A’Ibom High Court Sentences 4 Kidnappers To Death
An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has sentenced four men to death by hanging for kidnap and murder of a businessman.
The convicts are: Marvelous Ndah, 38, a native of Ikot Iyire, Edemaya, in Ikot Abasi; Anthony Anthony Akpan, 37, an indigene of Ekput in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area; Aniema Eshiet, 34, from Oborenyin in Ikot Abasi; and Onyebule Gift Ogbonna, 41, from Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The four convicts are members of a notorious nine-man kidnapping syndicate that terrorised residents of Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom State and neighbouring communities in Rivers State.
The convicts were found guilty of kidnapping an Anambra State–born businessman, Mr. Chijioke Anyanwu, proprietor of Jon KAMSY Supermarket, Ikot Abasi, and k!lling him after collecting a ransom of N3 million from his family.
They were standing trial alongside two other defendants, Uche Success Nwokocha and Chidi Christian Nwokoma, who were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence linking them to the kidnapping of the late Anyanwu.
The defendants were arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, contrary to Section 552 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Laws of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria 2000, and kidnapping, contrary to Section 1(2) of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law, 2009.
Delivering a one-hour judgment on Wednesday, 17th December, 2025, Justice Archibong Archibong found the four defendants guilty as charged, holding that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.
“I hope this judgment will act as a deterrent to those who, like the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 6th defendants, and all those who aspire to be like them”, the trial judge held.
A’Ibom Unveils Industrial Park For Manufacturing
The Akwa-Ibom State Government has announced the completion of its industrial park which is well equipped with modern amenities to fast-track entrepreneurship that would create hundreds of jobs in the state.
Located on a 250-hectare facility with a dedicated customs checkpoint and a logistics hub, it has reduced the cost of moving goods to port by up to 30 percent.
The State Governor, Umo Eno, made this known while declaring open the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Cross River/Akwa Ibom States branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Uyo, the state capital.
He said in the state’s portal, which he described as a “one-stop-shop”, the state government has streamlined company registration, tax incentives and permits, adding that since its launch, the average time to obtain a business licence has fallen from 45 days to just 7 days.
“In partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Industrial Engineers and local universities, we have introduced a dual training programme that places 2000 youths annually in apprenticeships within manufacturing firms, ensuring a pipeline of skilled labour tailored to industry need”, he said.
The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Iniobong Ekong, said the state’s industrial policy 2024-2029 offers a 5-year tax holiday for new manufacturing enterprises, a 50% reduction in electricity tariffs for energy-intensive plants, and a matching grant scheme for research and development projects that has achieved a 15% increase in productivity.
He urged MAN to “partner with the state government by investing in the industrial park, tap into our incentives and bring your innovation to our shores.
“Together we can create a robust ecosystem where raw materials are transformed into value-added products, jobs are generated and our economy diversifies beyond oil.
“To the Federal Government, we seek continued support in the form of fiscal measures that encourage local production as well as the swift implementation of the national industrial policy which aligns closely with our state initiatives.”
In his welcome address, the Branch Chairman of the association, Inalegwu Adoga, lauded the governors of the two states for their commitment to improving infrastructure, stabilizing the business environment, enhancing security, and supporting local enterprises which, he said, has gone unnoticed.
“The manufacturing community deeply appreciates the platforms you have created to make both states more attractive for investment and industrial growth”, he said.
In a goodwill message, the Zonal Coordinator of Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-industry Development Initiative (NAADI), Howard Usen, expressed readiness to ensure a robust agribusiness and agro-industrial development across the country, particularly in the resource-rich South-South region.
“We recognize that the future of Nigeria’s economy is intrinsically linked to a strong manufacturing sector, especially one that leverages our abundant agricultural resources”, Usen said.
Oborevwori Weeps over Senator’s Death
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has described the death of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as a great loss to the State, the Anioma nation and Nigeria at large.
In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Friday, Oborevwori said Nwaoboshi was a proud son of Delta and a courageous defender of the Anioma cause whose contributions to nation-building would remain indelible.
He recalled the late senator’s impactful service at the National Assembly, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.
The Governor said his voice and advocacy for the development of the Niger Delta and Delta State stood him out as a committed and passionate leader.
“Nwaoboshi’s political journey and rise to prominence were anchored on a rich political pedigree, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, which also saw him serve meritoriously as a two-time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.
“The late lawmaker devoted his life to the service of his people, the party and the nation, leaving behind a legacy of courage, loyalty and dedication to public service”, he said.
Oborevwori, said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of my dear friend, Senator Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Anioma nation, members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and all those whose lives he touched.
“I pray that Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.
Nasarawa D’Gov, Others Condole Diri, Ewhrudjakpo Family
Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson, have also condoled with the Bayelsa State Government and family of the late Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the deceased as an outstanding patriotic public servant.
In a letter addressed to the Ewhrudjakpo Family signed by the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor he expressed deep sadness over the sudden passing of his Bayelsa colleague on Thursday 11th December, 2025.
Dr Akabe acknowledged the high intellectual capacity and commitment of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo to public service and development of Bayelsa State as well as improvement in the governance system of the country.
Describing the sad development as a collective grief, the Nasarawa deputy governor sympathised with Governor Douye Diri, the Ewhrudjakpo Family, alongside the Government and people of the State, and prayed God to comfort them.
“I’m deeply shaken by the sudden and tragic news of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and my contemporary. Anyone who followed his trajectory in public service could clearly see a man deeply committed to the development of his state.
“He was widely regarded as a workaholic and a technocrat who brought intellectual rigour to governance. I will definitely miss his pieces of advice and his many proverbs”, he said.
Meanwhile, the former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson, has urged the people of the state to honour the memories of their departed deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, by emulating his lifestyle of loyalty and commitment to promoting the common good.
Senator Dickson made the call when he paid a condolence visit to the Ewhrudjakpo Family and the people of Ofoni Community at the country home of Senator Ewhrudjakpo at Ofoni in Sagbama local government area of the state.
Accompanied by his wife, Professor Rachel Dickson, and a large retinue of political associates, Dickson lamented that the sudden demise of the Bayelsa Deputy Governor has created a gaping hole not only in Ofoni but also the entire state in several areas including politics.
According to him, the Senator Ewhrudjakpo he maintained close ties with for over thirty years, embodied total loyalty, selfless service and dedication to worthy causes aimed at making society a better place.
Describing the passing of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as a great iroko tree that had fallen, the former Bayelsa Governor expressed worry that it would be difficult to have another committed, loyal and dedicated leader of Ewhrudjakpo’s ilk in a short while
He, however, encouraged the bereaved Ewhrudjakpo family and the entire people of Ofoni community to take solace in the positive and riveting legacy left behind by their illustrious son, and prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed deputy governor.
“The story of Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo is now spreading like wild harmattan fire. He was a good man who rendered selfless service with integrity, compassion and loyalty. We can not completely tell his story in one day.
“There are two types of loyalty: loyalty to good causes and loyalty to persons. Lawrence had both. Younger people and even elders in this political business should know that it is about mentoring and being mentored. Lawrence knew it all and followed. How do we replace Lawrence?
”Even though we are all pained, we still have to thank God for giving him to us through your family and community. We do so because we can not question God. But I want to let you know that there are so many things we will institute in his name.
“We will not allow the name of this great and good man to go down because he has ceased to breathe. I am calling a lot of friends and all of you to be part of it”, Dickson said.
Responding on behalf of the Ewhrudjakpo family, Dr. Oyovwhi Osusu, thanked Senator Dickson for the condolence visit and his kind words of encouragement to the immediate bereaved family and Ofoni community in general.
Dr. Osusu, who expressed profound sense of loss and grief of the community over the death of their son, however, assured Senator Dickson of their readiness to collaborate with him, the State Government and every critical stakeholder to give the deceased a befitting burial.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
