I’m Ready To Apologise – Phyna Expresses Willingness For Reconciliation.

Former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Phyna, has called for reconciliation with singer Davido two years after engaging in an online fight.

The Tide Entertainment reports that it all started in October 2023 when Davido liked a post that tagged Phyna fans as “useless” on X.

Reacting to the development while congratulating Davido after welcoming twins with Chioma, Phyna questioned if she had done something wrong to warrant his hate.

In response, Davido said he didn’t know who Phyna was.

Phyna replied “God knows me”, and unfollowed the singer on Instagram.

However, speaking during her recent livestream, Phyna said “I will like to stream Davido”.

Revisiting their online exchange, the reality star who said she’s ready to apologise to the singer publicly, also sought clarity on what led to the fallout from Davido.

“If I have the opportunity to stream with Davido, I will take it. Yea he senior me, he choke pass me normal. I’m going to tender apology to him, but before rendering the apology, we need to understand where that our quarrel really dey come from.

“Like baba Ibeji needs to really tell me that na by mistake him take like that comment wey cause probably. Then he will now explain his side of the issue because you see that I don’t know you wey baba Ibeji talk, e fit be like say na we take am the wrong way”, she said in pidgin.