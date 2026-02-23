Customs Declares War Against Narcotics Baron At Idiroko  Border

The operatives of the Ogun 1 Command , Idiroko Border, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), have declared full scale war on smugglers specializing in narcotics trade through the border routes.

The Area Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller O.O Afeni, said the operatives of the Command are now targeting illicit traders involved in narcotics, having succeeded in reducing smuggling of rice through the border routes.

Afeni who spoke to members of the League of Maritime Editors (LOME) who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday said already rice smugglers are being run out of business.

According to him, the Command has discovered that rice smuggling is abating, adding that more focus is on dealing with those involved in importation of narcotics.

He disclosed that the Command had between December 17 and February 5 handed over 7000 wraps of cannabis sativa and Ghanaian loud to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said that it appears smugglers now prefer narcotics smuggling in view of the advantage of their sizes and weight as against rice.

But he warned that those circumventing the law would be dealt with, stating that the Command has heightened its intelligence network to deal with any narcotics trader.

Noting that both cannabis and Ghanaian loud are the most abused globally, he disclosed that his Command has started awareness creation to reach out to communities, royal fathers and youths against the use of such drugs.

He also called on the media to join in the efforts to check the abuse of narcotics by youths.

The Controller said intelligence showed that some of the drugs are being smuggled from Ghana to Nigeria, saying that this shows the market is active in the country.

However, he warned that those involved in such trade will regret except they decide to retrace their steps on such trade.

Among the seizures recorded by the Command between 1st January, 2026 to 29 January, 2026, include:

i. 1,042 bags of smuggled rice weighing 50kg each

ii. 3,738 parcels of cannabis sativa

iii. 780 Used tyres,

iv. 2 Unit of Revolver Riffle

v. 198 pieces of Cartridges,

vi. 473 kegs PMS (11,825 liters)

vii. 6 Used vehicles and one means of conveyance

viii. 4 sacks 25kg of Caffeine Ahydrous (This will be subjected examination to ascertained the value)

ix. 72 packs soduku plant extraction Toothpaste- 120g

x. 84 Soduku Vitamin D 108g each

xi. 2 pieces of traditional carvings”.

The Secretary of the League, Mr Felix Kumuyi, had during the courtesy call commended the Controller for his efforts so far in the fight against anti-smuggling in the border routes.

Kumuyi said the efforts of the Command have led to different seizures.

He promised that the League is ready to partner with the Command in publicizing its activities, especially in the anti-smuggling war.