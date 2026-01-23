Rivers
PFN Seeks Elders, Religious Leaders Intervention In Rivers Political Crisis
The Pentecostal fellowships of Nigeria (PFN) Rivers state chapter has called on elders and religious leaders in Rivers state to speak out and intervene in the political crisis rocking the state.
State president of the fellowship Rev. Dr Minaibi Dagogo Jack said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.
He said the crisis has continued because of the indifference among elders and religious leaders in the state.
According to him,the organization is not happy because those who are supposed to speak up are not doing so and blamed it on the spirit of indifference.
“There are two major factors that I see, from my experience, one is that spirit of indifference on the part of religious leaders and elders of the state
“Indifference because most of the religious leaders and elders feel that they will be insulted if they speak up on the crisis in the state
“The Pentecostal fellowships of Nigeria noticed with great dismay the political unrest and all sorts of things in the state and indeed we are not happy
“I think it is time for the church and the elders of the state to start talking and rebuke those who are supposed to be rebuked “he said.
According to the PFN president, the situation is not only affecting the peace and stability of the state but the economy of the state is also being affected.
Dagogo Jack further said even the church as an institution is also feeling the negative impact of the crisis as church leaders have been insulted,stressing that time has come for people to come out and condemned what is going on in the state.
“It is important we condemned this, enough is enough.
“Let stop this noise in Rivers state “he said.
The cleric further disclosed plans by the organization to massively mobilize the Christian community towards full participation in the 2027 election and all other elections in the state.
He said towards achieving this goal, the PFN is already commenced the mobilization of Christians across the state to participate in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise
“The fellowship is mandating its members,we are mobilizing them seriously to register for their PVC cards”
The state president said this was to ensure not only full participation of Christians in the election, but ensure the election of God fearing people.
He also advised all the actors in the crisis to toe the path of peace as the situation is affecting the development of the state.
Health Commissioner Extols Fubara’s Commitment To Community Healthcare Delivery
The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has praised the State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, for his commitment to community healthcare delivery in the state.
Dr. Oreh said this shortly after receiving an award of Excellence on behalf of the Governor from the Rivers State Hospital Management Board at a thanksgiving service, sendforth and award ceremony in Port Harcourt.
The Health Commissioner said the Governor is not only committed to transforming the health sector, but fiercely protecting the interest of Rivers State people.
She said it was against this background that the Governor is working hard to ensure quality healthcare for all rural communities in the state.
According to the Commissioner, “it is this protectiveness that makes him to standup for the people of Rivers State.
“It is this protectiveness and acknowledgement that health is first wealth, that makes him to give necessary attention to the health sector.”
Dr. Oreh also praised past and present Chief Medical Directors of the Board for their efforts in keeping Secondary health care institutions in the state afloat despite various challenges.
The Commissioner also commended the current Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Bright Ogbonda, for his competence and dedication to service, adding that she was particularly delighted that the current CMD has adopted an innovative approach to accomplish so much in the Board.
She promised to continuously stand as an advocate for the Board and push for improvement in the conditions of health care workers across the state.
Earlier the Chief Medical Director of the Board, Dr. Ogbonda, commended the State Governor for reforming the secondary health sector, stressing that within the last two years, the Governor has carried out massive reconstruction of General Hospitals across the state and constructed of the Neuro psychiatric hospital at Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt.
He also commended the Governor for employing over 2,000 health workers and ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances of newly employed health workers in the state.
Ogbonda said the gesture by the Governor has made the Board the envy of other boards and parastatals in the state.
He also attributed the success recorded so far by the Board to the effort of past CMDs, Directors and staff who laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of the Board.
The occasion featured the presentation of awards of Excellence to the Governor, the Commissioner for Health, and all former CMDs of the Board.
Other awards include, award for best performing hospitals in the state in which General Hospital, Ogu, emerged first, seconded by both civil servants clinic and Zonal Hospital, Bori, while third place went to General Hospital, Eleme.
For the best performing Medical Directors, the first position went to the Doctor incharge of Okrika General Hospital, while first and second runners up went to Dr. Mina Ikuru of Civil Servants Clinic and Dr. Okere of Eleme General Hospital.
The occasion also featured the unveiling of the third edition of Health Spring Magazine by the Board.
John Bibor
Groups Seek Enforcement Of Protective Laws For PWDs
Eze Gbakagbaka Commends Gov on Radio Rivers’ Transformation, Peaceful Governance
