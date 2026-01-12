Eno Inaugurates Committees On TSA, International Airport Status 

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has inaugurated two inter-ministerial committees to supervise the implementation of the International Airport Status for the Victor Attah International Airport, and for the Treasury Single Account for Internally Generated Revenues.

While inaugurating the committees at the Government House, Uyo, Eno expressed confidence in the competence of the members of the committee to achieve the mandate.

“The committees’ establishment marks another strategic step in the administration’s drive to strengthen governance systems.

“It will also ensure the fast-tracking and the completion of major development projects in the state”, the Governor said.

He further said the members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on International Airport Status Implementation include Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Enobong Uwah, who would serve as the Chairman.

Others are the Commissioner for Finance/Special Duties, Mr. Emem Bob; the Managing Director, Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi; and Mr. Ephraim Udosen, Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, among others.

“The Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Implementation of TSA-IGR has Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Emem Bob, as Chairman.

“Others are the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uko Udom, SAN; Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong; Commissioner for Lands, Dr. Ubong Inyang, among others.”

The Governor noted that the members’ expertise would contribute significantly to the state’s infrastructural growth and financial stability.

He urged them to intensify efforts and ensure that all preparatory works remained on schedule.

“I charge the committee on the state’s airport with the responsibility of ensuring accelerated progress and meeting all required benchmarks ahead of the facility’s operational kick-off in April, 2026.

“I expect this committee to work tirelessly to ensure the realisation and commencement of full operations at the international airport by the first week of April 2026″, he said.

Eno emphasised the need for transparency, fiscal discipline and effective coordination across government agencies, saying that no agency of government was permitted to operate a single independent account.

He reaffirmed the termination of contracts for consultants on revenue generation, adding that all revenue must be generated and expended through a unified treasury account.

The Governor urged all MDAs to work with the Inter-Ministerial Committee, headed by the Commissioner for Finance to ensure that the expected results were achieved and on time.

He maintained that tenement rates would be paid into the treasury single account and urged full compliance from homeowners across the state.