Rivers High Court Restrain Trustees, Knights of St. John International, Others From Conducting Election

The High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has restrained the registered trustees of Knights of St John International, Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Nigeria, and four others from conducting elections into Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920 CIWA, Port Harcourt, District 48 Commandery elections, and Supreme Subordinate elections of the Knights of St John International, Nigeria, pending the determination of the substantive matters before them.

Justice G.C. Aguma and Justice V.C. Ugoji, in their separate interim orders of injunction issued in Suit No: PHC/4410/CS/2025 and Suit No: PHC/4359/CS/2025, respectively, restrained the defendants, whether by themselves, their privies, agents, servants, or any person or group of persons working under them, from conducting elections into Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920, CIWA Port Harcourt, District 48 Commandery, Port Harcourt Commandery, and Supreme Subordinate of Knights of St John International, Nigeria.

The claimants, Sir Njoku Chukwuemeka Andrew and Sir Chukwuemeka Martin Mba, in separate suits, through their legal representatives, dragged the defendants to court, seeking an order to restrain them from appointing or installing any interim caretaker executive or leadership to run or pilot the affairs of St John International, Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920, CIWA, Port Harcourt.

The defendants in the matter are: Registered Trustees of Knights of St John International, Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Nigeria; Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Ufuoma Okene, the Grand President, Port Harcourt Grand Commandery, Knights of St John International; Noble Brother Viktor Benebo, the Chairman Investigation Committee set up by the 2nd Defendant to investigate the claimants; Sir Architect Prempeh Ebiware, the District 48 Commander, Knights of St John International, Port Harcourt; and Sir Harry Oruma, member of Knights of St John International, Our Lady of Holy Commandery No 920, CIWA, Port Harcourt.

The two judges, after listening to the counsels in the matter, granted the claimants’ request and adjourned the matter to 10/12/2025 and 16/12/2025, respectively, for hearing of the motion on notice.