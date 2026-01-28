Rivers
Health Comm Charges Youth To Take Advantage Of Innovation Hub
The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has called on adolescents and young people in the state to take full advantage of the newly established Adolescents and Young People Innovation Hub Centre, urging them to prioritize the acquisition of entrepreneurial and life skills that will empower them economically and support informed life choices.
Dr. Oreh made the call while commissioning the Innovation Hub Centre located at Fimie-Ama Community in Port Harcourt Local Government Area (PHALGA).
She disclosed that the Hub, which features ICT and robotics rooms, app development and media studios, beauty and vocational training spaces, wellness and counselling services, and a food technology unit, reflects a deep understanding of the diverse needs of adolescents and young people in society.
While applauding the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), in partnership with Project HOPE, for initiating the laudable programme, the Commissioner noted that the Rivers State Government recognizes youth empowerment through skills acquisition, confidence building, and access to opportunities as a cornerstone of sustainable development, social stability, and economic growth.
She further assured of the continuous support of the Rivers State Government in creating an enabling environment for programmes that empower young people, promote innovation, reduce vulnerability, and contribute to overall socio-economic transformation.
Speaking earlier, the Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, Dr. Charles Olalekan Mensah, said the establishment of the Innovation Hub Centre is aimed at empowering young people with relevant skills and providing opportunities for long-term growth.
He added that the successful realization of the Hub is the result of strong leadership, strategic partnerships, and sustained collaboration among stakeholders.
In her goodwill message, the Country Director of the CDC, Nigeria, Dr. Meghna Desai, represented virtually by the Deputy Director, Programmes, Dr. Jerry Gwamna, described the Hub as a safe space for the holistic development of adolescents and young people.
She noted that the initiative will equip beneficiaries with critical entrepreneurial, technical, and life skills that reduce vulnerability and promote economic independence, including for young people living with HIV/AIDS.
Fubara Restates Continued Support For NYSC In Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the state.
He gave the assurance during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch A Stream I corps members on Friday at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Benibo Anabraba, the Governor emphasised that no nation could develop or attain greatness without harnessing the potential of its youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow.
He assured the corps members that the ongoing renovation and upgrade of facilities at the camp would soon be completed.
The State Governor also stated that new infrastructure would be constructed to accommodate the increasing number of corps members deployed to the state.
The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, thanked the Governor for constructing a 1,000-capacity hostel accommodation for both male and female corps members at the camp.
Oleghe announced that a total of 2,638 corps members, comprising 1,007 males and 1,631 females, had completed their registration, while more than 300 corps members were yet to register.
The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Chibuzor Amadi, who was represented by another judge, Justice Chika Mini.
Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Andoni Chair Assures Safety After Cult-Related Attacks In Oyokotoro
The Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Lucky Promise-Otuo, has assured residents of Oyokotoro fishing settlement of their safety following recent cult-related attacks and threats to peace in the area.
In a statement he personally signed, Hon. Promise-Otuo disclosed that proactive measures have been put in place to prevent a breakdown of law and order. These include the deployment of security personnel to Oyokotoro and surrounding communities.
The Council Chairman stated that his administration is working closely with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to address the situation and prevent future occurrences.
He strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as unacceptable and a serious threat to the peace, safety, and the livelihoods of residents.
Hon. Promise-Otuo warned those responsible for the attacks to desist immediately, stressing that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.
He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across the LGA, assuring residents, visitors, and business operators of their safety.
Council Chair Bans Street Trading At Oil Mills, Environs
The Chairman of ObioAkpor Local Government Area, Dr. Gift Worlu, has banned all forms of market and street trading within and around the Rumuokwurusi Market, popularly known as Oil Mill Market.
A statement signed by the Council Chairman stressed that the ban was total and applied at all times, including day and night, and Monday through Sunday, including weekends and public holidays.
“There will be no exceptions, waivers, or designated trading periods within the affected areas. No one is allowed to trade in the affected areas at any time”, it said.
This decisive action, according to the statement, became necessary following persistent disregard for Council directives by some individuals who have continued to engage in illegal trading activities within the corridor.
Their actions have rendered the area unconducive, obstructed free vehicular and pedestrian movement, posed safety and security risks, and caused undue inconvenience to residents and commuters who make daily use of this important roadway.
Consequently, all traders, hawkers, and roadside vendors operating within the affected areas are directed to vacate immediately.
The statement also warned that any defaulter will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law, without exception.
“All security agencies within Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are hereby mandated to enforce this ban strictly, in collaboration with the Council Task Force, to ensure full compliance and restore order to the area. No individual or group is exempt from this directive”, it said.
The Chairman, through the statement, called on “members of the public to cooperate with the Council in maintaining a clean, safe, and orderly environment that reflects the dignity of the LGA and promotes the collective well-being of all residents.”
The statement further revealed that the ban takes immediate effect and should be treated as the final notice and warning.
King Onunwor
