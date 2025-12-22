NSE Inauguates 18 Units Residential Terrace In Lagos

The project, located on Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive, is a partnership between the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Messrs Locke Homes Ltd and NSE Ventures Ltd (NSEVL).

NSEVL is the business arm of the Society.

Oguntala said the turning the sod ceremony of the joint development of the NSEVL- LSDPC-LOCKE HOMES JV Construction Project marked a milestone for the Society.

She added that it also showed NSE’s collective commitment to sustainable infrastructure and housing development in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

She said the project was part of the deliberate efforts of NSE to contribute meaningfully to addressing the perennial challenge of housing deficit in Nigeria.

“We recognise that housing is a critical component of national development, economic growth, and social stability.

“This development is only the beginning of plans by the Nigerian Society of Engineers in the housing and real estate sector,” she said.

The president called on government at all levels, private sector stakeholders, and development partners to continue to support housing initiatives towards collectively achieving sustainable urban development.

Oguntala thanked the Lagos State Government for the opportunity to be part of the ongoing infrastructure revolution in the state.

“We are particularly grateful for the allocation of this plot, which has made this project possible.

“This gesture underscores the confidence reposed in the engineering profession and our capacity to deliver projects of enduring value,” she said.

She also commended the board and management of NSE Ventures Ltd, LSDPC and Locke Homes, for their dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts in bringing the vision to reality.

According to her, the groundbreaking ceremony is the result of strategic collaboration, perseverance and shared commitment to excellence.

She urged the development company and all professionals involved in the project to ensure compliance to highest standards at every stage of the project, from design and construction through to completion.

“Quality, safety, sustainability and adherence to best engineering practices must remain our guiding principles,” she said.

Mr Olufemi Dosumu, Chairman NSE Ventures Ltd. thanked the NSE President for her unwavering support, especially during the difficult period of resolving the land title document.

Dosumu also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who continues to drive the reforms that position Lagos as a peaceful Centre of Excellence.

“Business can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and stability.

“We appeal to governments at all levels to ensure that safety of lives and property is guaranteed for all citizens,” he said.

He also thanked their partners and commended foresight of past leaders of NSEVL who acquired the land about 30 years ago.

He said the NSEVL was established in 1989 as an investment arm of the NSE to identify and promote business opportunities for the benefit of the Society.

He said the project would break barriers, create jobs, foster skills, and inspire young minds to aim for the best, ultimately contributing to the growth of the nation.

Gboyega Fatimiehin, Chief executive Officer, Locke Homes Ltd., the developers giving a scope of the project, said it is a terrace of 18 units of totally residential accommodation with a 30-month completion period.

Fatimiehin added that the facility would have a swimming pool, a gym, parking space, CCTV, steady power and water supply, among others.