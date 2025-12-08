Police Arrest Workman Over Attack On Supervisor 

The Boundary Police Division in Aluu Community, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has arrested a workman identified simply as Joshua for allegedly attacking a site supervisor, Sopiriala Sokari, with a broken bottle, leaving him in coma.

According to information gathered by The Tide, the suspect remained in police custody over the weekend while medical personnel struggled to save the victim’s life at an undisclosed hospital in Aluu.

Speaking with journalists after regaining consciousness, Sokari explained that he had hired the suspect to carry out some work at the site for ?20,000.

Trouble reportedly began when Joshua rejected a ?10,000 part payment, which Sokari had offered with a promise to complete the balance after inspecting and confirming the work.

Sokari narrated how the suspect later trailed him to an eatery near the Obiri-Ikwerre Flyover, where he attacked him with a broken bottle even after a food vendor handed the full ?20,000 to the suspect in an attempt to prevent the incident.

“I am calling on Nigerians to help me. I have spent a lot of money. I need justice”, the victim pleaded.

An unverified video clip circulating online showed Sokari with multiple injuries allegedly sustained during the attack.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, the suspect has been arrested. An in-depth investigation is ongoing”, she said.

By; King Onunwor