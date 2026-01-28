Council Chair Bans Street Trading At Oil Mills, Environs 

The Chairman of ObioAkpor Local Government Area, Dr. Gift Worlu, has banned all forms of market and street trading within and around the Rumuokwurusi Market, popularly known as Oil Mill Market.

A statement signed by the Council Chairman stressed that the ban was total and applied at all times, including day and night, and Monday through Sunday, including weekends and public holidays.

“There will be no exceptions, waivers, or designated trading periods within the affected areas. No one is allowed to trade in the affected areas at any time”, it said.

This decisive action, according to the statement, became necessary following persistent disregard for Council directives by some individuals who have continued to engage in illegal trading activities within the corridor.

Their actions have rendered the area unconducive, obstructed free vehicular and pedestrian movement, posed safety and security risks, and caused undue inconvenience to residents and commuters who make daily use of this important roadway.

Consequently, all traders, hawkers, and roadside vendors operating within the affected areas are directed to vacate immediately.

The statement also warned that any defaulter will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law, without exception.

“All security agencies within Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are hereby mandated to enforce this ban strictly, in collaboration with the Council Task Force, to ensure full compliance and restore order to the area. No individual or group is exempt from this directive”, it said.

The Chairman, through the statement, called on “members of the public to cooperate with the Council in maintaining a clean, safe, and orderly environment that reflects the dignity of the LGA and promotes the collective well-being of all residents.”

The statement further revealed that the ban takes immediate effect and should be treated as the final notice and warning.

King Onunwor