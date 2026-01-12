COAS Praises Bayelsa On Military Welfare … As Diri Hands Over Residential Quarters To Army Chief

The Nigerian Army has commended the Bayelsa State Government for promoting the welfare of its officers and men as part of efforts to enhance peace and security in the state.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, gave the commendation on Thursday when he led other senior military officers on a courtesy/condolence visit to the State Governor, Douye Diri, in Government House, Yenagoa.

Gen. Shaibu praised the Bayelsa government for constructing and handing over residential accommodation to the Nigerian Army 16 Brigade at Elebele.

The army chief noted that the initiative would greatly ease the brigade’s accommodation challenges.

Shaibu, who explained that he was on a maiden operational visit to the state to assess the combat readiness of men and officers of the Command, also commiserated with the governor and the Ewhrudjakpo family on the passing of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

“My reason for coming here are two-fold. We are here for my maiden operational visit to the 6th Division area of responsibility, which also covers Bayelsa State.

“I’m also here with a heart of gratitude and appreciation for what you have done for the 16 Brigade, which is the construction and completion of apartments made up of nine units of three bedroom flats for non-commissioned officers and two blocks of nine units of two bedroom apartments for non-commissioned officers.

“This gesture will go a long way in mitigating the accommodation challenges that the Brigade is facing. It will be a great relief for the Nigerian Army”, he said.

Responding, Diri thanked Gen. Shaibu for acknowledging the modest contribution of the state government towards improving the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

He lauded the various security agencies for exhibiting a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“I like to use this opportunity to commend the Nigerian Army and other armed forces for what you are doing to ensure that Nigeria is safe and secure. For us in government, we all appreciate and understand that you are making sacrifices for our public safety.

“I implore you to continue to do what you are doing very well at all times. We are always here to support you in whichever form that we can, so that you will also have a conducive environment to enable you discharge your duties creditably.

“l’m equally happy that we were able to start and complete those buildings. We know that, like you rightly said, it will ease the accommodation demands of the officers in the 16 Brigade”, he said.

By; Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa