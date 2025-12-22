Monarch  Assures Firm Of Operational Success 

The Eze Oha I of Owaza Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, Eze Obioma Nworgu, has assured Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) of a peaceful and successful operational environment in the State under his leadership.

The monarch gave the assurance over the weekend during activities marking his 69th birthday celebration, held at his palace in Owaza.

The event attracted prominent sons and daughters of the community, traditional rulers, and key stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, including the management of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited and other major operators within the OML II operational base in Abia and Rivers states.

Speaking at the occasion, the visibly elated paramount ruler said that since his divine enthronement several decades ago, Owaza Kingdom has enjoyed sustained peace, growth, and development. He noted that the community has consistently supported oil and gas companies operating in the area to ensure optimal production and profitability.

Eze Nworgu particularly commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited for its strong community engagement, describing the company’s welfare initiatives and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes as commendable.

According to him, the company has demonstrated commitment to host communities by providing employment opportunities to youths from oil-producing areas in Abia State, thereby keeping them gainfully engaged and discouraging involvement in criminal activities.

He further praised the management of PINL for the regular payment of stipends to traditional rulers and community representatives, a practice he said distinguishes the company from some other international oil companies operating in the region.

The monarch assured PINL that as long as he remains on the throne, he will continue to ensure a conducive environment for the company to succeed in its operational duties in Abia State.

“As long as I am on this throne, I will ensure that Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited succeeds in Abia State,” he said.

In a related development, Eze Nworgu conferred a traditional chieftaincy title on the Executive Director in charge of Projects at Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Chief Osahon Okunbo, appointing him a Chief of the community and a member of the Owaza Divisional Council of Chiefs. Chief Okunbo was represented at the ceremony by Dr. Akpos Meseh, the company’s General Manager in charge of Community and Stakeholders Relations.

The monarch also expressed appreciation to the company for its scholarship schemes for youths and the prompt payment of salaries and stipends to community representatives.

“This palace is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and tradition. May it be a place of unity, peace, and prosperity for our people, and a beacon of hope for future generations,” Eze Nworgu said.

Other personalities honoured with traditional titles at the event included Chief Agumba and Chief Collins Nnam.