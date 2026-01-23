PFN Seeks Elders, Religious Leaders Intervention In Rivers Political Crisis

The Pentecostal fellowships of Nigeria (PFN) Rivers state chapter has called on elders and religious leaders in Rivers state to speak out and intervene in the political crisis rocking the state.

State president of the fellowship Rev. Dr Minaibi Dagogo Jack said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He said the crisis has continued because of the indifference among elders and religious leaders in the state.

According to him,the organization is not happy because those who are supposed to speak up are not doing so and blamed it on the spirit of indifference.

“There are two major factors that I see, from my experience, one is that spirit of indifference on the part of religious leaders and elders of the state

“Indifference because most of the religious leaders and elders feel that they will be insulted if they speak up on the crisis in the state

“The Pentecostal fellowships of Nigeria noticed with great dismay the political unrest and all sorts of things in the state and indeed we are not happy

“I think it is time for the church and the elders of the state to start talking and rebuke those who are supposed to be rebuked “he said.

According to the PFN president, the situation is not only affecting the peace and stability of the state but the economy of the state is also being affected.

Dagogo Jack further said even the church as an institution is also feeling the negative impact of the crisis as church leaders have been insulted,stressing that time has come for people to come out and condemned what is going on in the state.

“It is important we condemned this, enough is enough.

“Let stop this noise in Rivers state “he said.

The cleric further disclosed plans by the organization to massively mobilize the Christian community towards full participation in the 2027 election and all other elections in the state.

He said towards achieving this goal, the PFN is already commenced the mobilization of Christians across the state to participate in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise

“The fellowship is mandating its members,we are mobilizing them seriously to register for their PVC cards”

The state president said this was to ensure not only full participation of Christians in the election, but ensure the election of God fearing people.

He also advised all the actors in the crisis to toe the path of peace as the situation is affecting the development of the state.