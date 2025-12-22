Ikwerre Leaders Eulogise  President General  …As Who Is Who in Ikwerre Is Unveiled In PH

Prominent personalities from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality have showered encomiums on the President General of the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Eze (Barrister) Godspower Onuekwa, following the successful unveiling of his book titled Who Is Who in Ikwerre (Iwhuruohna Nation).

Leading the tributes, former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Peter Agumagu (rtd), described the publication as a landmark achievement for the Ikwerre people.

Speaking as chairman of the unveiling and launch ceremony held at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Justice Agumagu said the book represents a historic contribution that will serve as an enduring reference for present and future generations.

According to him, the Ikwerre ethnic nationality is deeply grateful to Eze Onuekwa for ensuring that a comprehensive record of the people has been documented.

He urged Ikwerre sons and daughters, as well as other Nigerians, to purchase copies of the book and share them with friends and associates.

Justice Agumagu expressed confidence that the book is an authentic portrayal of Ikwerre history, noting that the ethnic group has faced threats from overambitious neighbours seeking to annex its identity and territory.

He stressed that the publication would help safeguard the true history of the Ikwerre people.

“We are Ikwerre. We are the ones to tell who we are, not others. The Ikwerre people are strong and resilient, and nobody will be able to subdue us,” he declared.

Also speaking, former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Owene Wonodi, commended the author for the time, energy, resources and dedication invested in producing the book.

He described the work as a compendium worthy of celebration, noting that it captures the essence and contributions of the Ikwerre people.

Sir Wonodi said he was delighted to attend the unveiling ceremony, which brought together scholars, leaders and stakeholders to discuss Ikwerre culture and heritage. He observed that the book has bridged a potential communication gap in an increasingly globalised world.

He warned that without deliberate efforts to document history, future generations could lose access to vital cultural knowledge when current leaders and elders are no longer around.

He, therefore, urged continued documentation of Ikwerre history, particularly in the face of claims of ownership by other ethnic groups over Port Harcourt and Ikwerre land.

Reviewing the book, Prof Eric Amadi of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education described it as a special compendium that highlights individuals who have made, and continue to make, significant contributions to the development of Ikwerre land.

He said the book compares favourably with existing literature on Ikwerre history and deserves commendation.

Another reviewer, Prof C. D. Chukwu, also praised the author, describing Who Is Who in Ikwerre (Iwhuruohna Nation) as a well-researched and valuable publication.

In his response, Eze (Barrister) Godspower Onuekwa expressed gratitude to all who attended the ceremony and to those who supported the project in various ways.

He said the book was inspired by his deep love for the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation and his desire to contribute meaningfully to the development of Ikwerre land.

According to him, the publication is the product of extensive discussions, interactions and research, and expressed hope that other Ikwerre scholars and professors would build on the foundation laid by the book and further document the history and achievements of the people in the coming years.

Dignitaries at the event included Justice Peter Agumagu (rtd); Sir Owene Wonodi; former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Sampson Agbaru; former President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Prof. Otonti Nduka; Prof. Emenike Wami; Chief Alex Amadi Wochi; Prof. Samuel Chisa Dike; Senator Andrew Uchendu; Comrade Levi Atuzie; Prof. Aaron Ojule; Prof. Michael Emeji; and several others.

[12/21, 7:53?AM] Mr. Done Tide: Rivers Microcredit Loan Beneficiaries Laud Gov. Fubara, RIMA Boss for Transparent Scheme

Beneficiaries of the Rivers State Microcredit Loan Scheme have expressed deep appreciation to the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the management of the Rivers State Microfinance Agency (RIMA) for what they described as a rare, transparent and impactful government intervention.

Speaking in separate interviews, several beneficiaries commended the governor and the RIMA leadership, led by Pastor Jonathan Tobin, for the seamless and inclusive implementation of the scheme, which they say has significantly improved their businesses and livelihoods.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Adanma Wilnifred Echefu, said the programme exceeded her expectations, describing Pastor Tobin as an extraordinary administrator who has demonstrated sincerity, transparency and trustworthiness in coordinating the scheme.

“I was honestly sceptical when I first heard about it. It felt like the usual government promise, but I decided to try. To my surprise, barely three weeks after submitting my application — without knowing anyone in government — my account was credited,” she said.

According to her, the loan has greatly improved her business, adding that the interest rate is extremely low. “This is the first of its kind for Rivers people. Governor Fubara is truly God-sent. This programme has restored my confidence in governance and leadership,” she added.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Boma Florence, also praised the process, describing it as stress-free and genuine. “This is not a gimmick. It is real. Since I was born, this is the first time I am receiving a credit facility without having any connection in government,” she said.

She explained that the loan enabled her to expand her business and employ more people. “This is what governance should be — thinking about the poor and those without connections. I am a living testimony,” she noted.

Mr. Barry Peter, who disclosed that he received over ?3 million through the scheme, described the intervention as more than just support. “Our people often doubt government promises, but this administration has proven otherwise. I applied, trusted the process, and today I have received millions to grow my business,” he said, adding that Rivers people are rejoicing across political divides.

Similarly, Mrs. Gladys Agala from Abua/Odual Local Government Area said she received over ?1 million to support her farming business. “It didn’t take up to one month before my account was credited. This is truly a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” she stated.

She commended RIMA officials for their fairness, noting that applicants are assessed based on basic requirements such as business verification, rather than personal connections. “This is like an American wonder happening in Rivers State,” she remarked.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Amadi Previous from Obio/Akpor, said the loan has positively impacted her clothing and POS business. She also confirmed her commitment to repaying the loan promptly to enable others benefit. “This government has a clear vision for everyone, not just a few,” she said.

Investigations revealed that many beneficiaries have already begun complying with the loan repayment terms to ensure the sustainability of the programme.

Recall that the Rivers State Government recently earmarked over ?4 billion for micro, small and medium-scale business owners across the state as part of efforts to stimulate economic growth, support entrepreneurship and alleviate poverty.