Group Urges LGA Chairmen To Prioritise Accountability, People-Centred Governance

The Rivers Peace Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) to prioritise accountability and people-oriented governance at the local level.

The Convener of the group, Mr. Obinna Ebogidi, made the remark during the launch of the 5th edition of “The Rivers We Want Town Hall Series” in Port Harcourt.

He said the stakeholders’ meeting was organised by the group in collaboration with Super 93.3FM Port Harcourt and the Centre for Security and Studies, University of Port Harcourt.

Ebogidi explained that the town hall series, with the theme “The First 100 Days of Leadership at the Local Government Level”, aimed to bring stakeholders together to assess progress and challenges in grassroots governance.

He added that the meeting also aimed to promote constructive civic engagement and rebuild trust between leaders and citizens, thereby fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.

“This is to remind our elected LGA chairmen in the state of the need for people-oriented governance in areas such as security, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, with active participation from citizens”, he said.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that peace translates into tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.

He said: “Peace is not the finish line. Peace is only meaningful when it reflects in the daily lives of the people.”

Also, the Business Manager of Super 93.3FM Port Harcourt, Dr. Segun Owolabi, commended the Rivers Peace Initiative for organising the town hall series, noting that it provided a platform for citizens to contribute to the development of the state.

Owolabi said Super 93.3FM and the Rivers Peace Initiative shared a vision of making a positive impact in the community and contributing to the growth and development of Rivers State.

He stressed the importance of citizen engagement and urged local government chairpersons to take note of the concerns and suggestions raised during the town hall series.

“The people have spoken, and they know what they want. It is now up to the chairpersons to deliver, because history will judge their performance.

“We are committed to giving citizens a voice; we want every Rivers person to have a say in the kind of leadership and state they want”, Owolabi said.

In his response, Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Dr. Gift Worlu, emphasised the need for local governments to prioritise financial prudence and explore internal revenue sources.

Worlu noted the importance of motivating teams and providing visionary leadership as essential drivers of development.

He identified real estate, markets, and technology as potential areas for revenue growth, urging local government chairmen to tap into these opportunities to augment federal allocations in the state.

The Chairman noted that most local governments in Nigeria lacked savings, stressing the need for financial discipline at all levels of government.

He advised other LGA chairmen to adopt a personal approach to saving by setting aside a portion of funds each month to ensure financial stability and security.

“This calls for a shift in mindset, one that focuses on sustainable revenue generation and responsible financial management to drive development and growth in the state”, Worlu said.