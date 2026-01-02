800 People Benefit From Maiden PINL’s CSR Programme In N’Delta

About 800 people from 60 communities from the host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have benefitted from a free medical outreach and palliatives distribution programme as Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd (PINL) commences Niger Delta’s biggest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for Christmas in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

The beneficiaries of the CSR cut across the three Local Government Areas of Southern Ijaw, Ogbia and Yenagoa.

The gesture is part of the CSR package of PINL which is the private security company responsible for securing the Eastern Corridor of the TNP.

The General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement of PINL, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, while handing out the palliatives to the beneficiaries, said the gesture was the company’s way of showing appreciation to the communities for their support and for maintaining zero infractions on the TNP in the last one year.

He added that the gesture was part of the company’s effort in assuaging the impacts of the harsh economy on the communities.

“We are glad to do this because Bayelsa has demonstrated excellence. They have demonstrated capacity in the sense that one year down the line, there has been no pipeline infraction in the whole state and we feel that it is enough to celebrate.

“There is no better way to do that than to come here to say thank you to our chief partners who have been committed, and dedicated in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft”, Mezeh said.

He continued that the company realised that the communities need medical attention and palliatives to mitigate the negative impact of flooding which is a common occurrence in the areas.

“That’s why we have come here to distribute this items to you, and I want to thank you and urge you to continue to maintain the momentum in the fight against pipeline vandalism”, he stated.

He also appealed to youths of the communities to maintain the momentum in order to enable the Federal Government meet up its oil output target for 2026.

“Going forward, we want to appeal to the youths of our communities to maintain the momentum in the fight against pipeline vandalism.

“We want to ensure that we achieve the target set by the federal government in terms of production output and we believe that with the current momentum, we’ll achieve the target”, Mezeh stated.

He announced that the palliatives would be distributed round the 216 communities under its area of operation and cutting across Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia States.

While speaking with journalists, the Head of the PINL Medical Team, Dr. Sokaribo Oweredaba, said over 800 persons benefitted from basic medical interventions such as eye test, blood sugar test, and awareness on common ailments in the communities.

“We have been able to reach out to over 800 persons. We are giving them eye glasses, treating basic ailments, checking their blood sugar and also make referrals where necessary.

“This period is a difficult time for everyone and bringing healthcare closer to the people matters a lot, and so it’s good they take advantage of this opportunity”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary communities, Chairman of Southern Ijaw Council of Chiefs, HRH, Chief Darious Job, commended the company for remembering host communities at this critical time.

Thd monarch assured on behalf of the communities of continued partnership with the company.

“We want to thank PINL and we implore every other company operating in our communities to follow suit because PINL is working with the communities.

“The communities are happy and I am promising that in 2026, there will be no infraction on the lines”, he stated.

Highlight of the distribution was a visit to Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Secretariat, Emohua local government secretariat, followed by Tai Local Government Secretariat, and St, Paul’s Primary School, which took place on December 24 to close the exercise.