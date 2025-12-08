Indigenes of Ibadan residing in Port Harcourt under the aegis of Oluyole progressive Union have vowed to remain law-abiding and support government efforts towards the development of the state.

The Association said this during its 30th anniversary in Port Harcourt.

President of the Association , Pastor Oyedeji Emmanuel said members of the Association have never been indicted for any criminal activities in the state, stressing that they are ready to work and support the government towards the development of the state if given the opportunity.

He listed some achievements of the association within the last 30 years to include, promoting unity among its members , encouraging members development efforts , while over 24 plots of land have been acquired by the association in Ibadan Oyo state for onward distribution to members.

Emmanuel said the anniversary was not only to thank God for the continuous existence of the group, but recognize some individuals who have contributed towards its growth and sustenance.

Meanwhile in an address, the Public Relations Officer of the Association Mr Abdulganiyu Abdulwaheed said Oluyole progressive Union was borned out of the need to unite the growing numbers of Ibadan indigenes resident in Port Harcourt city and environs.

“When we saw the growing numbers of Ibadan indigenes residing in Port Harcourt,it was felt that a need existed for this wards to come together and know each other, but more importantly to see if we can collectively and work together as brothers and sisters”

Abdulwaheed use the occasion to pay glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the club, some of who are late and mentioned their names as, late Pa,R. A. Arulogun, late Alhaja Hamzat Olalekan, High Chief Kola Babalola (SAN), late Ismail Onifade Sonbe and Elder Biodun Popoola who is alive.

Also some of the founding members according to him, are,Mr Sikiru Fakunle,Akeem Azeez Oyeranmi who is l and Adedeji Taofeek who is late.

Also are,Mr Mansur Adegoke amongst other

He also listed past and present presidents of the club as ,Mr Fakunle O Sikiru, Oyeranmi Azeez,Adekunle Hakeem,Mr Popoola M Taiwo , Alhaji Rasheed A Olawoore ,Olubadan Rasheed and pastor Oyedeji Emmanuel Kamaru the current president of the club.

Some of those who spoke to newsmen including Alhaji Moshood Ola Ogundijo,Engr Abiodun Popoola, Fakunle Sikiru,Taye Popoola, Alhaji Rasheed Olawore and Deacon Sunday Ezekiel Atoyebi thanked the members for sustaining the club in the last 30 years.

They prayed for the continuous unity of members, while also calling on them to avoid anything that will put the association in disrepute.

High point of the event was the presentation of awards to deserving members of the club as well as others who contributed to the development of the club and the launching of the club’s almanac.

By: John Bibor