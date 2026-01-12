Niger Delta
COAS Praises Bayelsa On Military Welfare … As Diri Hands Over Residential Quarters To Army Chief
The Nigerian Army has commended the Bayelsa State Government for promoting the welfare of its officers and men as part of efforts to enhance peace and security in the state.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, gave the commendation on Thursday when he led other senior military officers on a courtesy/condolence visit to the State Governor, Douye Diri, in Government House, Yenagoa.
Gen. Shaibu praised the Bayelsa government for constructing and handing over residential accommodation to the Nigerian Army 16 Brigade at Elebele.
The army chief noted that the initiative would greatly ease the brigade’s accommodation challenges.
Shaibu, who explained that he was on a maiden operational visit to the state to assess the combat readiness of men and officers of the Command, also commiserated with the governor and the Ewhrudjakpo family on the passing of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
“My reason for coming here are two-fold. We are here for my maiden operational visit to the 6th Division area of responsibility, which also covers Bayelsa State.
“I’m also here with a heart of gratitude and appreciation for what you have done for the 16 Brigade, which is the construction and completion of apartments made up of nine units of three bedroom flats for non-commissioned officers and two blocks of nine units of two bedroom apartments for non-commissioned officers.
“This gesture will go a long way in mitigating the accommodation challenges that the Brigade is facing. It will be a great relief for the Nigerian Army”, he said.
Responding, Diri thanked Gen. Shaibu for acknowledging the modest contribution of the state government towards improving the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.
He lauded the various security agencies for exhibiting a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.
“I like to use this opportunity to commend the Nigerian Army and other armed forces for what you are doing to ensure that Nigeria is safe and secure. For us in government, we all appreciate and understand that you are making sacrifices for our public safety.
“I implore you to continue to do what you are doing very well at all times. We are always here to support you in whichever form that we can, so that you will also have a conducive environment to enable you discharge your duties creditably.
“l’m equally happy that we were able to start and complete those buildings. We know that, like you rightly said, it will ease the accommodation demands of the officers in the 16 Brigade”, he said.
By; Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Court Declares DESTMA Activities Unconstitutional
The Delta State High Court sitting in Warri has declared the power of the Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) to arrest traffic offenders and impose fines as illegal and unconstitutional.
In a judgment delivered on Wednesday in Suit No. W/348/2016: Chuks Christian Ofili v. Attorney-General of Delta State & Anor, Hon. Justice Ejiro Emudainowho struck down Section 18(1) of the Delta State Traffic Management Authority Law, 2013, holding that it conflicts with the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The court held that DESTMA and its officials lacked the legal authority to impose fines, penalties or sanctions, or to confiscate vehicle number plates without first charging and securing a conviction before a competent court.
Justice Emudainowho ruled that the seizure of the claimant’s number plate and the imposition of a N30,000 fine without trial amounted to a “flagrant violation” of the claimant’s right to fair hearing and freedom of movement under Sections 36(1) and 41(1) of the constitution.
Among other reliefs, the court set aside the “Notification of New Traffic Offences and Penalties” issued against the claimant, ordered the refund of N30,000 paid for the release of the number plate, awarded N500,000 as legal costs and N300,000 as damages, with 10 percent interest per annum.
Reacting to the judgment, the claimant’s counsel, Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, said the ruling affirms constitutional supremacy.
“The court was clear that only a competent court of law can impose penalties. Administrative agencies cannot assume judicial powers”, he said.
Niger Delta
Eno Inaugurates Committees On TSA, International Airport Status
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has inaugurated two inter-ministerial committees to supervise the implementation of the International Airport Status for the Victor Attah International Airport, and for the Treasury Single Account for Internally Generated Revenues.
While inaugurating the committees at the Government House, Uyo, Eno expressed confidence in the competence of the members of the committee to achieve the mandate.
“The committees’ establishment marks another strategic step in the administration’s drive to strengthen governance systems.
“It will also ensure the fast-tracking and the completion of major development projects in the state”, the Governor said.
He further said the members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on International Airport Status Implementation include Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Enobong Uwah, who would serve as the Chairman.
Others are the Commissioner for Finance/Special Duties, Mr. Emem Bob; the Managing Director, Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi; and Mr. Ephraim Udosen, Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, among others.
“The Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Implementation of TSA-IGR has Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Emem Bob, as Chairman.
“Others are the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uko Udom, SAN; Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong; Commissioner for Lands, Dr. Ubong Inyang, among others.”
The Governor noted that the members’ expertise would contribute significantly to the state’s infrastructural growth and financial stability.
He urged them to intensify efforts and ensure that all preparatory works remained on schedule.
“I charge the committee on the state’s airport with the responsibility of ensuring accelerated progress and meeting all required benchmarks ahead of the facility’s operational kick-off in April, 2026.
“I expect this committee to work tirelessly to ensure the realisation and commencement of full operations at the international airport by the first week of April 2026″, he said.
Eno emphasised the need for transparency, fiscal discipline and effective coordination across government agencies, saying that no agency of government was permitted to operate a single independent account.
He reaffirmed the termination of contracts for consultants on revenue generation, adding that all revenue must be generated and expended through a unified treasury account.
The Governor urged all MDAs to work with the Inter-Ministerial Committee, headed by the Commissioner for Finance to ensure that the expected results were achieved and on time.
He maintained that tenement rates would be paid into the treasury single account and urged full compliance from homeowners across the state.
Niger Delta
Diri Tasks Cabinet Members On Health Check … As Bayelsa Wins $400,000 UNICEF Prize
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, to ensure that every member of the State Executive Council (SEC) undergoes compulsory medical check.
The Governor, who spoke during the first SEC meeting for the year 2026, said the directive became imperative in light of the recent death of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
He said as public officers with a hectic schedule, it is necessary for them to undergo regular health checks to ensure they were medically fit at all times and to prevent avoidable death.
Diri noted that although death was inevitable, humans can take preventive measures to enjoy good health and long life, disclosing that an autopsy on the late Deputy Governor had been conducted and that the result will be made public at the right time.
While cautioning against politicising the death of the state’s number two man, he stated that a burial committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government had been constituted and that a date for the funeral will be announced soon.
“We thank everyone that grieved with us and pray that in 2026, we will celebrate and not mourn.
“All of us must be careful about our health so we can prevent avoidable death. Members of the State Executive Council, go and do compulsory check up. This is a directive that must be carried out.
“I directed that an autopsy be conducted and the result is ready. At the right time, we will make it public.
“While we were mourning, some people were politicising the death of our Deputy Governor instead of showing love and compassion. This was not expected in our state”, the Governor stated.
Highpoint of the meeting was the presentation of an award plaque and a dummy cheque of $400,000 won by the State as first runner-up in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge for the South-South region by the Commissioner of Health.
The leadership challenge in the health sector is funded by UNICEF, Dangote Group, and other International bodies.
Diri described the state’s performance as refreshing and encouraging, saying the government’s investment in the sector was paying off.
“This is the best award we have won so far, and it came with a dollar reward. It is down to the exceptional performance of the Commissioner for health. When you work hard, there will be results like this”, he said.
Earlier, Prof. Brisibe stated that Bayelsa‘s recognition and performance in the competition was as a result of the State Governor’s commitment to development of the health sector.
He also presented to the Governor the Distinguished Leadership Award in Governance, in recognition of his outstanding performance and contribution to the growth of the National Association of Nurses And Midwives in the State and Nigeria.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
