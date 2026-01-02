Rivers
Trust Fund Doles Out N3m Grant To 25 Ke Students
The King Agolia Education Trust Fund (KAETF), a non-profit making organisation, has awarded a total of N3million education grant to 25 students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, who are indigenes of Ke Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The award, which took place in the Old Town Hall square of the community on boxing day, marked the first of its kind in Ke Kingdom for an individual to give grants to students in tertiary institutions in the country.
Each of the 25 students were awarded a total of N120,000 comprising N100,000 award grant, and N20,000 transport fare from Port Harcourt to the community and back.
At the end of the event, however, 23 of the successful candidates, who were physically present at the ceremony, got the award of N100,000.00 each.
In his address during the award presentation ceremony, the founder and sponsor of the KAETF, HRH (Rt. Hon.), King Agolia Aboko, Omoni, JP, King Omoni XII, Amanyanabo of Ancient Ke Kingdom, briefed awardees and members of the community on the reason for the award.
He said it was first in reaction to the disappointment meted to indigenes of Ke Kingdom, by a company that promised scholarship to students of Ke origin, but later rescinded its decision, after making the applicants undergo rigorous time and money consuming processes.
“My heart bled when this company came and made our children go through such processes, only for the company to go numb about fulfilling their promise to pay the bursary: the embarrassment, not just to the affected students and families, but also to our community was something that became a sour taste in my mouth.
“So, I decide to not just ease the pain warranted by the disappointment, but also to come up with a Trust Fund that can focus on easing the financial burden of education on my people by providing qualified students of Ke Kingdom origin who are in any tertiary institution in Nigeria, with what I can afford.
“I’m, therefore, happy that this maiden edition of the grant has been successfully organised by the committee assigned for it. God willing, we shall hold the second edition next year”, the Amanyanabo stated.
Earlier, the Chairman of the King Agolia Education Trust Fund (KAETF), Dr. Igboye Aboko, had explained the rigorous processes the committee adopted to finally pick the 25 awardees.
He said the applicants went through both written and oral interviews, which were held from October, through November, after which the 25 successful Candidates were each paid N20,000.00 on the 20th of December, to enable them make the trip to their community and go back.
At the end of the awards, 23 of the candidates who were present at the award presentation ceremony, were given dummy checks of N100,000.000 each, and the sum paid into their accounts the same day, in accordance with the mandate of the committee that no one will be paid by proxy.
The 23 awardees were: Marcus, Esther Tamunotonyemiete; Alalibo, Ingiwari-bi I. Max; Alalibo, God’sfavour D. Max; Pennuel, Soibi Halima; ThankGod, Bernard Favour; Agarag, Ibifiri Favour; Sepiribo, Elekima; Duke, Ibiso Grace; Ekine, Soibi-emi; and Aginah-Obu, Ibim Ngoba.
Others are: Anthony, Harry Damiete; Igolima, Tombodia Bright; Pennuel, Osaki Amina; Ibinabo, Ibiso Tracy; Natrebo, Sepiribo Daniel; Natrabo, Luke Favour; Sokari, Favour Boma; Romeo, Idaerefa-a; Cookey, Onengiye-ofori Abigail; and Dokubo, Bethel Tamunomiete.
There were also Aboko, I. Tamunomiete; Joel, Ibiteim Okonte; and Alex, A. Ibiso.
In attendance at the ceremony included the Amanyanabo of Ancient Ke Kingdom, HRH King Agolia Aboko; his wife Queen Aboko; the Ke Council of Chiefs led by its Chairman, Alabo Prof. Togwel Ojuyesunday Aginah-Obu Naye-Benebo VI; elders of the community; and parents of the awardees.
By: Soibi Max-Alalibo
Rivers
NGO Builds Awareness On Digital Violence Against Women, Girls
As part of activities marking 16 Days of Activism, A Non-Governmental Organizatio (NGO), OLEGH, has organised a one-day awareness creation workshop on digital violence against women and girls, for civil society and media groups in Rivers State.
OLEGH’s Executive Director, Henry Eferebo, said the programme was intended to draw attention to the theme for the 2025 16 Days of Activism tagged, “Unite To End Digital Violence against all Women and Girls.”
Eferebo said the event is an annual global campaign that focuses on violence against women, affords persons and groups all over the world the opportunity to embark on activities aimed at eliminating all forms of women and gender abuse.
“As individuals, we don’t pay attention to the things we see on the social media. We pay less attention to the abuse on the internet. Today, you can abuse a woman or a man physically, emotionally and otherwise, and go scot-free”, he noted.
According to him, women and girls have suffered the most from online violence and cyber-bullying, particularly on platforms such as TikTok, making them ready victims online and offline.
“So, in line with the United Nations principle on 16 Days of Activism and this year’s theme, there is a need for OLEGH Center to create awareness on issues resulting from the online abuse of women and girls.
“We decided to bring in a resource person who will tell us how to avoid being abused online”, he said.
He urged participants at the event to put hands together, rise up and speak against digital violence online.
The NGO’s arrow head, also explained that OLEGH was working towards creating an online help-desk for victims of online abuse and digital violence.
He urged participants to improve their security awareness while online, and adopt security protocols that would protect them in the digital space.
The Resource Person, Jacob Iniodu, in a paper titled, “Understanding Digital Abuse within the 16 Days of Activism”, listed forms of online violence to include, cyber-bullying, dozing, cyber-stalking, and invasion of privacy.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Foundation Distribute Bags N5m Worth Christmas Gifts In Bundu Ama
Armslent Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), in Rivers State, has distributed Christmas gifts worth over N5million to aged mothers, orphans and less privileged persons in Belema, Bundu Ama (Community) in Port Harcourt Local Government Area (PHALGA).
The Foundation also gave cash gifts of N150,000 to the Community.
Presenting the gift items, comprising 5 bags of rice,10 Cartons of indomie noodles,10 Gallons of groundnut oil, 3 bags of salt and cartons of maggie cubes, to Chairman of the Community, David Oba, and the community leaders, the founder of Armslent Foundation, Comrade Richard Boma Briggs, said the foundation decided to show love and togetherness to the community by providing the gifts.
He noted that the provision was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the community aimed at alleviating poverty and create a sense of belonging as Christian faithfuls celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Briggs described Bundu Ama as one of its pillars in partnership, stressing that the foundation was inspired by the spirit of love to impact and rejoice with the residents of the community.
“The foundation was moved by the spirit of Christmas to give these gifts and rejoice with the people of community”, Briggs said.
Accompanied by the Managing Director of the Foundation, Richard Osigbo, and other top Executive Members, Briggs called on the leaders of the community to always pray for the foundation, promising that in 2026, it would embark on a tangible project at UPE Modern Primary School Waterfront, Bundu Ama.
Receiving the items, Chairman of Bundu Ama, David Oba, thanked the foundation for empowering the less privileged persons, assisting physically challenged persons, and aged mothers in the past.
“The foundation had done a lot for this community and today we are witnessing these gift items for the Christmas celebration”,he emphasised.
He called on the leaders of the community, women group, youths and residents to emulate the humanitarian gestures of the foundation and pleaded that they also borrow a leaf from the gesture,in order to also give to society whenever they can.
Earlier the leaders of Belema Bundu Ama, led by Oba, former Chairman, Benneth Kalio, and Secretary, Promise Mangibo, presented an Award of Excellence to the Founder of the Foundation for his Humanitarian and selfless service to the community.
Highlight of the event was the offering of a special prayer to the management of the foundation by aged mothers, youths and leadership of the community.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Rivers
Youths Condemn Killings In Andoni
The Obolo Youth Coalition, Rivers State Chapter, has condemned the recent spate of killings in Andoni Local Government Area, describing the renewed insecurity as alarming and constituting a threat to peace and stability in the area.
In a statement signed by its Chairman, Comr. Jonathan J. Eyina, the group expressed deep concern over what it described as brutal and senseless acts of violence, while extending condolences to the families of the victims.
The coalition said the resurgence of insecurity in Andoni has continued to undermine communal harmony and called for urgent steps to halt the trend before it escalates further.
It appealed to youths in the area to shun violence and embrace peace, stressing the need for tolerance, mutual respect and collective responsibility in safeguarding the community.
According to the group, restoring peace in Andoni requires a coordinated approach involving government, security agencies, community leaders and residents to identify and address the root causes of insecurity.
It noted that increased security presence, improved intelligence gathering, and sustained community engagement are critical to preventing further violence, adding that underlying social and economic challenges must also be addressed.
The coalition called on the Andoni Local Government Chairman, Hon. Lucky Promise-Otua, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole, to take decisive actions to restore security.
It further demanded that those responsible for the killings be apprehended and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.
By: King Onunwor
