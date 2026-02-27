President Tinubu Extends Raw Shea Nuts Export Ban To 2027 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a fresh one-year extension of the ban on the export of raw shea nuts to the year 2027.

Spokesman to the president, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in an official statement, Wednesday.

The renewed directive, which takes effect from February 26, 2026, to February 25, 2027, is a testament the Federal Government’s determination to strengthen domestic value addition and reposition Nigeria’s shea industry for higher export earnings through processed products.

The decision is also aimed at stimulating local manufacturing, creating jobs, and improving incomes across shea-producing communities.

The President said the extension reflects its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agricultural commodities into higher-value export products. It noted that the policy is designed to promote inclusive economic growth and strengthen local manufacturing capacity.

“The decision underscores the administration’s commitment to advancing industrial development, strengthening domestic value addition, and supporting the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

The statement said “The ban aims to deepen processing capacity within Nigeria, enhance livelihoods in shea-producing communities, and promote the growth of Nigerian exports anchored on value-added products.”

The statement added that the directive forms part of broader efforts to shift Nigeria away from the export of raw commodities toward a more industrial and export-driven economy.

To ensure effective implementation of the extended ban, President Tinubu has authorised the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in collaboration with the Presidential Food Security Coordination Unit, to coordinate a unified national framework for the development of the shea value chain.

According to the statement, the President approved the adoption of an export regulatory framework developed by the Nigerian Commodity Exchange to standardise and streamline shea exports.

All existing waivers that previously allowed the direct export of raw shea nuts have been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Any surplus production must be channelled strictly through the approved exchange framework to ensure transparency, traceability, and fair market pricing.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu