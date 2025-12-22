Information, Communications Ministry Moves To Partner Global Foundation

The Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications has expressed its readiness to partner with the Hosanna Global Foundation in promoting the foundation’s programmes and objectives.

This was disclosed during a courtesy visit by the leadership of Hosanna Global Foundation to the ministry on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the ministry’s conference hall. Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Honor Sirawoo, the Head of Department, Publications, Dr. Christian Nelson Davies, assured the foundation of the ministry’s willingness to collaborate in amplifying its activities through the state’s media platforms.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “What you seek is collaboration with the ministry, and it shall be granted. This ministry oversees all the media houses in the state, and in addition, we now have a functional website that can be leveraged to convey your message to a wider audience.”

Earlier in his remarks, the President of Hosanna Global Foundation, Mr. Doole Nwinaka Wifa, explained that the purpose of the visit was to solicit the ministry’s support in advancing the foundation’s mandate of advocating for the less privileged in society. He noted that the foundation has been in existence since 2023, with a focus on community-based youth empowerment and support for vulnerable groups.

“We have come to seek the partnership of the ministry to help us reach a wider audience and enhance coverage in addressing the needs of the less privileged,” Wifa said.

He further commended the Permanent Secretary for his commitment to humanitarian development and societal growth, describing him as a role model who has served with distinction at the grassroots, state, and federal levels.

In recognition of his contributions, the foundation presented the Permanent Secretary with an Award for Excellence, Commitment, and Dedication, and also conferred on him the status of Patron of the foundation.

Also present at the meeting were Heads of Departments from various units of the ministry.

Ogan and Adah are Information and Public Relations Officers, Publications Department, Ministry of Information and Communications.

By Gloria Sotonye-Ogan / Adah Onyekachi