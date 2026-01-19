Chairman Urges Traders To Ensure A Hygienic Trading Environment 

The Chairman of Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Ms Surah Animashaun, has urged traders of Aiyetoro and Oluwo fish markets to consistently ensure a hygienic trading environment.

She urged the traders to maintain cleanliness and observe proper environmental sanitation in the markets.

Animashaun said this during a visit to some of the market areas in Epe on Saturday.

She said that clean markets were critical to public health.According to her, poor sanitation could lead to the outbreak of communicable diseases, especially in fish markets, where waste management must be handled with extra care.

The council chairman urged traders to dispose of refuse appropriately, avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste, and ensure regular cleaning of stalls and surroundings

She noted that environmental hygiene is a collective responsibility, adding that everyone should be involved in this development.

Animashaun also warned that the local government would not hesitate to enforce existing environmental laws, including sanctions against defaulters.

She assured traders of the council’s commitment to providing adequate waste disposal facilities and regular monitoring to sustain a clean and healthy market environment.

The council boss also urged traders to desist from selling by the roadside, so as to avoid accidents, noting that several motor accidents had occurred along the Aiyetoro market area.

“We, therefore, urge traders to stop selling on the roadside,” she said.