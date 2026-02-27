Business
Customs Operation Whirlwind Siezes Fuel Tankers Hand Over To NMDPRA, Auctions 1,275 Jerrycans
The Operation Whirlwind ,a special unit of the Nigeria Customs service has again dealt a big blow on recalcitrant economic saboteurs who specialize on trans-border smuggling as its operatives last week intercepted four tankers laden with a combined 154,000 litres of Petroleum products,hand over to the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for appropriate sanctions.
The coordinator of the special unit, Deputy comptroller general,Lucky Aliyu speaking with journalists at the Customs Training College in Lagos on Friday, quoted the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi as saying that the intercepted tankers with capacities of 60,000, 49,000, and 45,000 litres respectively were seized for illegal diversion along the Owode Apa, Seme and Baragry axis.
Represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Deputy Comptroller General, Lucky Aliyu, Adeniyi added that 1,630 jerry cans of 25 litres each amounting to 40,750 litres were also seized across notorious smuggling routes including Ado- Odo, Seme, Seme- Owode Apa, Ajilete, Ijoun, Iaro, Badagry, Idiroko, Eree and Imeko Axis within nine weeks. The products valued at N40, 750,000 were subsequently auctioned to members of the public.
“In a space of nine weeks, our operatives relentlessly intestified surveillance and enforcement operation across critical borders communities. As a result, a monumental volume of 1,630 jericans of 25 litres each of PMS yielding a total of 40,750 litres were seized across notorious smuggling routes including Ado- Odo, Seme, Seme- Owode Apa, Ajilete, Ijoun, Iaro, Badagry, Idiroko, Eree and Imeko Axis “The total duty paid value of intercepted 1,630 jericans litres each of PMS product is in the tune of N40,750,000, ” he said. Adeniyi emphasized that the operation is intelligence driven and aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s energy security.
He explained that the transportation and movement of petroleum products are governed by a clearly defined regulation framework and standard operating procedure established to prevent diversion, smuggling, hoarding and economic sabotage.
“The items in question were found to have contravened the established SOP of Operation Whirlwind. Such violation undermines government policy, distorts market stability and deprives our nation of critical revenue.
The border corridors of Owode Apa, Seme and Baragry remain sensitive economic actors.
“These routes have historically been exploited by illegal cross-border petroleum movement.
However, let it be clearly stated, under our watch, there will be no safe haven for economic sabotage, ” he warned.
Adeniyi said the seized tankers were handed over to NMDPRA authority in line with established interagency collaboration for appropriate sanctions.
“This singular action underscores institutional synergy. While the Nigeria Customs Service enforces border control and smuggling mandate, NMDPRA regulates distribution and ensures compliance with the downstream state.
This collaboration ensures due process, transparency and regulates safety and integrity. “The public auction is in line with the regulatory procedure that demonstrates our commitment to accountability.
They are processed strictly in line with external law and guidelines, ” he said.
Adeniyi clarified that Operation WhirlWind is not against legitimate trade but against those who circumvent national laws for personal gains.
He lauded NMDPRA for their technical expertise, noting that their robust regulatory framework.ensures that enforcement actions align with global best practices while at the same time addressing systemic vulnerabilities within the petroleum distribution chain.
The Customs boss also commended operatives of Operation Whirlwind, attributing the success of the operation to their professionalism, vigilance, discipline and courage.
Earlier, the representative of NMDPRA, Mrs. Grace Dauda, said that the agency has the responsibility to ensure that petroleum products produced in the country are consumed here.
“It is unfortunate that some few businessmen, instead of ensuring that this product is consumed within Nigeria attempt to take it across neighboring countries.
It is in the light of this that the NMDPRA, in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs, the Office of the ONSA. and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, have ensured that all products that is being attempted to be smuggled out of the country are intercepted,” she said.
By: Nkpemenyie mcdominic, Lagos
Business
Fidelity Bank To Empower Women With Sustainable Entrepreneurship Skills, HAP2.0
Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced the launch of the second edition of its flagship women-empowerment initiative, the HerFidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0 (HAP 2.0).
According to the report, the programme is designed to equip women with practical, income?generating skills and structured pathways to entrepreneurship.
Accordingly, the HAP 2.0 will build on the success of its inaugural edition held in 2023.
During media chat with journalists to herald the launch of HAP 2.0, the Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osita Ede, explained that the initiative has been enhanced to deliver greater impact.
He said HerFidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0 reflects their commitment to continuous improvement, having evaluated feedback from the first edition, they have returned with stronger partnerships and deeper mentorship programmes to ensure that women acquire not just skills, but sustainable economic opportunities.
Mr Ede, who said the programme is guided with real?world learning, also said that participants will undergo intensive apprenticeship training under reputable institutions and industry experts across selected fields such as hair styling, shoe making, auto mechatronics, and interior decoration.
Additionally, he said HerFidelity Apprenticeship Programme 2.0 goes beyond skills acquisition by offering participants a wide range of business advisory services.
These include business and financial literacy training, mentorship support throughout the apprenticeship journey, access to Fidelity Bank’s women?focused and SME financial solutions, as well as guidance on business formalisation and growth strategies.
Emphasizing the bank’s vision further, Ede said: “By integrating structured mentorship with entrepreneurial development, Fidelity Bank is positioning women not just as trainees, but as future employers, innovators, and economic contributors within their communities.
This aligns with our mandate to help individuals grow, businesses thrive, and economies prosper”.
It is noteworthy that interested participants are encouraged to indicate their interest by visiting https://bit.ly/
Apprenticeshipbyherfidelity.
It is important to note that Fidelity Bank Plc is ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, with a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 10 million customers through digital banking channels, with 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.
It is reported that the Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine.
By: Nkpemenyie mcdominic, Lagos
Business
President Tinubu Approves Extension Ban On Raw Shea Nut Export
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of the ban on the export of raw shea nuts for a further one year, from February 26, 2026, to February 25, 2027.
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on (Information and Strategy) who disclosed this on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 stressed the Federal Government remains committed to policies that promote inclusive growth, local manufacturing, and position Nigeria as a competitive participant in global agricultural value chains.
The decision underscores the administration’s commitment to advancing industrial development, strengthening domestic value addition, and supporting the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.
The ban aims to deepen processing capacity within Nigeria, enhance livelihoods in shea-producing communities, and promote the growth of Nigerian exports anchored on value-added products.
To further these objectives, President Tinubu has authorised the two Ministers of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Presidential Food Security Coordination Unit (PFSCU), to coordinate the implementation of a unified, evidence-based national framework that aligns industrialisation, trade, and investment priorities across the shea nut value chain.
He also approved the adoption of an export framework established by the Nigerian Commodity Exchange (NCX) and the withdrawal of all waivers allowing the direct export of raw shea nuts.
The President directed that any excess supply of raw shea nuts should be exported exclusively through the NCX framework, in accordance with the approved guidelines.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
Crisis Response: EU-project Delivers New Vet. Clinic To Katsina Govt.
A Non – Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mercy Corps, has handed over a newly constructed Veterinary Clinic and a rehabilitated structure in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA), to the Katsina State Government.
The project, which included a 20,000-litre capacity upgraded solar-powered borehole, was executed under the European Union-funded Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response and Resilience (CPCRR) project.
The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).
Speaking during the handover ceremony, Wednesday, the Commissioner for Livestock and Animal Husbandry in Kastina State, Prof Ahmed Bakori, commended Mercy Corps and its partners on such commitment to support peace and development in the state.
While praising the state government for restoring peace and stability, the said project would improve livestock services and the welfare of farmers who depend on animal health services for livelihood.
Bakori buttressed that improved security in the state had enabled development partners to implement meaningful interventions in communities affected earlier.
He said, “Recently, Gov. Dikko Radda was in South Africa to explore strategies for boosting livestock production and strengthening the livestock value chain in line with the government’s economic development agenda.”
In his remarks, Mercy Corps Senior Programme Manager, Mr Philip Ikita, expressed satisfaction on the timely and successful implementation of the project in Danmusa.
He stated that although Mercy Corps began its operations in the state in 2023, security challenges, had initially prevented the organisation from accessing some areas, including Danmusa.
Ikita said that the project would improve access to essential services, strengthen livelihoods and contribute to sustaining peace in the community.
“The project involves the upgrade of a veterinary clinic from a two room structure into a fully functional six office facility, embarked on to strengthen livestock healthcare services in the area.
“The programme builds on the success of the Conflict Mitigation and Community Reconciliation (CMCR) project and seeks to promote long-term peace and stability in Northwest Nigeria.
“It works across 48 communities in Zamfara and Katsina States, addressing the root causes of conflict, enhancing community resilience, and strengthening socio-economic recovery,” he said.
Also, the District Head of Danmusa, Ahmadu Abubakar, expressed appreciation to Mercy Corps and its partners for the intervention, describing the projects as timely and beneficial.
Earlier, the Chairman of Danmusa LGA, Ibrahim Na-Mama, represented by his Deputy, Musa Muhammad, expressed appreciation for the projects, assuring that the council would support efforts to safeguard them.
