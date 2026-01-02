Nasarawa D’Gov, Others Condole Diri, Ewhrudjakpo Family

Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson, have also condoled with the Bayelsa State Government and family of the late Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the deceased as an outstanding patriotic public servant.

In a letter addressed to the Ewhrudjakpo Family signed by the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor he expressed deep sadness over the sudden passing of his Bayelsa colleague on Thursday 11th December, 2025.

Dr Akabe acknowledged the high intellectual capacity and commitment of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo to public service and development of Bayelsa State as well as improvement in the governance system of the country.

Describing the sad development as a collective grief, the Nasarawa deputy governor sympathised with Governor Douye Diri, the Ewhrudjakpo Family, alongside the Government and people of the State, and prayed God to comfort them.

“I’m deeply shaken by the sudden and tragic news of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and my contemporary. Anyone who followed his trajectory in public service could clearly see a man deeply committed to the development of his state.

“He was widely regarded as a workaholic and a technocrat who brought intellectual rigour to governance. I will definitely miss his pieces of advice and his many proverbs”, he said.

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson, has urged the people of the state to honour the memories of their departed deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, by emulating his lifestyle of loyalty and commitment to promoting the common good.

Senator Dickson made the call when he paid a condolence visit to the Ewhrudjakpo Family and the people of Ofoni Community at the country home of Senator Ewhrudjakpo at Ofoni in Sagbama local government area of the state.

Accompanied by his wife, Professor Rachel Dickson, and a large retinue of political associates, Dickson lamented that the sudden demise of the Bayelsa Deputy Governor has created a gaping hole not only in Ofoni but also the entire state in several areas including politics.

According to him, the Senator Ewhrudjakpo he maintained close ties with for over thirty years, embodied total loyalty, selfless service and dedication to worthy causes aimed at making society a better place.

Describing the passing of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as a great iroko tree that had fallen, the former Bayelsa Governor expressed worry that it would be difficult to have another committed, loyal and dedicated leader of Ewhrudjakpo’s ilk in a short while

He, however, encouraged the bereaved Ewhrudjakpo family and the entire people of Ofoni community to take solace in the positive and riveting legacy left behind by their illustrious son, and prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed deputy governor.

“The story of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo is now spreading like wild harmattan fire. He was a good man who rendered selfless service with integrity, compassion and loyalty. We can not completely tell his story in one day.

“There are two types of loyalty: loyalty to good causes and loyalty to persons. Lawrence had both. Younger people and even elders in this political business should know that it is about mentoring and being mentored. Lawrence knew it all and followed. How do we replace Lawrence?

”Even though we are all pained, we still have to thank God for giving him to us through your family and community. We do so because we can not question God. But I want to let you know that there are so many things we will institute in his name.

“We will not allow the name of this great and good man to go down because he has ceased to breathe. I am calling a lot of friends and all of you to be part of it”, Dickson said.

Responding on behalf of the Ewhrudjakpo family, Dr. Oyovwhi Osusu, thanked Senator Dickson for the condolence visit and his kind words of encouragement to the immediate bereaved family and Ofoni community in general.

Dr. Osusu, who expressed profound sense of loss and grief of the community over the death of their son, however, assured Senator Dickson of their readiness to collaborate with him, the State Government and every critical stakeholder to give the deceased a befitting burial.