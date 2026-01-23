Connect with us

Rivers

PFN Seeks Elders, Religious Leaders Intervention In Rivers Political Crisis

Published

1 day ago

on

The Pentecostal fellowships of Nigeria (PFN) Rivers state chapter has called on elders  and religious leaders in Rivers state to speak out and intervene in the political crisis rocking the state.

State president of the fellowship Rev. Dr Minaibi Dagogo Jack said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He said the crisis has continued because of the indifference among elders and religious leaders in the state.

According to him,the organization is not happy because those who are supposed to speak up are not doing so and blamed it on the spirit of indifference.

“There are two major factors that I see, from my experience, one is that spirit of indifference on the part of religious leaders and elders of the state
“Indifference because most of the religious leaders and elders feel that they will be insulted if they speak up on the crisis in the state

“The Pentecostal fellowships of Nigeria noticed with great dismay the political unrest and all sorts of things in the state and indeed we are not happy

“I think it is time for the church and the elders of the state to start talking and rebuke those who are supposed to be rebuked “he said.

According to the PFN president, the situation is not only affecting the peace and stability of the state but the economy of the state is also being affected.

Dagogo Jack further said even the church as an institution is also feeling the negative impact of the crisis as church leaders have been insulted,stressing that time has come for people to come out and condemned what is going on in the state.

“It is important we condemned this, enough is enough.
“Let stop this noise in Rivers state “he said.

The cleric further disclosed plans by the organization to massively mobilize the Christian community towards full participation in the 2027 election and all other elections in the state.

He said towards achieving this goal, the PFN is already commenced the mobilization of Christians across the state to participate in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise
“The fellowship is mandating its members,we are mobilizing them seriously to register for their PVC cards”

The state president said this was to ensure not only full participation of Christians in the election, but ensure the election of God fearing people.
He also advised all the actors in the crisis to toe the path of peace as the situation is affecting the development of the state.

City Crime

Health Commissioner Extols Fubara’s Commitment To Community Healthcare Delivery

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has praised the State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, for his commitment to community healthcare delivery in the state.

Dr. Oreh said this shortly after receiving an award of Excellence on behalf of the Governor from the Rivers State Hospital Management Board at a thanksgiving service, sendforth and award ceremony in Port Harcourt.

The Health Commissioner said the Governor is not only committed to transforming the health sector, but fiercely protecting the interest  of Rivers State people.

She said it was against this background that the Governor is working hard to ensure quality healthcare for all rural communities in the state.

According to the Commissioner, “it is this protectiveness that makes him to standup for the people of Rivers State.

“It is this protectiveness and acknowledgement that health is first wealth, that makes him to give necessary attention to the health sector.”

Dr. Oreh also praised past and present Chief Medical Directors of the Board for their efforts in keeping Secondary health care institutions in the state afloat despite various  challenges.

The Commissioner also commended the current Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Bright Ogbonda, for his competence and dedication to service, adding that she was particularly delighted that the current CMD has adopted an innovative approach to accomplish so much in the Board.

She promised to continuously stand as an advocate for the Board and push for improvement in the conditions of health care workers across the state.

Earlier the Chief Medical Director of the Board, Dr. Ogbonda, commended the State Governor for reforming the secondary health sector, stressing that within the last two years, the Governor has carried out massive reconstruction of General Hospitals across the state and constructed of the Neuro psychiatric hospital at Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt.

He also commended the Governor for employing over 2,000 health workers and ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances of newly employed health workers in the state.

Ogbonda said the gesture by the Governor has made the Board the envy of other boards and parastatals in the state.

He also attributed the success recorded so far by the Board to the effort of past CMDs, Directors and staff who laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of the Board.

The occasion featured the presentation of awards of Excellence to the Governor, the Commissioner for Health, and all former CMDs of the Board.

Other awards include, award for best performing hospitals in the state in which General Hospital, Ogu, emerged first, seconded by both civil servants clinic and Zonal Hospital, Bori, while third place went to General Hospital, Eleme.

For the best performing Medical Directors, the first position went to the Doctor incharge of Okrika General Hospital, while first and second runners up went to Dr. Mina Ikuru of Civil Servants Clinic and Dr. Okere of Eleme General Hospital.

The occasion also featured the unveiling of the third edition of Health Spring Magazine by the Board.

 

John Bibor

 

Rivers

Groups Seek Enforcement Of Protective Laws For PWDs

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

Amaclare Connect and Development Initiative, and the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, an umbrella organisation for Persons with Disability (PWDs) in Rivers State, have called for the enforcement of various laws that protect persons with disabilities.
They said this will guarantee public sector participation, implementation of target welfare policies on the part of the government, and public awareness on their responsibilities.
Leader of the PWDs in Rivers State, Kie Obomanu, made the call while speaking during a recent rally and public enlightenment/advocacy campaign on the basic needs and reasons it has become necessary for the public to know their obligation to Persons with Disabilities.
He said the purpose of the rally is to stop discrimination and stigmatisation against persons with disabilities, and at the same time calling for criminalization and redress of such practice
Obomanu also used the opportunity to commend the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), a non-governmental Organisation known for its inclusive peace-building and economic development interventions, for funding the programme.
He encouraged PIND not to relent in its efforts of providing the platform for escalating advocacies and public enlightenment programmes, and for PIND to remain relentless and steadfast in its pursuit for the establishment of an egalitarian society where inclusivity is the watchword and humanitarian purposes are achieved.
Obomanu called on individuals, groups, corporate organizations and government at all levels to enhance the opportunity for persons with disabilities, most especially, provision of jobs for them.
In the same vein, the representative of Amaclare Connect and Development Initiative, Mrs. Doris Onyinye Igweh, emphasised the need for continuous synergy between development partners and the community of PWDs to ensure rapid economic development policies for them.
She also asked for critical interventions in key areas, such as education, health, information/communication, employment, and community-based initiatives.
In the various speeches of the participants, some of them expressed the pain and experience they have gone through as a result of their conditions.
Those who spoke during the programme include Esther Wahu, John Obaye, Godswill Chibuzor, and Moses Gozi, who presented wonderful rendition of gospel songs.
The Tide’s source reports that a greater number of PWDs are educated in various fields, but without jobs.
Rivers

Eze Gbakagbaka Commends Gov on Radio Rivers’ Transformation, Peaceful Governance

Published

1 day ago

on

January 23, 2026

By

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji, His Majesty, Prof. Leslie N. Eke, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for what he described as the Governor’s “purposeful governance” reflected in the recent transformation of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (RSBC), popularly known as Radio Rivers.
Eze Eke gave the commendation when he spoke in an interview with newsmen at his palace in Woji Community, Obio Akpor Local Government Area.
The revered monarch noted that the station’s acquisition of an operational Outside Broadcast (OB) van, a new studio complex and improved, steady power supply marked a significant milestone in public broadcasting in the state, describing the development as timely and impactful.
According to him, the improvements at Radio Rivers have enhanced the station’s capacity to serve as a credible platform for information dissemination, public enlightenment and civic engagement, particularly in a diverse and politically sensitive state like Rivers.
He said the feat underscored Governor Fubara’s commitment to strengthening public institutions and investing in infrastructure that promotes transparency, accountability and inclusive governance, adding that a functional state-owned broadcast outfit remains vital to democratic growth.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is the incumbent Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, further lauded the governor’s attention to issues of good governance, stressing that effective leadership must prioritize institutional stability, service delivery and the welfare of the people, rather than personal or sectional interests.
Eze Eke, who is also the President, Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (AOCTRON), further commended the Governor for sustaining peace across the state, noting that the prevailing atmosphere of calm has enabled government policies and development programmes to take root, while fostering unity among the various ethnic nationalities.
He urged stakeholders, including traditional rulers, the media and civil society, to support the administration’s efforts by promoting dialogue, responsible reportage and community-based peacebuilding initiatives.
The monarch reaffirmed the support of his Kingdom for policies and programmes aimed at consolidating peace and accelerating development in Rivers State, while calling on the government to sustain the tempo of reforms for the overall benefit of the people.
King Onunwor
