Tobin Harps On Healthcare For Pregnant Women, Others

Wife of the Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area (LGA), Mrs. Abiye Tobin, has urged pregnant women, nursing mothers, caregivers, and men to prioritize their health and overall well-being.

She gave the charge during the flag-off ceremony of the second phase of the Optimised Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Week (MNCHW) 2025, held at the Model Primary Health Care Centre in Ibaka Community.

Mrs. Tobin, as host of the event, advised pregnant women to pay close attention to their health by seeking accurate information about the dos and don’ts before and after childbirth to prevent avoidable complications.

She encouraged nursing mothers to maintain proper hygiene, particularly regular handwashing, before and after breastfeeding, and to practise exclusive breastfeeding, noting the immense benefits it offers growing children

Earlier, the Head of Facility, Nurse Fanny Thomas, addressed the women, especially expectant mothers, urging them to register early for antenatal care rather than waiting until complications arise before visiting the health centre.

Also speaking, the State Health Educator, Dr. Diana Babbo, emphasized the importance of proper nutrition and timely immunization of newborns.

She reminded mothers to ensure their babies receive Vitamin A supplements once they reach six months of age.

Dr. Babbo also stated the need for regular deworming of children, and encouraged mothers to bring girls aged nine and above for cervical cancer screening and vaccination.

She also stressed the importance of seeking early medical attention whenever health concerns arise.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Vice Chairman of Okrika LGA, Mrs. Charity Ibulubo; the Coordinator of MNCH and representative of the Executive Secretary, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Tamunobelema Emem Jaja; and the Head of Primary Health Care in the LGA, Dr. Chisa Neriton-Prefa.