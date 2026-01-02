Entertainment
KHAMFEST 2025 Records Cultural Revival And Economic Boost in Khana
Detty December Fest 2025: Wraps Month-long Celebration With Star-Studded Finale
The Tide Entertainment reports that International stars Busta Rhymes and Gunna topped the bill, while the festival showcased a powerhouse roster of African talent including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Shenseea, Phyno, Fave, Juma Jux, Qing Madi, and Diamond Platnumz, among others.
The festival launched December 7 with an eye-catching opening ceremony featuring aerial ballet performers, establishing an elevated artistic vision for the weeks ahead. That first night brought Nigerian heavyweights Wande Coal, Young Jonn, Ice Prince, Darey, Fola, Shoday, and Jerry Shaffer to the stage.
The Federal Ministry of Art and Culture partnered with the festival, with Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa acknowledging Detty December Fest as a vital force in Nigeria’s cultural landscape. She emphasized its impact on amplifying the country’s creative presence internationally and driving holiday tourism.
The 2025 edition raised the bar for live entertainment in Lagos, building on Detty December’s established reputation as a catalyst for tourism, entertainment, and economic growth during the year-end season.
Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind The Scenes’ Grosses 1 billion
The milestone was confirmed on Monday by FilmOne, the movie’s distributor, who announced that the film is now the fastest title in West Africa to cross ?1 billion. The achievement further cements Akindele’s dominance in the Nigerian film industry.
Since its release, Behind the Scenes has shattered multiple records. It posted the highest single-day box office gross ever on Boxing Day, earning an impressive ?129.5 million. It is also the highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, and remarkably, it marks Akindele’s third movie to cross the ?1 billion mark, a feat no other director has achieved.
The Tide Entertainment reports that with this latest success, Akindele has strengthened her position as Nollywood’s highest-grossing producer of all time, becoming the first filmmaker to deliver three billion-naira blockbusters within a single calendar year.
Reacting to the achievement, the actress and filmmaker expressed heartfelt gratitude to her supporters, collaborators, and distributors, while also revealing the film’s growing international reach.
“Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans, because without God and you, I am nobody,” she wrote.“Thank you all for coming out to watch this movie and for supporting my brand through the years.Thank you to the distributors, my colleagues—especially those not in the movie who still came out to meet and greet my fans.Big love to the cast and crew. This is only the beginning; let’s take Behind the Scenes even further.”
She also disclosed that the film is currently screening in cinemas across two European countries and the United States, signaling its expanding global appeal.
Akindele’s box office dominance has been nothing short of historic. In 2023, Battle on Buka Street became Nollywood’s highest-grossing film with ?640 million. She raised the bar again in January 2024 when A Tribe Called Judah became the first Nigerian movie to hit ?1 billion. Later that year, Everybody Loves Jenifa broke another record, grossing ?1.6 billion to become the highest-earning film in West African history.
‘Faze Is Neutral In My Rift With Blackface – 2Face
Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has revealed his former bandmate Faze’s position in the long-running rift between him and their other ex-bandmate, Blackface.
The Tide Entertainment recalls that Blackface and 2Face have been involved in an on-and-off feud over the years, with the former repeatedly accusing the latter of intellectual property theft, allegations 2Face has consistently denied.
Addressing fans midway through his performance at the Made in Benue Festival in Makurdi recently, 2Face said Faze has maintained a neutral stance in the dispute between him and Blackface.
He stressed that the rift does not involve Faze in any way.
“You all know that Plantashun Boiz consisted of Blackface, 2Face and Faze. But due to some unforeseen circumstances, Blackface is not with us right now.
“However, no matter the beef wey me and Blackface get, nothing concern Faze inside. So, Faze is right here with me and we will represent Plantashun Boiz,” he said.
The rift between Blackface and 2Face began after Plantashun Boiz disbanded in the 2000s.
Following their split, Blackface blamed 2Face for the breakup and accused him of song theft.
The relationship between the duo has remained strained over the years despite several attempts at reconciliation, with peace efforts often short-lived.
