only committed to transforming the health sector, but fiercely protecting the interest of Rivers State people.
She said it was against this background that the Governor is working hard to ensure quality healthcare for all rural communities in the state.
According to the Commissioner, “it is this protectiveness that makes him to standup for the people of Rivers State.
“It is this protectiveness and acknowledgement that health is first wealth, that makes him to give necessary attention to the health sector.”
Dr. Oreh also praised past and present Chief Medical Directors of the Board for their efforts in keeping Secondary health care institutions in the state afloat despite various challenges.
The Commissioner also commended the current Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Bright Ogbonda, for his competence and dedication to service, adding that she was particularly delighted that the current CMD has adopted an innovative approach to accomplish so much in the Board.
She promised to continuously stand as an advocate for the Board and push for improvement in the conditions of health care workers across the state.
Earlier the Chief Medical Director of the Board, Dr. Ogbonda, commended the State Governor for reforming the secondary health sector, stressing that within the last two years, the Governor has carried out massive reconstruction of General Hospitals across the state and constructed of the Neuro psychiatric hospital at Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt.
He also commended the Governor for employing over 2,000 health workers and ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances of newly employed health workers in the state.
Ogbonda said the gesture by the Governor has made the Board the envy of other boards and parastatals in the state.
He also attributed the success recorded so far by the Board to the effort of past CMDs, Directors and staff who laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of the Board.
The occasion featured the presentation of awards of Excellence to the Governor, the Commissioner for Health, and all former CMDs of the Board.
Other awards include, award for best performing hospitals in the state in which General Hospital, Ogu, emerged first, seconded by both civil servants clinic and Zonal Hospital, Bori, while third place went to General Hospital, Eleme.
For the best performing Medical Directors, the first position went to the Doctor incharge of Okrika General Hospital, while first and second runners up went to Dr. Mina Ikuru of Civil Servants Clinic and Dr. Okere of Eleme General Hospital.
The occasion also featured the unveiling of the third edition of Health Spring Magazine by the Board.
Groups Seek Enforcement Of Protective Laws For PWDs
Eze Gbakagbaka Commends Gov on Radio Rivers’ Transformation, Peaceful Governance
