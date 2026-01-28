Health Comm Charges Youth To Take Advantage Of Innovation Hub

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has called on adolescents and young people in the state to take full advantage of the newly established Adolescents and Young People Innovation Hub Centre, urging them to prioritize the acquisition of entrepreneurial and life skills that will empower them economically and support informed life choices.

Dr. Oreh made the call while commissioning the Innovation Hub Centre located at Fimie-Ama Community in Port Harcourt Local Government Area (PHALGA).

She disclosed that the Hub, which features ICT and robotics rooms, app development and media studios, beauty and vocational training spaces, wellness and counselling services, and a food technology unit, reflects a deep understanding of the diverse needs of adolescents and young people in society.

While applauding the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), in partnership with Project HOPE, for initiating the laudable programme, the Commissioner noted that the Rivers State Government recognizes youth empowerment through skills acquisition, confidence building, and access to opportunities as a cornerstone of sustainable development, social stability, and economic growth.

She further assured of the continuous support of the Rivers State Government in creating an enabling environment for programmes that empower young people, promote innovation, reduce vulnerability, and contribute to overall socio-economic transformation.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, Dr. Charles Olalekan Mensah, said the establishment of the Innovation Hub Centre is aimed at empowering young people with relevant skills and providing opportunities for long-term growth.

He added that the successful realization of the Hub is the result of strong leadership, strategic partnerships, and sustained collaboration among stakeholders.

In her goodwill message, the Country Director of the CDC, Nigeria, Dr. Meghna Desai, represented virtually by the Deputy Director, Programmes, Dr. Jerry Gwamna, described the Hub as a safe space for the holistic development of adolescents and young people.

She noted that the initiative will equip beneficiaries with critical entrepreneurial, technical, and life skills that reduce vulnerability and promote economic independence, including for young people living with HIV/AIDS.