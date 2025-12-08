Degema LGA Affirms Ngeribrama As Autonomous Community

The authority of Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State has affirmed the autonomous status of Ngeribrama Community in Kalabari land, in the LGA.

A letter signed by the Chairman of the LGA, Dr. Michael John Williams, said to he affirmation was to give clarity and uphold dignity of the traditional institutions.

In his words,”the Council wishes to formally communicate its position regarding the status of Ngeribrama and its satellite communities.”

He disclosed that “following review of historical and administrative records, and confirmation of existing traditional structures, the Degema Local Government Council affirmed that Ngeribrama and its satellite communities were officially recognized as a fully autonomous community within Degema Local Government Area.”

He also noted that the community enjoys a distinct and independent traditional institution, acknowledged under local customs and traditions.

Against this backdrop, he emphasized the Council’s recognition of HRH, Daniel Ngeribrama (Ikata II) as the legitimate and duly acknowledged Amayanabo of Ngeribrama and its satellite communities.

The recognition, the Council’s Chairman further stated, “reflects the Council’s commitment to strengthening traditional authority, enhancing community identity, and promoting peaceful coexistence across all communities in the Local Government Area.”

Affirming the legitimacy and status of the amayanabo, Dr. Williams reiterated the Council’s readiness to collaborate with the traditional ruler to advance development, peace, and unity across Ngeribrama and Degema LGA at large.

Meanwhile, in an earlier statement the Amayanabo, chiefs and community leaders of Ngeribrama in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State have condemned recent attempts to diminish the status and autonomy of the ancient Kalabari community.

A statement signed by the Secretary of Ngereribrama and Satellite Communities, Prof. Olomabo Gillis Harry, said the clarification has become pertinent as there have been recent attempts to diminish their status and role in Kalabari land.

The statement said, “The leadership of Ngeribrama and its satellite communities wishes to issue this public clarification for the benefit of the general public, stakeholders, and the wider Kalabari Kingdom.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ngeribrama and its satellite communities do not fall under the authority of any town or village within the Kalabari Kingdom.”

It explained that Ngeribrama constitutes a fully autonomous community, with a long-established and widely acknowledged traditional institution headed by His Royal Highness, Daniel Ngeribrama, Ikata II, the Amayanabo of Ngeribrama and Its satellite communities.

The statement noted that the autonomous status of Ngeribrama was recognised across Kalabari Kingdom and affirmed historically, culturally and traditionally.

It urged the public is to disregard any claims, statements, or insinuations suggesting that Ngeribrama is under the jurisdiction of any other community.

“Ngeribrama, located within Degema Local Government Area (DELGA), maintains its own traditional governance structure”, the statement emphasised.

Enumerating the traditional structure and levels of leadership in the community, it stated that the Amayanabo of Ngeribrama has other supporting structures with a duly constituted Council of Chiefs.

One of the chiefs is a senior member of the Royal Family, Chief Hon. Dr. Dax Kelly George, who is Da-Daigbani II.

The community, it further stated, has Elders’ Council, as well as Women and Youth Leadership.

“For historical clarity, our revered progenitor, Ngeribra, had only one child, his daughter, Princess Iwori, whose lineage forms the foundation of the Ngeribrama Community”, the statement continued.

It concluded that “Ngeribrama and its satellite communities remain committed to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and continued collaboration with sister communities within the Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

