Climate Change: NOA begins sensitisation on public safety in A’Ibom

The campaign also seeks to enlighten residents on the urgent need for personal and community protection measures.

During the launch in Uyo on Thursday, the Akwa Ibom Director of NOA, Mr Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, said that the campaign aims at enlightening residents, about the changes in weather patterns.

He said that this includes unpredictable rise in temperatures, and how these changes threaten public health across the state.

Mkpoutom noted that the current weather was not harmattan, but an extreme form of air pollution, which is harmful to health as it could cause oxidative stress which affects body balance.

“Our environment is changing rapidly, and the effects are evident in the disruptions faced by our communities.

“It is paramount that every citizen of Akwa Ibom understands these changes and take necessary steps to protect themselves, their families, and their livelihoods,” he said.

He appealed to citizens to take the following precautions which include wearing of nose mask, drinking sufficient water, covering of food and water to keep away dust, washing fruits thoroughly before eating, among others.

He directed all NOA structures within the state to engage with local communities through town hall meetings and collaboration.

He also urged engagement with schools and community leaders, to disseminate vital information on early warning signs, as well as safety protocols during extreme weather conditions.