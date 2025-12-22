Rivers 1 HCDT presents #20.7m Bursaries to students in Alga West, Alga East,Abua/Odual maiden AGM

Rivers 1 Host Community Development Trust (R-1-HCDT) has presented a cheque of #20.7 million as bursaries to 61students in higher institutions from Ahoada West, Ahoada East and Abua/Odual local government areas.

Chairman Board of Trustees,Rivers 1 Host Community Development Trust,Dr Monday Ihuowo Alabo made the presentation on behalf of the board at the 2024 Annual General Meeting( AGM) at Ahoada headquarters of Ahoada East local government area.

He said the move was to boost human capacity development in the host communities.

According to him, the board program include infrastructural and non infrastructural, stressing that scholarships and bursaries falls under non infrastructural

A breakdown of the amount shows that those running PhD program will receive #500k, Masters #400k, while undergraduates will get #300 and #250k respectively.

Meanwhile Chairman Board of Trustees Rivers 1 Host Community Development Trust R-S-1-HCDT Dr Ihuowo Monday Alabo has charged Communities in the area to guide against pipeline vandalisation.

He said this was necessary inorder to avoid the situation where the sum of twenty one billion naira was deducted from from all trust under Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited in the 2022 and 2023 financial year.due to sabotage and thefts which negatively affected Rivers 1 HCDT

“We are encouraged that since we came on board no case of sabotage has been brought to our knowledge by the host Communities neither Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited”he said.

He said the AGM was to demonstrate the board of trustees beliefs in transperancy and accountability to stakeholders and described Rivers 1 HCDT which spread over 55 Communities in Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Abua Odual local government areas as the largest in Rivers state.

Dr Ihuowo commended the Communities for their patience and support, adding that the board is working hard to improve their conditions.

Also speaking a member of the board of trustees, Rivers 1 Host Community Development Trust, Barrister Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri said the board has touched every community in terms of projects and empowerment.

Mrs Oyaghiri who was a former commissioner in Rivers state said she was elated over the large turned out at the meeting and called on the Communities to continue to give support to the Trust.

Also speaking High chief Mbadiwe Allen Ewoh also a former commissioner and member of the BOT said the board has improved the conditions of its host

He said every Community within the board catchment areas will have projects commissioned next year.

He said what is required of them is continuos support and also guide against sabotage.

Across sessions of stakeholders at the meeting thanked the BOT for the meeting , assuring them of support

The event was attended by traditional rulers,youth leaders, women leaders and others stakeholders in the community.

[12/21, 7:53?AM] Mr. Done Tide: Council Chairman’s Wife Hosts Christmas Party For Children

As part of activities marking the end of the 2025 Christmas season, the wife of the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council of Rivers State, Mrs Flora Gift Worlu, has hosted a colourful Christmas party for thousands of children from across the local government.

The event, which held at the Obio/Akpor Local Government Council headquarters in Rumuodomaya, attracted a massive turnout of children accompanied by their parents and guardians. From as early as noon, the council premises was filled to capacity as families gathered to celebrate the season of goodwill in a joyful and festive atmosphere.

Children from different communities within the LGA, particularly those between the ages of 10 and 15, thrilled guests with energetic dance performances and cultural displays, drawing loud cheers and admiration from the audience. The celebration featured music, games, entertainment, and the distribution of gifts, all aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the children.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. (Mrs.) Gloria Joyce Nyeche, who represented the Executive Chairman, Hon. Gift Worlu, commended Mrs. Worlu for her commitment to the welfare and happiness of children in the area.

Hon. Nyeche emphasized the important role parents and guardians play in shaping the future of children, noting that proper upbringing, discipline, and moral guidance are critical to raising responsible citizens. She encouraged parents to take active interest in their children’s education and overall development, stressing that the society’s progress depends largely on how well children are nurtured today.

She further described the Christmas fête as a demonstration of the local government’s child-friendly policies and its determination to promote unity, love, and inclusiveness among residents, especially during the festive season.

In her remarks, Mrs. Flora Gift Worlu expressed gratitude to God for a successful event and thanked parents for bringing out their children in large numbers. She reaffirmed her passion for children’s welfare and promised to continue supporting initiatives that promote their happiness, education, and well-being.

The event came to a joyful close with renewed calls for peace, love, and responsible parenting as Obio/Akpor residents usher in the New Year with hope and optimism.

By; John Bibor