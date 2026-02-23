NIWA Collaborates ICPC TO Strengthen Integrity, Revenue

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas has approved the appointment of Commodore Reginald Odeodi Adoki as the Commander of the Maritime Guard Command at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Commodore Adoki takes over from Commodore H.C Oriekeze who has been redeployed.

Commodore Adoki, a principal Warfare Officer specializing in communication and intelligence brings onboard 25 years experience in the Nigerian Navy covering training, staff and operations. As a seaman, he has commanded NNS Andoni, NNS Kyanwa and NNS Kada. It was under his command that NNS Kada under took her maiden voyage, sailing from the country of build (the United Arab Emirates) into Nigeria.

He was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 2000 with a BSc in Mathematics.

He has since earned a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc in Terrorism, Security and Policing at University of Leicester, England.

He is currently pursuing a Ph.D in Defence and Security Studies at the National Defence Academy (NDA).

He is a highly decorated officer with several medals for distinguished service.

Welcoming the new MGC Commander to the Agency, the Director General, Dr Dayo Mobereola expressed confidence in Adoki’s addition to the team emphasising that it will further strengthen the nation’s maritime security architecture given his vast experience in the industry.

The Maritime Guard Command domiciled in NIMASA was established as part of the resolutions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Navy to assist NIMASA strengthen operational efficiency in Nigeria’s territorial waters especially through enforcement of security, safety and other maritime regulations.

Ghana Custom Impounds 12 Trucks At Tema Port, Prevents GHS85MILLIIN Loss In Revenue

By: Nkpemenyie mcdominic, Lagos

The Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Customs Division said it conducted an overnight operation from 10:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. Thursday along the Dawhenya-Tema Road, seizing 12 of 18 articulated trucks declared as transit goods from Akanu to Niger via Kulungugu.

The trucks carried 44,055 packages of edible cooking oil, tomato paste, and spaghetti but violated procedures by lacking mandatory human escorts.

All 18 had been electronically gated out of the port system, raising suspicions of a breach.

The operation Led by the Deputy Commissioner for Operations with support from Tema Collection officers, National Security’s Revenue Mobilisation Taskforce, and GRA Headquarters, said the effort secured 11 trucks at the GPHA Transit Terminal; one faulty truck had its cargo transferred.

Investigations continue for the six missing trucks and potential collusion.

Tax risk was valued at over GHS85 million, with an initial assessment of GHS2.6 million.

Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem praised the GRA for protecting revenue and curbing leakages.

