Health Commissioner Gets Royal Accolade Over 2025 JAR  Leadership 

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), His Majesty, King Prof. Leslie N. Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, has applauded the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, for what he described as “consistent and result-driven contributions” toward advancing the State’s health sector.

He stated this recently during Rivers State’s presentation at the 2025 Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review (JAR) held in Port Harcourt.

Eze Eke, who is the Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government-Recognized Traditional Rulers, said the Commissioner’s commitment to service continues to place Rivers State among the nation’s leading performers in the ongoing health-sector reforms.

The Evo apex monarch noted that this year’s JAR, convened under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), offered states the opportunity to showcase progress under the theme, “All Hands, One Mission: Bringing Nigeria’s Health Sector to Light.”

King Eke noted that under Dr. Oreh’s leadership, Rivers State has strategically aligned with the national reform agenda strengthening primary health care, expanding health-insurance coverage, and improving service delivery across local communities.

He commended the state-level gains presented during the review, including Rivers State’s steady improvements in maternal and child-health outcomes, wider PHC utilisation, and stronger performance across key health-sector indicators, all reflecting the Commissioner’s results-oriented approach.

According to him, the remarkable growth of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), with its consistently rising enrolment figures across LGAs, demonstrates the Commissioner’s commitment to ensuring that residents have access to affordable and reliable health services.

Eke described Dr. Oreh as “a dependable public servant whose vision and diligence continue to make meaningful impact across communities”, adding that her sustained engagement with traditional institutions has deepened public trust in health interventions.

He further noted the State’s progress in skilled birth attendance, immunisation coverage, antenatal care uptake, and family-planning access, areas in which Rivers State continues to show strong alignment with national targets.

According to him, the Commissioner’s work in revitalising primary health-care centres and expanding community-level utilisation would not have been possible without the support of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who he described as God-sent.

He continued that the nationwide rise in PHC utilisation is also reflected in Rivers State, where revitalised PHC centres are recording significantly improved attendance and service access across communities.

The traditional ruler praised the Commissioner for effectively coordinating the deployment of community-based health workers and ensuring that Rivers State is fully positioned to benefit from ongoing high-impact health projects under the national framework.

“We need stakeholders, partners, and government agencies to sustain their support for the Ministry of Health. Continued investment, transparency, and accountability are essential for preserving and expanding the gains already achieved”, he said.

He also expressed optimism that with Dr. Oreh’s consistency and Rivers State’s alignment with broader national health reforms, the State is well on course to becoming a model of excellence in healthcare delivery, delivering benefits to residents across both rural and urban areas.