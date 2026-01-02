Niger Delta
Oborevwori Weeps over Senator’s Death
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has described the death of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as a great loss to the State, the Anioma nation and Nigeria at large.
In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Friday, Oborevwori said Nwaoboshi was a proud son of Delta and a courageous defender of the Anioma cause whose contributions to nation-building would remain indelible.
He recalled the late senator’s impactful service at the National Assembly, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.
The Governor said his voice and advocacy for the development of the Niger Delta and Delta State stood him out as a committed and passionate leader.
“Nwaoboshi’s political journey and rise to prominence were anchored on a rich political pedigree, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, which also saw him serve meritoriously as a two-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.
“The late lawmaker devoted his life to the service of his people, the party and the nation, leaving behind a legacy of courage, loyalty and dedication to public service”, he said.
Oborevwori, said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Anioma nation, members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and all those whose lives he touched.
“I pray that Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.
Niger Delta
A’Ibom Unveils Industrial Park For Manufacturing
The Akwa-Ibom State Government has announced the completion of its industrial park which is well equipped with modern amenities to fast-track entrepreneurship that would create hundreds of jobs in the state.
Located on a 250-hectare facility with a dedicated customs checkpoint and a logistics hub, it has reduced the cost of moving goods to port by up to 30 percent.
The State Governor, Umo Eno, made this known while declaring open the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Cross River/Akwa Ibom States branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Uyo, the state capital.
He said in the state’s portal, which he described as a “one-stop-shop”, the state government has streamlined company registration, tax incentives and permits, adding that since its launch, the average time to obtain a business licence has fallen from 45 days to just 7 days.
“In partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Industrial Engineers and local universities, we have introduced a dual training programme that places 2000 youths annually in apprenticeships within manufacturing firms, ensuring a pipeline of skilled labour tailored to industry need”, he said.
The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Iniobong Ekong, said the state’s industrial policy 2024-2029 offers a 5-year tax holiday for new manufacturing enterprises, a 50% reduction in electricity tariffs for energy-intensive plants, and a matching grant scheme for research and development projects that has achieved a 15% increase in productivity.
He urged MAN to “partner with the state government by investing in the industrial park, tap into our incentives and bring your innovation to our shores.
“Together we can create a robust ecosystem where raw materials are transformed into value-added products, jobs are generated and our economy diversifies beyond oil.
“To the Federal Government, we seek continued support in the form of fiscal measures that encourage local production as well as the swift implementation of the national industrial policy which aligns closely with our state initiatives.”
In his welcome address, the Branch Chairman of the association, Inalegwu Adoga, lauded the governors of the two states for their commitment to improving infrastructure, stabilizing the business environment, enhancing security, and supporting local enterprises which, he said, has gone unnoticed.
“The manufacturing community deeply appreciates the platforms you have created to make both states more attractive for investment and industrial growth”, he said.
In a goodwill message, the Zonal Coordinator of Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-industry Development Initiative (NAADI), Howard Usen, expressed readiness to ensure a robust agribusiness and agro-industrial development across the country, particularly in the resource-rich South-South region.
“We recognize that the future of Nigeria’s economy is intrinsically linked to a strong manufacturing sector, especially one that leverages our abundant agricultural resources”, Usen said.
Niger Delta
Nasarawa D’Gov, Others Condole Diri, Ewhrudjakpo Family
Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson, have also condoled with the Bayelsa State Government and family of the late Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the deceased as an outstanding patriotic public servant.
In a letter addressed to the Ewhrudjakpo Family signed by the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor he expressed deep sadness over the sudden passing of his Bayelsa colleague on Thursday 11th December, 2025.
Dr Akabe acknowledged the high intellectual capacity and commitment of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo to public service and development of Bayelsa State as well as improvement in the governance system of the country.
Describing the sad development as a collective grief, the Nasarawa deputy governor sympathised with Governor Douye Diri, the Ewhrudjakpo Family, alongside the Government and people of the State, and prayed God to comfort them.
“I’m deeply shaken by the sudden and tragic news of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and my contemporary. Anyone who followed his trajectory in public service could clearly see a man deeply committed to the development of his state.
“He was widely regarded as a workaholic and a technocrat who brought intellectual rigour to governance. I will definitely miss his pieces of advice and his many proverbs”, he said.
Meanwhile, the former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson, has urged the people of the state to honour the memories of their departed deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, by emulating his lifestyle of loyalty and commitment to promoting the common good.
Senator Dickson made the call when he paid a condolence visit to the Ewhrudjakpo Family and the people of Ofoni Community at the country home of Senator Ewhrudjakpo at Ofoni in Sagbama local government area of the state.
Accompanied by his wife, Professor Rachel Dickson, and a large retinue of political associates, Dickson lamented that the sudden demise of the Bayelsa Deputy Governor has created a gaping hole not only in Ofoni but also the entire state in several areas including politics.
According to him, the Senator Ewhrudjakpo he maintained close ties with for over thirty years, embodied total loyalty, selfless service and dedication to worthy causes aimed at making society a better place.
Describing the passing of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as a great iroko tree that had fallen, the former Bayelsa Governor expressed worry that it would be difficult to have another committed, loyal and dedicated leader of Ewhrudjakpo’s ilk in a short while
He, however, encouraged the bereaved Ewhrudjakpo family and the entire people of Ofoni community to take solace in the positive and riveting legacy left behind by their illustrious son, and prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed deputy governor.
“The story of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo is now spreading like wild harmattan fire. He was a good man who rendered selfless service with integrity, compassion and loyalty. We can not completely tell his story in one day.
“There are two types of loyalty: loyalty to good causes and loyalty to persons. Lawrence had both. Younger people and even elders in this political business should know that it is about mentoring and being mentored. Lawrence knew it all and followed. How do we replace Lawrence?
”Even though we are all pained, we still have to thank God for giving him to us through your family and community. We do so because we can not question God. But I want to let you know that there are so many things we will institute in his name.
“We will not allow the name of this great and good man to go down because he has ceased to breathe. I am calling a lot of friends and all of you to be part of it”, Dickson said.
Responding on behalf of the Ewhrudjakpo family, Dr. Oyovwhi Osusu, thanked Senator Dickson for the condolence visit and his kind words of encouragement to the immediate bereaved family and Ofoni community in general.
Dr. Osusu, who expressed profound sense of loss and grief of the community over the death of their son, however, assured Senator Dickson of their readiness to collaborate with him, the State Government and every critical stakeholder to give the deceased a befitting burial.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
800 People Benefit From Maiden PINL’s CSR Programme In N’Delta
About 800 people from 60 communities from the host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have benefitted from a free medical outreach and palliatives distribution programme as Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd (PINL) commences Niger Delta’s biggest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for Christmas in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.
The beneficiaries of the CSR cut across the three Local Government Areas of Southern Ijaw, Ogbia and Yenagoa.
The gesture is part of the CSR package of PINL which is the private security company responsible for securing the Eastern Corridor of the TNP.
The General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement of PINL, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, while handing out the palliatives to the beneficiaries, said the gesture was the company’s way of showing appreciation to the communities for their support and for maintaining zero infractions on the TNP in the last one year.
He added that the gesture was part of the company’s effort in assuaging the impacts of the harsh economy on the communities.
“We are glad to do this because Bayelsa has demonstrated excellence. They have demonstrated capacity in the sense that one year down the line, there has been no pipeline infraction in the whole state and we feel that it is enough to celebrate.
“There is no better way to do that than to come here to say thank you to our chief partners who have been committed, and dedicated in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft”, Mezeh said.
He continued that the company realised that the communities need medical attention and palliatives to mitigate the negative impact of flooding which is a common occurrence in the areas.
“That’s why we have come here to distribute this items to you, and I want to thank you and urge you to continue to maintain the momentum in the fight against pipeline vandalism”, he stated.
He also appealed to youths of the communities to maintain the momentum in order to enable the Federal Government meet up its oil output target for 2026.
“Going forward, we want to appeal to the youths of our communities to maintain the momentum in the fight against pipeline vandalism.
“We want to ensure that we achieve the target set by the federal government in terms of production output and we believe that with the current momentum, we’ll achieve the target”, Mezeh stated.
He announced that the palliatives would be distributed round the 216 communities under its area of operation and cutting across Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia States.
While speaking with journalists, the Head of the PINL Medical Team, Dr. Sokaribo Oweredaba, said over 800 persons benefitted from basic medical interventions such as eye test, blood sugar test, and awareness on common ailments in the communities.
“We have been able to reach out to over 800 persons. We are giving them eye glasses, treating basic ailments, checking their blood sugar and also make referrals where necessary.
“This period is a difficult time for everyone and bringing healthcare closer to the people matters a lot, and so it’s good they take advantage of this opportunity”, he said.
Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary communities, Chairman of Southern Ijaw Council of Chiefs, HRH, Chief Darious Job, commended the company for remembering host communities at this critical time.
Thd monarch assured on behalf of the communities of continued partnership with the company.
“We want to thank PINL and we implore every other company operating in our communities to follow suit because PINL is working with the communities.
“The communities are happy and I am promising that in 2026, there will be no infraction on the lines”, he stated.
Highlight of the distribution was a visit to Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Secretariat, Emohua local government secretariat, followed by Tai Local Government Secretariat, and St, Paul’s Primary School, which took place on December 24 to close the exercise.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
