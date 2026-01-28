Andoni Chair Assures Safety After Cult-Related Attacks In Oyokotoro

The Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Lucky Promise-Otuo, has assured residents of Oyokotoro fishing settlement of their safety following recent cult-related attacks and threats to peace in the area.

In a statement he personally signed, Hon. Promise-Otuo disclosed that proactive measures have been put in place to prevent a breakdown of law and order. These include the deployment of security personnel to Oyokotoro and surrounding communities.

The Council Chairman stated that his administration is working closely with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to address the situation and prevent future occurrences.

He strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as unacceptable and a serious threat to the peace, safety, and the livelihoods of residents.

Hon. Promise-Otuo warned those responsible for the attacks to desist immediately, stressing that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across the LGA, assuring residents, visitors, and business operators of their safety.