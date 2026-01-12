Diri Tasks Cabinet Members On Health Check … As Bayelsa Wins $400,000 UNICEF Prize

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, to ensure that every member of the State Executive Council (SEC) undergoes compulsory medical check.

The Governor, who spoke during the first SEC meeting for the year 2026, said the directive became imperative in light of the recent death of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He said as public officers with a hectic schedule, it is necessary for them to undergo regular health checks to ensure they were medically fit at all times and to prevent avoidable death.

Diri noted that although death was inevitable, humans can take preventive measures to enjoy good health and long life, disclosing that an autopsy on the late Deputy Governor had been conducted and that the result will be made public at the right time.

While cautioning against politicising the death of the state’s number two man, he stated that a burial committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government had been constituted and that a date for the funeral will be announced soon.

“We thank everyone that grieved with us and pray that in 2026, we will celebrate and not mourn.

“All of us must be careful about our health so we can prevent avoidable death. Members of the State Executive Council, go and do compulsory check up. This is a directive that must be carried out.

“I directed that an autopsy be conducted and the result is ready. At the right time, we will make it public.

“While we were mourning, some people were politicising the death of our Deputy Governor instead of showing love and compassion. This was not expected in our state”, the Governor stated.

Highpoint of the meeting was the presentation of an award plaque and a dummy cheque of $400,000 won by the State as first runner-up in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge for the South-South region by the Commissioner of Health.

The leadership challenge in the health sector is funded by UNICEF, Dangote Group, and other International bodies.

Diri described the state’s performance as refreshing and encouraging, saying the government’s investment in the sector was paying off.

“This is the best award we have won so far, and it came with a dollar reward. It is down to the exceptional performance of the Commissioner for health. When you work hard, there will be results like this”, he said.

Earlier, Prof. Brisibe stated that Bayelsa‘s recognition and performance in the competition was as a result of the State Governor’s commitment to development of the health sector.

He also presented to the Governor the Distinguished Leadership Award in Governance, in recognition of his outstanding performance and contribution to the growth of the National Association of Nurses And Midwives in the State and Nigeria.