Gas Master Plan: NNPC To Boost Supply by 1.8bcf/d in 2026

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has disclosed plans to supply an additional 1.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day (bcf/d) in 2026 to meet rising demand in the domestic market.

The company, which made this known at a media briefing with the Nigeria Guild of Editors in Abuja, stated that its subsidiaries, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) and Nigerian Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), are expected to produce additional volumes of 1.496bcf/d and 223.6 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) respectively this year.

According to the company’s Gas Master Plan 2026 document made available at the event by the NNPC Corporate Communication Team Lead, Andy Odeh , the initiative would serve as a major contributor to Nigeria’s target of supplying 10bcf/d by 2027 and 12bcf/d by 2030.

NNPC noted that with rising demand across key sectors such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), power generation, industrial parks and compressed natural gas (CNG), the master plan serves as a blueprint for achieving the Federal Government’s gas development objectives.

In his presentation, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, said that the gas plan sets out a commercially driven, execution-focused roadmap to transform Nigeria into a globally competitive gas hub.

“The plan is built to deliver the presidential mandate of increasing national production to 20bcf/d by 2027 and 12bcf/d by 2030, while catalysing over $60 billion in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by 2030,” he said.

To achieve the GMP’s goals, NNPC identified key success factors and enablers that must be in place.

These include: sustained global and domestic gas demand; a strong implementation governance structure to ensure consistent delivery; partner alignment to secure adequate buy-in; funding supported by the bankability of gas projects; competitive fiscal and commercial incentives to attract investments, particularly in deepwater gas development; and the resolution of power sector challenges to improve the attractiveness of the gas-to-power value chain.

The company added, “To ensure robust and transparent execution, a dedicated governance framework has been proposed for the NNPC Corporate Master Plan (CMP). Leadership will rest with the Head of the GMP Implementation Assurance Team (IAT), supported by managers responsible for cluster oversight across gas assets. This structure will ensure direct engagement with operators, centralised tracking of project progress, and streamlined coordination with Executive Vice Presidents and sponsor groups.

“The governance model incorporates specialist teams covering subsurface, facilities, planning, commercial strategy, legal, and communications, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach to implementation. This framework is essential for driving cross-functional alignment, accelerating decision-making, and maintaining the momentum required to deliver the CMP’s outcomes.”