DSS, Rector Warn Kogi Poly Students Against Vices,Rumours

The Kogi State Directorate of the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned fresh students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, that security on campus is a shared responsibility, stressing that carelessness, poor judgment and rumour-mongering pose and ostentatious living pose greater dangers than most real threats.

The Director of the Department in the state, gave the warning in his speech, titled,”MANAGING SECURITY AND RUMORS ON CAMPUS at the 33rd Matriculation Ceremony for the students of 2025/2026 academic session of the Polytechnic on Thursday in Lokoja.

The director, represented by A. S. MUSA, emphasised that while Lokoja remains largely peaceful, no campus is immune from security challenges.

He identified theft of phones, laptops and wallets, infiltration of hostels by unauthorised persons, risky late-night movements and online scams targeting fresh students as recurring threats, most of which, he noted, are preventable through vigilance and discipline.

The security agency cautioned students against behaviours that weaken personal safety, including lack of security consciousness, predictable routines, drug abuse, drunkenness, sexual recklessness, ostentatious living and the lure of secret cults.

According to the DSS director,cultism, often disguised as “protection,” ultimately places students under violent control systems with devastating consequences, while flamboyant lifestyles and careless displays of wealth attract criminal attention.

Our correspondent reports that a major focus of the lecture was the danger of rumours, which the DSS described as “more destructive than real threats.”

According to him,false alerts about kidnappers, armed attacks, school closures or emergency evacuations,often spread through WhatsApp messages and voice notes,have previously triggered panic, stampedes and academic disruption on campuses, sometimes putting lives at risk without any verified danger.

He, therefore, advised to verify information strictly through official Polytechnic channels such as management announcements, Student Affairs notices and campus security units. The DSS boss warned that forwarding unconfirmed messages makes students unwitting accomplices in spreading fear and destabilising the academic environment.

On personal safety, he also urged students to always carry their identity cards, avoid lonely and poorly lit areas at night, secure their hostel rooms, challenge suspicious strangers and promptly report unusual activities.

He cautioned students to remain calm, obedient to lawful instructions and refuse to act on hearsay, adding that these virtues are critical responses during emergencies.

The DSS director reminded the matriculating students that security goes beyond physical safety to include protection of reputation, mental stability and future prospects.

By rejecting rumours, cultism and reckless living, and by embracing responsibility and alertness, students can be rest assured that Kogi State Polytechnic can remain a safe, peaceful and conducive centre of learning for all.

Declaring event open, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof.Salisu Ogba Usman, matriculated 4,591 students into seven schools and 57 academic programmes of the Polytechnic.

“Of this number,2460 students (54 percent) are admitted into National Diploma Progrmes, while 2,131 students (46 percent)are admitted into Higher National Diploma 1 programmes”,Usman said.

He further reviewed that 19 out of the 57 Programmes currently run by the polytechnic were introduced under the present administration in the state.

Prof.Usmam expressed the continued commitment of the Polytechnic to uphold discipline, transparency,and zero tolerance for all forms of social Vices ,while promoting peaceful coexistence,responsible leadership and mutual respect.

“Our emphasis on security, moral discipline and academic integrity is non-, negotiable and central to our institutional philosophy,” the Rector stressed.

He urged the new students to take full advantage of the opportunities available in the Polytechnic and to conduct themselves in ways that will bring honour to their families ,the Polytechnic and the nation at large.

Usman said the polytechnic has pursued inclusive leadership by institutionalizing transparency, strengthening staff welfare engagement,and integrating student leadership into governance processes.

According to him the gender distribution is equally encouraging, with 52 percent, male and 48 percent female, representing steady progress in the gender balance of the Polytechnic.

“Together we shall continue to reposition Kogi State Polytechnic as a reference point for excellence in polytechnic education in Nigeria,” he promised.