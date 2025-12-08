‘Media, Strategic Partner In Dev’

The Mayor of Port Harcourt Local Government Area (PHALGA), Sir Allwell Ihunda, has said the media is no longer to be viewed as an adversary, but rather as a strategic partner in development.

Ihunda said this recently at the opening ceremony of a three?day workshop on “Enhancing Strategic Communication and Media Relations for Effective Local Governance”, organized in conjunction with “De?Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education” in Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Secretary to the PHALGA Council, Engr. Dennis Ejekwu, the Mayor described the event as both steering and engaging, noting that people must learn how to make effective use of the media to attain good governance.

According to him, the importance of the workshop cannot be over?emphasized, in that, Public Relations and its effect are key to development in every sector.

Stressing the significance of the event, he said it was apt given the upscaling of public awareness on accountability and good governance.

He, therefore, called on the media to consider the need to be progressive partners in promoting democratic rule and responsible leadership.

In his speech, the Executive Director of the Centre, Pastor Palunius Nsirim, noted that the event was historic, with Port Harcourt City Council as the pace?setter.

Nsirim also noted that PHALGA was the first council in the state to embrace the project, and that there is the need for others to follow its path.

While lauding the Port Harcourt City Mayor for consenting to the programme, he said it should be seen as a wake?up call for other LGAs and assured them of an impactful moment at every engagement with the organisation.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, Comrade Paul Bazia, called on both Public Relations practitioners and the media to always note their feedback and feedforward.

Bazia said such must be placed side-by-side in order not to jeopardize the economy and governance.

Earlier, in his presentation, titled, “Principles and Ethics of Public Relations Practice”, one of the resource persons, Karibi T.?George, described Public Relations as a profession and practice.

He pleaded with practitioners to avoid anything that could bring disrepute to the body due to its strategic nature.

One of the participants, whose chosed to be identified as Jennifer, thanked the organizers of the event and added that among other things, it granted them the opportunity to know “what to post and what not to post”.

By: King Onunwo