Nigeria To Pilot Regional Fishing Vessels Register In Gulf Of Guinea —Oyetola

Nigeria has agreed to serve as the pilot country for the formal implementation of the Regional Record of Authorised Fishing Vessels in West Africa, a move the government says reflects its belief that credible leadership must be matched by practical action to combat illegal fishing and strengthen marine governance across the Gulf of Guinea.

The commitment was announced by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and Chairman of the Conference of Ministers of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC), Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, during a high-level meeting with the organisation’s Secretary-General and secretariat staff in Abuja.

He said Nigeria’s decision to host the pilot phase of the Regional Record of Authorised Fishing Vessels demonstrates its resolve to translate regional leadership into measurable outcomes for sustainable fisheries management.

The proposed Regional Record of Authorised Fishing Vessels will create a verified database of industrial fishing vessels authorised to operate within the maritime zones of FCWC member states, covering both foreign and national fleets.

The system is designed to improve transparency, accountability and cross-border cooperation in a region heavily affected by illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The initiative builds on a roadmap endorsed by member states and reaffirmed in the Monrovia Declaration, which set out steps for establishing the register as a shared governance tool across West Central Africa.

Oyetola said Nigeria expected the pilot phase to test feasibility, identify operational gaps and generate practical lessons for broader regional rollout.

He pledged that Nigeria would use its experience to guide and support other member states once implementation expands, stressing that collective action was essential to protect fisheries resources and livelihoods in the Gulf of Guinea.

“The project is envisaged as a formalised and validated regional database containing comprehensive and reliable information on fishing vessels authorised to operate within the maritime jurisdictions of FCWC Member States.

This initiative represents a major step forward in strengthening transparency, accountability and cooperation in fisheries governance across our shared waters,” he said.

The minister also highlighted complementary regional efforts, including joint patrols and enforcement initiatives under the West Africa Sustainable Ocean Programme, implemented by the FCWC in partnership with the European Fisheries Control Agency, to deter illegal fishing. Dr. Oyetola also disclosed that Nigeria’s draft National Plan of Action on illegal fishing was being reviewed and updated following the transfer of fisheries oversight to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, underscoring the country’s determination to address illicit fishing activities.

He proposed deeper institutional engagement with the FCWC, including a high-level Nigerian mission to the organisation’s secretariat and regional monitoring centre, as well as collaboration on harmonising food safety and fisheries regulatory standards across member states to boost trade and consumer protection.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation, Dr. Oyetola said his tenure as Chairman of the FCWC Conference of Ministers would focus on practical outcomes, stronger institutions and sustainable use of ocean resources.

He thanked the FCWC member states for their continued partnership, describing the pilot vessel register as a defining step towards transparent and accountable fisheries governance in West Africa.

Speaking earlier, the FCWC Secretary-General, Antoine Gaston Djihinto, commended the Minister for his commitment to addressing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and also for boosting fish production in the country. He also thanked the Ministry for hosting an “outstanding and highly commendable”

FCWC Conference in Lagos in November 2025. The Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2007 to facilitate regional cooperation in fisheries management among its six member states: Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Togo.

Headquartered in Tema, Ghana, the FCWC works to ensure the sustainable development and optimal use of shared marine resources while aggressively combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the sub-region. Its core activities include harmonising fisheries legislation, enhancing monitoring and surveillance, and promoting the growth of a sustainable blue economy to support the livelihoods of small-scale fishers in the sub-region.

By: Nkpemenyie mcdominic, Lagos