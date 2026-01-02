Trust Fund Doles Out N3m Grant To 25 Ke Students 

The King Agolia Education Trust Fund (KAETF), a non-profit making organisation, has awarded a total of N3million education grant to 25 students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, who are indigenes of Ke Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The award, which took place in the Old Town Hall square of the community on boxing day, marked the first of its kind in Ke Kingdom for an individual to give grants to students in tertiary institutions in the country.

Each of the 25 students were awarded a total of N120,000 comprising N100,000 award grant, and N20,000 transport fare from Port Harcourt to the community and back.

At the end of the event, however, 23 of the successful candidates, who were physically present at the ceremony, got the award of N100,000.00 each.

In his address during the award presentation ceremony, the founder and sponsor of the KAETF, HRH (Rt. Hon.), King Agolia Aboko, Omoni, JP, King Omoni XII, Amanyanabo of Ancient Ke Kingdom, briefed awardees and members of the community on the reason for the award.

He said it was first in reaction to the disappointment meted to indigenes of Ke Kingdom, by a company that promised scholarship to students of Ke origin, but later rescinded its decision, after making the applicants undergo rigorous time and money consuming processes.

“My heart bled when this company came and made our children go through such processes, only for the company to go numb about fulfilling their promise to pay the bursary: the embarrassment, not just to the affected students and families, but also to our community was something that became a sour taste in my mouth.

“So, I decide to not just ease the pain warranted by the disappointment, but also to come up with a Trust Fund that can focus on easing the financial burden of education on my people by providing qualified students of Ke Kingdom origin who are in any tertiary institution in Nigeria, with what I can afford.

“I’m, therefore, happy that this maiden edition of the grant has been successfully organised by the committee assigned for it. God willing, we shall hold the second edition next year”, the Amanyanabo stated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the King Agolia Education Trust Fund (KAETF), Dr. Igboye Aboko, had explained the rigorous processes the committee adopted to finally pick the 25 awardees.

He said the applicants went through both written and oral interviews, which were held from October, through November, after which the 25 successful Candidates were each paid N20,000.00 on the 20th of December, to enable them make the trip to their community and go back.

At the end of the awards, 23 of the candidates who were present at the award presentation ceremony, were given dummy checks of N100,000.000 each, and the sum paid into their accounts the same day, in accordance with the mandate of the committee that no one will be paid by proxy.

The 23 awardees were: Marcus, Esther Tamunotonyemiete; Alalibo, Ingiwari-bi I. Max; Alalibo, God’sfavour D. Max; Pennuel, Soibi Halima; ThankGod, Bernard Favour; Agarag, Ibifiri Favour; Sepiribo, Elekima; Duke, Ibiso Grace; Ekine, Soibi-emi; and Aginah-Obu, Ibim Ngoba.

Others are: Anthony, Harry Damiete; Igolima, Tombodia Bright; Pennuel, Osaki Amina; Ibinabo, Ibiso Tracy; Natrebo, Sepiribo Daniel; Natrabo, Luke Favour; Sokari, Favour Boma; Romeo, Idaerefa-a; Cookey, Onengiye-ofori Abigail; and Dokubo, Bethel Tamunomiete.

There were also Aboko, I. Tamunomiete; Joel, Ibiteim Okonte; and Alex, A. Ibiso.

In attendance at the ceremony included the Amanyanabo of Ancient Ke Kingdom, HRH King Agolia Aboko; his wife Queen Aboko; the Ke Council of Chiefs led by its Chairman, Alabo Prof. Togwel Ojuyesunday Aginah-Obu Naye-Benebo VI; elders of the community; and parents of the awardees.