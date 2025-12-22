Rivers Youths Endorse NYCN Annual Conference, Pass Vote of Confidence on Amb. Okpor

Over 200 community-based youth leaders drawn from the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Council, led by Ambrose Sopuruchukwu Okpor.

The vote of confidence followed an extraordinary stakeholders’ meeting held at the NYCN State Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

At the meeting, the youths also endorsed the 2025 Annual Youth Conference, scheduled to hold in December 2025.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence, Comrade Ahiakwo Chuks, representing Rivers West Senatorial District and President of the Igburu Youth Federation, said that within a few months in office, the Okpor-led NYCN had taken superlative steps aimed at improving the welfare of youths across the state.

According to him, the leadership’s ideals and programmes are clearly youth-centred, adding that Rivers youths are solidly behind Amb. Okpor as he works to change the narrative of youth development in the state.

Seconding the motion, Ambassador Amadi Emmanuel, representing Rivers East Senatorial District and President of the Etche Youth Federation, described Amb. Okpor as a leader with the capacity and genuine interest to transform the lives of Rivers youths.

He noted that, in the history of the NYCN in the state, the current chairman has demonstrated uncommon passion and commitment toward addressing youth-related challenges, while commending youths for rallying behind a vibrant and energetic leadership.

Also speaking, Comrade Chinedu Onyike, President of the Omoku Youth Federation, said the Okpor-led NYCN has fostered unity and love among Rivers youths.

He stated that under the present leadership, youths in the state are now united in purpose, committed to contributing meaningfully to state development and active participation in governance.

In his remarks, Ambrose Sopuruchukwu Okpor, Chairman of NYCN, Rivers State Council, renewed his call on the Executive and Legislature to embrace peace and work together in the interest of the state, particularly for the benefit of youths.

He said Rivers youths have endured a lot and do not desire further political turbulence in the state, stressing that peace remains the only pathway through which the dividends of democracy can reach the people.

Amb. Okpor disclosed that the proposed youth conference, aimed at alleviating youth suffering through skills acquisition and empowerment, would be formally communicated to the youth-friendly Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

He emphasized that although the NYCN remains apolitical, it will continue to work constructively with the government of the day to address youth challenges.

Assuring youths of his commitment, Amb. Okpor stated that it would no longer be business as usual, adding that his leadership remains resolute in speaking for the collective interest of Rivers youths.

“The trust Rivers youths have placed in this leadership will be evident to all. Youth activism has been reactivated for the overall good of Rivers State,” he said.

He described the unanimous endorsement of the forthcoming youth conference as evidence that Rivers youths are now speaking with one voice.

Amb. Okpor further noted that youth initiatives under his leadership are in consonance with the policies of the current administration, declaring a new dawn for youths in the state.

He called on youths to embrace unity as a strategic tool in engaging International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the government, adding that their plans can only come to fruition with maximum support for the government of the day.

[12/21, 7:53?AM] Mr. Done Tide: National President, Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria(AELN), Prof Samuel Dike(3rd right), with Gospel musician, Mr Asu Ekiye(4th left); Managing Director, Oilserv Limited, Engr(Dr) Kenechukwu Kingsley Nwangwu(3rd left); and other FGAN Award recipients, during the 2025 Annual Dinner, Awards and Investiture ceremony of AELN in Port Harcourt.