Customs Operation Whirlwind Siezes Fuel Tankers Hand Over To NMDPRA, Auctions 1,275 Jerrycans

The Operation Whirlwind ,a special unit of the Nigeria Customs service has again dealt a big blow on recalcitrant economic saboteurs who specialize on trans-border smuggling as its operatives last week intercepted four tankers laden with a combined 154,000 litres of Petroleum products,hand over to the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for appropriate sanctions.

The coordinator of the special unit, Deputy comptroller general,Lucky Aliyu speaking with journalists at the Customs Training College in Lagos on Friday, quoted the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi as saying that the intercepted tankers with capacities of 60,000, 49,000, and 45,000 litres respectively were seized for illegal diversion along the Owode Apa, Seme and Baragry axis.

Represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Deputy Comptroller General, Lucky Aliyu, Adeniyi added that 1,630 jerry cans of 25 litres each amounting to 40,750 litres were also seized across notorious smuggling routes including Ado- Odo, Seme, Seme- Owode Apa, Ajilete, Ijoun, Iaro, Badagry, Idiroko, Eree and Imeko Axis within nine weeks. The products valued at N40, 750,000 were subsequently auctioned to members of the public.

“In a space of nine weeks, our operatives relentlessly intestified surveillance and enforcement operation across critical borders communities. As a result, a monumental volume of 1,630 jericans of 25 litres each of PMS yielding a total of 40,750 litres were seized across notorious smuggling routes including Ado- Odo, Seme, Seme- Owode Apa, Ajilete, Ijoun, Iaro, Badagry, Idiroko, Eree and Imeko Axis “The total duty paid value of intercepted 1,630 jericans litres each of PMS product is in the tune of N40,750,000, ” he said. Adeniyi emphasized that the operation is intelligence driven and aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s energy security.

He explained that the transportation and movement of petroleum products are governed by a clearly defined regulation framework and standard operating procedure established to prevent diversion, smuggling, hoarding and economic sabotage.

“The items in question were found to have contravened the established SOP of Operation Whirlwind. Such violation undermines government policy, distorts market stability and deprives our nation of critical revenue.

The border corridors of Owode Apa, Seme and Baragry remain sensitive economic actors.

“These routes have historically been exploited by illegal cross-border petroleum movement.

However, let it be clearly stated, under our watch, there will be no safe haven for economic sabotage, ” he warned.

Adeniyi said the seized tankers were handed over to NMDPRA authority in line with established interagency collaboration for appropriate sanctions.

“This singular action underscores institutional synergy. While the Nigeria Customs Service enforces border control and smuggling mandate, NMDPRA regulates distribution and ensures compliance with the downstream state.

This collaboration ensures due process, transparency and regulates safety and integrity. “The public auction is in line with the regulatory procedure that demonstrates our commitment to accountability.

They are processed strictly in line with external law and guidelines, ” he said.

Adeniyi clarified that Operation WhirlWind is not against legitimate trade but against those who circumvent national laws for personal gains.

He lauded NMDPRA for their technical expertise, noting that their robust regulatory framework.ensures that enforcement actions align with global best practices while at the same time addressing systemic vulnerabilities within the petroleum distribution chain.

The Customs boss also commended operatives of Operation Whirlwind, attributing the success of the operation to their professionalism, vigilance, discipline and courage.

Earlier, the representative of NMDPRA, Mrs. Grace Dauda, said that the agency has the responsibility to ensure that petroleum products produced in the country are consumed here.

“It is unfortunate that some few businessmen, instead of ensuring that this product is consumed within Nigeria attempt to take it across neighboring countries.

It is in the light of this that the NMDPRA, in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs, the Office of the ONSA. and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, have ensured that all products that is being attempted to be smuggled out of the country are intercepted,” she said.

By: Nkpemenyie mcdominic, Lagos