Rivers

Perm Sec Tasks Engineers On projects Delivery 

Published

1 day ago

on

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel Hart, has solicited the support of Engineers in the Ministry towards the delivery of  quality projects to the people.
He said this recently while declaring closed a three-day capacity building workshop organized by the ministry of works in conjunction with Chattel Associates for Engineers in the Ministry of Works in Port Harcourt.
While absolving Engineers of blame from some lapses observed in some roads in the state, he charged them  to put the knowledge acquired during the three days workshop to use by ensuring  quality and better supervision of government projects in the state.
Meanwhile, some facilitators at the  workshop have called for regular integrity and structural tests on government projects in the state.
One of the facilitators, Engr. Clifford Njah, who spoke to The Tide at the workshop, blamed some structural failures on projects on lack of integrity tests.
“I think it’s a good one for Engineers in the society. Today I can see different challenges that are facing Engineers in our system and most of these issues have been addressed in the seminar”, he stated.
He listed some of the challenges as structural failures, high waste and shore protection, adding that “these are things that are actually impacting on the society.”
Njah said the solution lies on “constant integrity tests and site investigation. Most engineering facilities today do not meet the criteria of soil testing, every structure must pass through rudimentary test”, he said.
Also speaking, Engr, Levy Ugba of Chattel Associates said the workshop has met its desired objective of impacting knowledge on participants.
“I think we have achieved our aim of impacting knowledge”, he said, stressing that with these workshop, Engineers in the Ministry are better equipped to handle whatever they see on project sites.
On their part, some of the participants, including Engrs. Richard Ogbamgba, Quinn John Jaja, Nwachukwu Ibiene Pepple, thanked the state government for the workshop, adding that it has taken them back to their academic cycles.
They said the event has provided a platform for them to come together to express their challenges as well as update their knowledge with the new Engineering Code and measures to adopt, especially in foundational design.
They also requested for a more befitting laboratory in the ministry with a view to enabling them embark on regular researches and testing.
The participants said more of such workshop should be held for them regularly.
By; John Bibor
Rivers

Group Urges LGA Chairmen To Prioritise Accountability, People-Centred Governance

1 day ago

December 22, 2025

The Rivers Peace Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) to prioritise accountability and people-oriented governance at the local level.
The Convener of the group, Mr. Obinna Ebogidi, made the remark during the launch of the 5th edition of “The Rivers We Want Town Hall Series” in Port Harcourt.
He said the stakeholders’ meeting was organised by the group in collaboration with Super 93.3FM Port Harcourt and the Centre for Security and Studies, University of Port Harcourt.
Ebogidi explained that the town hall series, with the  theme “The First 100 Days of Leadership at the Local Government Level”, aimed to bring stakeholders together to assess progress and challenges in grassroots governance.
He added that the meeting also aimed to promote constructive civic engagement and rebuild trust between leaders and citizens, thereby fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.
“This is to remind our elected LGA chairmen in the state of the need for people-oriented governance in areas such as security, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, with active participation from citizens”, he said.
He emphasised the importance of ensuring that peace translates into tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.
He said: “Peace is not the finish line. Peace is only meaningful when it reflects in the daily lives of the people.”
Also, the Business Manager of Super 93.3FM Port Harcourt, Dr. Segun Owolabi, commended the Rivers Peace Initiative for organising the town hall series, noting that it provided a platform for citizens to contribute to the development of the state.
Owolabi said Super 93.3FM and the Rivers Peace Initiative shared a vision of making a positive impact in the community and contributing to the growth and development of Rivers State.
He stressed the importance of citizen engagement and urged local government chairpersons to take note of the concerns and suggestions raised during the town hall series.
“The people have spoken, and they know what they want. It is now up to the chairpersons to deliver, because history will judge their performance.
“We are committed to giving citizens a voice; we want every Rivers person to have a say in the kind of leadership and state they want”, Owolabi said.
In his response, Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area,  Dr. Gift Worlu, emphasised the need for local governments to prioritise financial prudence and explore internal revenue sources.
Worlu noted the importance of motivating teams and providing visionary leadership as essential drivers of development.
He identified real estate, markets, and technology as potential areas for revenue growth, urging local government chairmen to tap into these opportunities to augment federal allocations in the state.
The Chairman noted that most local governments in Nigeria lacked savings, stressing the need for financial discipline at all levels of government.
He advised other LGA chairmen to adopt a personal approach to saving by setting aside a portion of funds each month to ensure financial stability and security.
“This calls for a shift in mindset, one that focuses on sustainable revenue generation and responsible financial management to drive development and growth in the state”, Worlu said.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Rivers

Health Commissioner Gets Royal Accolade Over 2025 JAR  Leadership 

1 day ago

December 22, 2025

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), His Majesty, King Prof. Leslie N. Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, has applauded the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, for what he described as “consistent and result-driven contributions” toward advancing the State’s health sector.
He stated this recently during Rivers State’s presentation at the 2025 Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review (JAR) held in Port Harcourt.
Eze Eke, who is the Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government-Recognized Traditional Rulers, said the Commissioner’s commitment to service continues to place Rivers State among the nation’s leading performers in the ongoing health-sector reforms.
The Evo apex monarch noted that this year’s JAR, convened under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), offered states the opportunity to showcase progress under the theme, “All Hands, One Mission: Bringing Nigeria’s Health Sector to Light.”
King Eke noted that under Dr. Oreh’s leadership, Rivers State has strategically aligned with the national reform agenda strengthening primary health care, expanding health-insurance coverage, and improving service delivery across local communities.
He commended the state-level gains presented during the review, including Rivers State’s steady improvements in maternal and child-health outcomes, wider PHC utilisation, and stronger performance across key health-sector indicators, all reflecting the Commissioner’s results-oriented approach.
According to him, the remarkable growth of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), with its consistently rising enrolment figures across LGAs, demonstrates the Commissioner’s commitment to ensuring that residents have access to affordable and reliable health services.
Eke described Dr. Oreh as “a dependable public servant whose vision and diligence continue to make meaningful impact across communities”, adding that her sustained engagement with traditional institutions has deepened public trust in health interventions.
He further noted the State’s progress in skilled birth attendance, immunisation coverage, antenatal care uptake, and family-planning access, areas in which Rivers State continues to show strong alignment with national targets.
According to him, the Commissioner’s work in revitalising primary health-care centres and expanding community-level utilisation would not have been possible without the support of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who he described as God-sent.
He continued that the nationwide rise in PHC utilisation is also reflected in Rivers State, where revitalised PHC centres are recording significantly improved attendance and service access across communities.
The traditional ruler praised the Commissioner for effectively coordinating the deployment of community-based health workers and ensuring that Rivers State is fully positioned to benefit from ongoing high-impact health projects under the national framework.
“We need stakeholders, partners, and government agencies to sustain their support for the Ministry of Health. Continued investment, transparency, and accountability are essential for preserving and expanding the gains already achieved”, he said.
He also expressed optimism that with Dr. Oreh’s consistency and Rivers State’s alignment with broader national health reforms, the State is well on course to becoming a model of excellence in healthcare delivery, delivering benefits to residents across both rural and urban areas.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers

Rivers High Court Restrain Trustees, Knights of St. John International, Others From Conducting Election

2 weeks ago

December 8, 2025

The High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has restrained the registered trustees of Knights of St John International, Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Nigeria, and four others from conducting elections into Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920 CIWA, Port Harcourt, District 48 Commandery elections, and Supreme Subordinate elections of the Knights of St John International, Nigeria, pending the determination of the substantive matters before them.

Justice G.C. Aguma and Justice V.C. Ugoji, in their separate interim orders of injunction issued in Suit No: PHC/4410/CS/2025 and Suit No: PHC/4359/CS/2025, respectively, restrained the defendants, whether by themselves, their privies, agents, servants, or any person or group of persons working under them, from conducting elections into Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920, CIWA Port Harcourt, District 48 Commandery, Port Harcourt Commandery, and Supreme Subordinate of Knights of St John International, Nigeria.

The claimants, Sir Njoku Chukwuemeka Andrew and Sir Chukwuemeka Martin Mba, in separate suits, through their legal representatives, dragged the defendants to court, seeking an order to restrain them from appointing or installing any interim caretaker executive or leadership to run or pilot the affairs of St John International, Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920, CIWA, Port Harcourt.

The defendants in the matter are: Registered Trustees of Knights of St John International, Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Nigeria; Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Ufuoma Okene, the Grand President, Port Harcourt Grand Commandery, Knights of St John International; Noble Brother Viktor Benebo, the Chairman Investigation Committee set up by the 2nd Defendant to investigate the claimants; Sir Architect Prempeh Ebiware, the District 48 Commander, Knights of St John International, Port Harcourt; and Sir Harry Oruma, member of Knights of St John International, Our Lady of Holy Commandery No 920, CIWA, Port Harcourt.

The two judges, after listening to the counsels in the matter, granted the claimants’ request and adjourned the matter to 10/12/2025 and 16/12/2025, respectively, for hearing of the motion on notice.

