Super Tanker Rates Soar Amid Sanctions, Supply Shifts, and Strategic Hoarding
Geopolitics, growing oil supply, longer voyages, and disruptions due to sanctions and altered shipping lanes pushed crude oil tanker rates to multi-year highs at the end of 2025.
After a dip in January, rates started climbing again this month in what shipping executives described as a fundamental shift in the market for very large crude carriers (VLCC) capable of carrying around 1.9 million barrels to 2.2 million barrels of crude.
This shift is a major buying spree from South Korea’s Sinokor shipping group and Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte, founder of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, according to Bloomberg interviews with shipping brokers, vessel owners, and executives.
Shipbroker reports and shipping executives noted in recent reports and earnings call that Sinokor’s move to control more than a hundred VLCCs of the available non-sanctioned fleet is changing the way other owners act and is pushing freight rates higher.
Rates were soaring at the end of last year, even before the market became aware of an unprecedented consolidation shift.
Growing demand for crude oil shipments, particularly from buyers in East Asia, boosted crude tanker rates to multi-year highs at the end of last year, as the number of vessels available for bookings began to shrink due to higher oil shipments demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis in January.
As higher oil production and lower oil prices created additional demand for crude, VLCC rates spiked by 118% year on year in November from the Persian Gulf to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Rates from the Persian Gulf to Asia jumped by 139%, according to Argus data cited by the EIA.
Moreover, supertanker rates on the route between the Middle East and China hit their highest in five years as traders sought alternatives to Russian crude after the U.S. sanctioned Russia’s biggest oil producers and exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil.
Seasonal factors pushed tanker rates lower in January, before the next leg higher, driven by geopolitical concerns over U.S.-Iran tensions.
In addition, the new oil order in Venezuela imposed by the Trump Administration prompted the world’s top traders to charter more legitimate vessels to ship and sell Venezuela’s crude to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast or in Europe and Asia.
Adding to all these factors is Sinokor’s massive bet to control an estimated number of 120 VLCCs.
Because of the Sinokor deals to buy and charter vessels, the supertanker rates have now jumped fourfold over the past month, market sources told Bloomberg.
This fleet consolidation was confirmed in the latest weekly report by shipbroker Fearnleys, which said that the week to February 11 saw “healthy daily earnings upwards of USD 120k/day and above.”
Geopolitical tension was one reason for the high rates. The other was “Sinokor’s continued appetite for tonnage, and by and large, pricing the spot market higher than the prevailing rate level has underpinned the strong sentiment and left charterers with slim pickings for alternatives.”
Kpler, for its part, noted earlier this month that the VLCC market has seen increased volatility in rates.
“The combination of vessels migrating into the shadow fleet last year, more vessels fixed on time charters and a smaller group of owners acquiring larger fleets is creating greater rate volatility,” Kpler’s Matt Wright said in a Q1 2026 tanker market outlook.
One-year charters have jumped by 20% over two months, Ole Hjertaker, chief executive officer of SFL Corporation, said on the shipping company’s earnings call last week.
“I think one very important underlying factor here on the tanker side, which I would call almost unprecedented in the market, at least in the history I have seen, is that you have one party or group of people who are working together who effectively control around a third of the available or traded tanker VLCC fleet out there,” Hjertaker said, without mentioning names.
“We believe they are willing to hold back ships if they do not get the charter rate where they want it to be, which implicitly would give also the other owners out there confidence to hold back and not just drop their rates,” the executive added.
Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, CEO of another crude tanker firm, DHT, said the company believes the supply squeeze in the supertanker is real, also because of the major fleet consolidation.
“As you may have read in the news, a fundamental shift in the fleet ownership is taking place, with fleet consolidation by private actors gaining meaningful traction,” Harfjeld said on DHT’s earnings call in early February, without naming any names.
“We estimate that the aggregators to have gained control of some 120 ships, and we expect their efforts to continue, and in not too long, to control at least 25% of the compliant tramping VLCC fleet, a critical market share,” the executive added.
“This consolidation is shifting the pricing dynamics and is putting pressure on timely availability of ships,” Harfjeld noted.
Looking forward, the tanker market now accounts for another major development on top of the various geopolitical and fundamental factors at play.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
Fidelity Bank To Empower Women With Sustainable Entrepreneurship Skills, HAP2.0
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the launch of the second edition of its flagship women-empowerment initiative, the HerFidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0 (HAP 2.0).
According to the report, the programme is designed to equip women with practical, income?generating skills and structured pathways to entrepreneurship.
Accordingly, the HAP 2.0 will build on the success of its inaugural edition held in 2023.
During media chat with journalists to herald the launch of HAP 2.0, the Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osita Ede, explained that the initiative has been enhanced to deliver greater impact.
He said HerFidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0 reflects their commitment to continuous improvement, having evaluated feedback from the first edition, they have returned with stronger partnerships and deeper mentorship programmes to ensure that women acquire not just skills, but sustainable economic opportunities.
Mr Ede, who said the programme is guided with real?world learning, also said that participants will undergo intensive apprenticeship training under reputable institutions and industry experts across selected fields such as hair styling, shoe making, auto mechatronics, and interior decoration.
Additionally, he said HerFidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0 goes beyond skills acquisition by offering participants a wide range of business advisory services.
These include business and financial literacy training, mentorship support throughout the apprenticeship journey, access to Fidelity Bank’s women?focused and SME financial solutions, as well as guidance on business formalisation and growth strategies.
Emphasizing the bank’s vision further, Ede said: “By integrating structured mentorship with entrepreneurial development, Fidelity Bank is positioning women not just as trainees, but as future employers, innovators, and economic contributors within their communities.
This aligns with our mandate to help individuals grow, businesses thrive, and economies prosper”.
It is noteworthy that interested participants are encouraged to indicate their interest by visiting https://bit.ly/
Apprenticeshipbyherfidelity.
It is important to note that Fidelity Bank Plc is ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, with a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 10 million customers through digital banking channels, with 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.
It is reported that the Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.
By: Nkpemenyie mcdominic, Lagos
President Tinubu Approves Extension Ban On Raw Shea Nut Export
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of the ban on the export of raw shea nuts for a further one year, from February 26, 2026, to February 25, 2027.
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on (Information and Strategy) who disclosed this on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 stressed the Federal Government remains committed to policies that promote inclusive growth, local manufacturing, and position Nigeria as a competitive participant in global agricultural value chains.
The decision underscores the administration’s commitment to advancing industrial development, strengthening domestic value addition, and supporting the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.
The ban aims to deepen processing capacity within Nigeria, enhance livelihoods in shea-producing communities, and promote the growth of Nigerian exports anchored on value-added products.
To further these objectives, President Tinubu has authorised the two Ministers of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Presidential Food Security Coordination Unit (PFSCU), to coordinate the implementation of a unified, evidence-based national framework that aligns industrialisation, trade, and investment priorities across the shea nut value chain.
He also approved the adoption of an export framework established by the Nigerian Commodity Exchange (NCX) and the withdrawal of all waivers allowing the direct export of raw shea nuts.
The President directed that any excess supply of raw shea nuts should be exported exclusively through the NCX framework, in accordance with the approved guidelines.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Crisis Response: EU-project Delivers New Vet. Clinic To Katsina Govt.
A Non – Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mercy Corps, has handed over a newly constructed Veterinary Clinic and a rehabilitated structure in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA), to the Katsina State Government.
The project, which included a 20,000-litre capacity upgraded solar-powered borehole, was executed under the European Union-funded Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response and Resilience (CPCRR) project.
The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).
Speaking during the handover ceremony, Wednesday, the Commissioner for Livestock and Animal Husbandry in Kastina State, Prof Ahmed Bakori, commended Mercy Corps and its partners on such commitment to support peace and development in the state.
While praising the state government for restoring peace and stability, the said project would improve livestock services and the welfare of farmers who depend on animal health services for livelihood.
Bakori buttressed that improved security in the state had enabled development partners to implement meaningful interventions in communities affected earlier.
He said, “Recently, Gov. Dikko Radda was in South Africa to explore strategies for boosting livestock production and strengthening the livestock value chain in line with the government’s economic development agenda.”
In his remarks, Mercy Corps Senior Programme Manager, Mr Philip Ikita, expressed satisfaction on the timely and successful implementation of the project in Danmusa.
He stated that although Mercy Corps began its operations in the state in 2023, security challenges, had initially prevented the organisation from accessing some areas, including Danmusa.
Ikita said that the project would improve access to essential services, strengthen livelihoods and contribute to sustaining peace in the community.
“The project involves the upgrade of a veterinary clinic from a two room structure into a fully functional six office facility, embarked on to strengthen livestock healthcare services in the area.
“The programme builds on the success of the Conflict Mitigation and Community Reconciliation (CMCR) project and seeks to promote long-term peace and stability in Northwest Nigeria.
“It works across 48 communities in Zamfara and Katsina States, addressing the root causes of conflict, enhancing community resilience, and strengthening socio-economic recovery,” he said.
Also, the District Head of Danmusa, Ahmadu Abubakar, expressed appreciation to Mercy Corps and its partners for the intervention, describing the projects as timely and beneficial.
Earlier, the Chairman of Danmusa LGA, Ibrahim Na-Mama, represented by his Deputy, Musa Muhammad, expressed appreciation for the projects, assuring that the council would support efforts to safeguard them.
