Connect with us

Rivers

Tobin Harps On Healthcare For Pregnant Women, Others

Published

16 hours ago

on

Wife of the Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area (LGA), Mrs. Abiye Tobin, has urged pregnant women, nursing mothers, caregivers, and men to prioritize their health and overall well-being.
She gave the charge during the flag-off ceremony of the second phase of the Optimised Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Week (MNCHW) 2025, held at the Model Primary Health Care Centre in Ibaka Community.
Mrs. Tobin, as host of the event, advised pregnant women to pay close attention to their health by seeking accurate information about the dos and don’ts before and after childbirth to prevent avoidable complications.
She encouraged nursing mothers to maintain proper hygiene, particularly regular handwashing, before and after breastfeeding, and to practise exclusive breastfeeding, noting the immense benefits it offers growing children
Earlier, the Head of Facility, Nurse Fanny Thomas, addressed the women, especially expectant mothers, urging them to register early for antenatal care rather than waiting until complications arise before visiting the health centre.
Also speaking, the State Health Educator, Dr. Diana Babbo, emphasized the importance of proper nutrition and timely immunization of newborns.
She reminded mothers to ensure their babies receive Vitamin A supplements once they reach six months of age.
Dr. Babbo also stated the need for regular deworming of children, and encouraged mothers to bring girls aged nine and above for cervical cancer screening and vaccination.
She also stressed the importance of seeking early medical attention whenever health concerns arise.
Dignitaries present at the event included the Vice Chairman of Okrika LGA, Mrs. Charity Ibulubo; the Coordinator of MNCH and representative of the Executive Secretary, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Tamunobelema Emem Jaja; and the Head of Primary Health Care in the LGA, Dr. Chisa Neriton-Prefa.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Rivers

Rivers High Court Restrain Trustees, Knights of St. John International, Others From Conducting Election

Published

15 hours ago

on

December 8, 2025

By

The High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has restrained the registered trustees of Knights of St John International, Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Nigeria, and four others from conducting elections into Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920 CIWA, Port Harcourt, District 48 Commandery elections, and Supreme Subordinate elections of the Knights of St John International, Nigeria, pending the determination of the substantive matters before them.

Justice G.C. Aguma and Justice V.C. Ugoji, in their separate interim orders of injunction issued in Suit No: PHC/4410/CS/2025 and Suit No: PHC/4359/CS/2025, respectively, restrained the defendants, whether by themselves, their privies, agents, servants, or any person or group of persons working under them, from conducting elections into Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920, CIWA Port Harcourt, District 48 Commandery, Port Harcourt Commandery, and Supreme Subordinate of Knights of St John International, Nigeria.

The claimants, Sir Njoku Chukwuemeka Andrew and Sir Chukwuemeka Martin Mba, in separate suits, through their legal representatives, dragged the defendants to court, seeking an order to restrain them from appointing or installing any interim caretaker executive or leadership to run or pilot the affairs of St John International, Our Lady of Holy Rosary Local Commandery No 920, CIWA, Port Harcourt.

The defendants in the matter are: Registered Trustees of Knights of St John International, Supreme Subordinate Commandery, Nigeria; Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Ufuoma Okene, the Grand President, Port Harcourt Grand Commandery, Knights of St John International; Noble Brother Viktor Benebo, the Chairman Investigation Committee set up by the 2nd Defendant to investigate the claimants; Sir Architect Prempeh Ebiware, the District 48 Commander, Knights of St John International, Port Harcourt; and Sir Harry Oruma, member of Knights of St John International, Our Lady of Holy Commandery No 920, CIWA, Port Harcourt.

The two judges, after listening to the counsels in the matter, granted the claimants’ request and adjourned the matter to 10/12/2025 and 16/12/2025, respectively, for hearing of the motion on notice.

Continue Reading

Rivers

Police Arrest Workman Over Attack On Supervisor 

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 8, 2025

By

The Boundary Police Division in Aluu Community, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has arrested a workman identified simply as Joshua for allegedly attacking a site supervisor, Sopiriala Sokari, with a broken bottle, leaving him in coma.
According to information gathered by The Tide, the suspect remained in police custody over the weekend while medical personnel struggled to save the victim’s life at an undisclosed hospital in Aluu.
Speaking with journalists after regaining consciousness, Sokari explained that he had hired the suspect to carry out some work at the site for ?20,000.
Trouble reportedly began when Joshua rejected a ?10,000 part payment, which Sokari had offered with a promise to complete the balance after inspecting and confirming the work.
Sokari narrated how the suspect later trailed him to an eatery near the Obiri-Ikwerre Flyover, where he attacked him with a broken bottle even after a food vendor handed the full ?20,000 to the suspect in an attempt to prevent the incident.
“I am calling on Nigerians to help me. I have spent a lot of money. I need justice”, the victim pleaded.
An unverified video clip circulating online showed Sokari with multiple injuries allegedly sustained during the attack.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.
“Yes, the suspect has been arrested. An in-depth investigation is ongoing”, she said.
By; King Onunwor
Continue Reading

Rivers

Degema LGA Affirms Ngeribrama As Autonomous Community

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 8, 2025

By

The authority of Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State has affirmed the autonomous  status of Ngeribrama Community in Kalabari land, in the LGA.
A letter signed by the Chairman of the LGA, Dr. Michael John Williams, said to he affirmation was to give clarity and uphold dignity of the traditional institutions.
In his words,”the Council wishes to formally communicate its position regarding the status of Ngeribrama and its satellite communities.”
He disclosed that “following review of historical and administrative records, and confirmation of existing traditional structures, the Degema Local Government Council affirmed that Ngeribrama and its satellite communities were officially recognized as a fully autonomous community within Degema Local Government Area.”
He also noted that the community enjoys a distinct and independent traditional institution, acknowledged under local customs and traditions.
Against this backdrop, he emphasized the Council’s recognition of HRH, Daniel Ngeribrama (Ikata II) as the legitimate and duly acknowledged Amayanabo of Ngeribrama and its satellite communities.
The recognition, the Council’s Chairman further stated, “reflects the Council’s commitment to strengthening traditional authority, enhancing community identity, and promoting peaceful coexistence across all communities in the Local Government Area.”
Affirming the legitimacy and status of the amayanabo, Dr. Williams   reiterated the Council’s readiness to collaborate with the traditional  ruler to advance development, peace, and unity across Ngeribrama and Degema LGA at large.
Meanwhile, in an earlier statement the Amayanabo, chiefs and community leaders of Ngeribrama in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State have condemned recent attempts to diminish the status and autonomy of the ancient Kalabari community.
A statement signed by the Secretary of Ngereribrama and Satellite Communities,  Prof. Olomabo Gillis Harry, said the clarification  has become pertinent as there have been recent attempts to diminish their status and role in Kalabari land.
The statement said, “The leadership of Ngeribrama and its satellite communities wishes to issue this public clarification for the benefit of the general public, stakeholders, and the wider Kalabari Kingdom.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Ngeribrama and its satellite communities do not fall under the authority of any town or village within the Kalabari Kingdom.”
It explained that Ngeribrama constitutes a fully autonomous community, with a long-established and widely acknowledged traditional institution headed by His Royal Highness, Daniel  Ngeribrama, Ikata II, the Amayanabo of Ngeribrama and Its satellite communities.
The statement noted that the   autonomous status of Ngeribrama was  recognised across Kalabari Kingdom and affirmed historically, culturally  and traditionally.
It  urged the  public is to disregard any claims, statements, or insinuations suggesting that Ngeribrama is under the jurisdiction of any other community.
“Ngeribrama, located within Degema Local Government Area (DELGA), maintains its own traditional governance structure”, the statement emphasised.
Enumerating the  traditional structure and levels of leadership in the community, it stated that the Amayanabo of Ngeribrama has other supporting structures with a duly constituted Council of Chiefs.
One of the chiefs is a senior member of the Royal Family, Chief Hon. Dr. Dax Kelly George, who is Da-Daigbani II.
The community, it further stated, has Elders’ Council, as well as Women and Youth Leadership.
“For historical clarity, our revered progenitor, Ngeribra, had only one child, his daughter, Princess Iwori, whose lineage forms the foundation of the Ngeribrama Community”, the statement continued.
It concluded that “Ngeribrama and its satellite communities remain committed to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and continued collaboration with sister communities within the Kalabari Kingdom, Rivers State, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
By: Kevin Nengia
Continue Reading

Trending