KHAMFEST 2025 Records Cultural Revival And Economic Boost in Khana

The just concluded annual fiesta tagged KHAMFEST 2025 (Khana Music and Cultural Festival) has been widely described as a landmark cultural celebration that successfully united tradition, talent discovery, entertainment, and community development across Khana Local Government Area.

The five-day festival, which attracted thousands of residents, visitors, performers, and stakeholders, opened in a grand style with a colourful ceremony crowned by spectacular fireworks, setting the tone for days of cultural pride and vibrant celebration.

Throughout the festival, cultural displays from different communities in Khana took center stage, showcasing traditional dances, costumes, music, and storytelling that reflected the rich heritage of the people.

These performances drew admiration from both young and old, reinforcing cultural identity and intergenerational connection.

The Tide Entertainment reports that one of the most emotionally touching highlights of the KHAMFEST 2025 was the Christmas Carol Competition, which featured choirs from selected churches across the local government.

During the event, a remarkable moment of talent discovery occurred when 11-year-old Emmanuel Gracious from Nyorngor Luekun was given the opportunity to sing. His outstanding vocal performance caught the attention of the Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Chief Thomas Bariere, PhD, the Mene Fiinor 1 of Khana, who was visibly moved by the young boy’s gift. In a historic gesture, the Chairman publicly announced that the local government would fully cater for Emmanuel Gracious’ educational needs until the completion of his secondary school education, a decision that was greeted with loud applause and praise.

The festival also featured exciting sporting activities, including a keenly contested cycling competition, which saw participants race through major routes in Khana, drawing cheers from spectators and rewarding winners across different categories. Equally thrilling was the Allstars Football Knockout Tournament, which brought together football clubs from across the LGA in a competitive yet friendly atmosphere, producing deserving champions and reinforcing unity through sports.

Beyond entertainment and competition, KHAMFEST 2025 played a significant role in discovering new talents, empowering youths, and creating opportunities for performers, athletes, and creatives to shine. The festival further provided a major economic boost to local businesses, as vendors, traders, transport operators, artisans, and hospitality services recorded increased patronage throughout the event.

Importantly, the entire festival was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, with no reported incidents, reflecting the maturity of the organizers and the cooperative spirit of the people of Khana.

The Tide Entertainment reports that KHAMFEST 2025 leaves behind lasting memories of joy, cultural pride, talent empowerment, and community growth—firmly establishing the festival as a unifying platform and a powerful tool for social and economic development in Khana Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that the closing ceremony also ended on a high note with another dazzling fireworks display, symbolizing unity, peace, and hope for the future.