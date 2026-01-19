Connect with us

Environment

Climate Change: NOA begins sensitisation on public safety in A’Ibom

5 days ago

5 days ago

on

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Thursday, launched an awareness campaign, aimed at educating residents on the increasing impact of climate change.

The campaign also seeks to enlighten residents on the urgent need for personal and community protection measures.

During the launch in Uyo on Thursday, the Akwa Ibom Director of NOA, Mr Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, said that the campaign aims at enlightening residents, about the changes in weather patterns.

He said that this includes unpredictable rise in temperatures, and how these changes threaten public health across the state.

Mkpoutom noted that the current weather was not harmattan, but an extreme form of air pollution, which is harmful to health as it could cause oxidative stress which affects body balance.

“Our environment is changing rapidly, and the effects are evident in the disruptions faced by our communities.

“It is paramount that every citizen of Akwa Ibom understands these changes and take necessary steps to protect themselves, their families, and their livelihoods,” he said.

He appealed to citizens to take the following precautions which include wearing of nose mask, drinking sufficient water, covering of food and water to keep away dust, washing fruits thoroughly before eating, among others.

He directed all NOA structures within the state to engage with local communities through town hall meetings and collaboration.

He also urged engagement with schools and community leaders, to disseminate vital information on early warning signs, as well as safety protocols during extreme weather conditions.

Environment

Chairman Urges Traders To Ensure A Hygienic Trading Environment 

5 days ago

5 days ago

on

January 19, 2026

By

The Chairman of Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State, Ms Surah Animashaun, has urged traders of Aiyetoro and Oluwo fish markets to consistently ensure a hygienic trading environment.

She urged the traders to maintain cleanliness and observe proper environmental sanitation in the markets.

Animashaun said this during a visit to some of the market areas in Epe on Saturday.

She said that clean markets were critical to public health.According to her, poor sanitation could lead to the outbreak of communicable diseases, especially in fish markets, where waste management must be handled with extra care.

The council chairman urged traders to dispose of refuse appropriately, avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste, and ensure regular cleaning of stalls and surroundings

She noted that environmental hygiene is a collective responsibility, adding that everyone should be involved in this development.

Animashaun also warned that the local government would not hesitate to enforce existing environmental laws, including sanctions against defaulters.

She assured traders of the council’s commitment to providing adequate waste disposal facilities and regular monitoring to sustain a clean and healthy market environment.

The council boss also urged traders to desist from selling by the roadside, so as to avoid accidents, noting that several motor accidents had occurred along the Aiyetoro market area.

“We, therefore, urge traders to stop selling on the roadside,” she said.

Environment

NSE Inauguates 18 Units Residential Terrace In Lagos

1 month ago

1 month ago

on

December 22, 2025

By

President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mrs Margaret Oguntala, has inaugurated the construction of 18 units residential terrace in highbrow Alausa area of Lagos toward bridging the nation’s shelter gap.

The project, located on Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive, is a partnership between the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Messrs Locke Homes Ltd and NSE Ventures Ltd (NSEVL).
NSEVL is the business arm of the Society.
Oguntala said the turning the sod ceremony of the joint development of the NSEVL- LSDPC-LOCKE HOMES JV Construction Project marked a milestone for the Society.
She added that it also showed NSE’s collective commitment to sustainable infrastructure and housing development in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.
She said the project was part of the deliberate efforts of NSE to contribute meaningfully to addressing the perennial challenge of housing deficit in Nigeria.
“We recognise that housing is a critical component of national development, economic growth, and social stability.
“This development is only the beginning of plans by the Nigerian Society of Engineers in the housing and real estate sector,” she said.
The president called on government at all levels, private sector stakeholders, and development partners to continue to support housing initiatives towards collectively achieving sustainable urban development.
Oguntala thanked the Lagos State Government for the opportunity to be part of the ongoing infrastructure revolution in the state.
“We are particularly grateful for the allocation of this plot, which has made this project possible.
“This gesture underscores the confidence reposed in the engineering profession and our capacity to deliver projects of enduring value,” she said.
She also commended the board and management of NSE Ventures Ltd, LSDPC and Locke Homes, for their dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts in bringing the vision to reality.
According to her, the groundbreaking ceremony is the result of strategic collaboration, perseverance and shared commitment to excellence.
She urged the development company and all professionals involved in the project to ensure compliance to highest standards at every stage of the project, from design and construction through to completion.
“Quality, safety, sustainability and adherence to best engineering practices must remain our guiding principles,” she said.
Mr Olufemi Dosumu, Chairman NSE Ventures Ltd. thanked the NSE President for her unwavering support, especially during the difficult period of resolving the land title document.
Dosumu also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who continues to drive the reforms that position Lagos as a peaceful Centre of Excellence.
“Business can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and stability.
“We appeal to governments at all levels to ensure that safety of lives and property is guaranteed for all citizens,” he said.
He also thanked their partners and commended foresight of past leaders of NSEVL who acquired the land about 30 years ago.
He said the NSEVL was established in 1989 as an investment arm of the NSE to identify and promote business opportunities for the benefit of the Society.
He said the project would break barriers, create jobs, foster skills, and inspire young minds to aim for the best, ultimately contributing to the growth of the nation.
Gboyega Fatimiehin, Chief executive Officer, Locke Homes Ltd., the developers giving a scope of the project, said it is a terrace of 18 units of totally residential accommodation with a 30-month completion period.
Fatimiehin added that the facility would have a swimming pool, a gym, parking space, CCTV, steady power and water supply, among others.
Environment

FG Launched 1 GOV Digital Content System In Nigeria 

1 month ago

1 month ago

on

December 22, 2025

By

Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has launched the 1GOV Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) to enhance digital governance and improve service delivery.

The launch, held on Thursday in Abuja, marks the ministry’s transition from paper-based operations to a smart, integrated and technology-driven work environment.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said the deployment aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Utsev said the system would improve data management, streamline workflows and strengthen transparency and accountability across the ministry.

According to him, the ECMS will enhance productivity, preserve institutional memory and reduce operational costs in the ministry.

Launching the platform, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, said the initiative is a major step in public sector reform.

She said the ministry’s mandate affects Nigerians through water supply, sanitation, irrigation, river basin development and climate resilience programmes.

Walson-Jack said the 1GOV ECMS enables secure digital records management, automated workflows, electronic approvals and real-time collaboration across MDAs.

She added that the deployment aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 and the directive for full digitalisation by December 2025.

“Effective governance cannot afford delays caused by manual bottlenecks or avoidable inefficiencies,” she said.

She directed that all official correspondence in the ministry must henceforth be processed through approved digital registry channels.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Emanso Umobong, said the system would eliminate workflow inefficiencies and improve service delivery.

She urged staff to fully adopt the platform and engage in continuous capacity building.

