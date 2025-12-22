Perm Sec Tasks Engineers On projects Delivery 

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel Hart, has solicited the support of Engineers in the Ministry towards the delivery of quality projects to the people.

He said this recently while declaring closed a three-day capacity building workshop organized by the ministry of works in conjunction with Chattel Associates for Engineers in the Ministry of Works in Port Harcourt.

While absolving Engineers of blame from some lapses observed in some roads in the state, he charged them to put the knowledge acquired during the three days workshop to use by ensuring quality and better supervision of government projects in the state.

Meanwhile, some facilitators at the workshop have called for regular integrity and structural tests on government projects in the state.

One of the facilitators, Engr. Clifford Njah, who spoke to The Tide at the workshop, blamed some structural failures on projects on lack of integrity tests.

“I think it’s a good one for Engineers in the society. Today I can see different challenges that are facing Engineers in our system and most of these issues have been addressed in the seminar”, he stated.

He listed some of the challenges as structural failures, high waste and shore protection, adding that “these are things that are actually impacting on the society.”

Njah said the solution lies on “constant integrity tests and site investigation. Most engineering facilities today do not meet the criteria of soil testing, every structure must pass through rudimentary test”, he said.

Also speaking, Engr, Levy Ugba of Chattel Associates said the workshop has met its desired objective of impacting knowledge on participants.

“I think we have achieved our aim of impacting knowledge”, he said, stressing that with these workshop, Engineers in the Ministry are better equipped to handle whatever they see on project sites.

On their part, some of the participants, including Engrs. Richard Ogbamgba, Quinn John Jaja, Nwachukwu Ibiene Pepple, thanked the state government for the workshop, adding that it has taken them back to their academic cycles.

They said the event has provided a platform for them to come together to express their challenges as well as update their knowledge with the new Engineering Code and measures to adopt, especially in foundational design.

They also requested for a more befitting laboratory in the ministry with a view to enabling them embark on regular researches and testing.

The participants said more of such workshop should be held for them regularly.

By; John Bibor