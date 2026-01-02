Ex-Radio Rivers Staff Emerges King In Ogbogolo Kingdom 

A former staff of the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Rivers) Odinakachukwu Osundu has been crowned the Obenemema Ibe (King) 111 of Ogbogolo Kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The ceremony, which was performed by the oldest man in Ogbogolo Kingdom, Elder Dakipiri Okwarisi, at Egboama Ogbogolo, Ahoada West LGA, had in attendance key stakeholders in the Kingdom, including the youths, women, and the elderly.

Elder Okwarisi, who spoke shortly after the coronation advised the Obenemema Ibe of the Kingdom to rule with the fear of God.

He urged him to embark on a reconciliation programme in order to instill oneness and unity in Ogbogolo Kingdom, adding that as one of the oldest persons in the Kingdom, he is ready to assist him through advice to enable him succeed.

Also speaking, one of the women, Mrs. Sarah Osundu, described the ceremony as one of the best things that has happened to the Kingdom this year.

“Today’s coronation is a very peaceful and loving one. In fact, it is the happiest day I have ever seen through out this year and today we are here coronating His majesty, Odinakachukwu Osundu.

“So I’m here to say thank you to everyone that came”, she said.

She also advised the new king to rule with the fear of God, stressing that he should put God first in all that he is going to do in the kingdom.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after his coronation, the Obenemema Ibe, HRM, Osundu, promised to liaise with companies operating in the area and the government to bring development to Ogbogolo Kingdom.

He, however, expressed regret over the backwardness of Ogbogolo Kingdom, adding that he will use his new office to attract development to the area.

He also told newsmen that the Stool of Obenemema Ibe of Ogbogolo Kingdom is not hereditary, stressing that ascension to the throne of Obenemema Ibe of Ogbogolo Kingdom is either through election or selection by the gods of the land.

HRM Osundu said his ascension to the throne of the kingdom was through the gods of the land.

“The stool is not hereditary, ascension to the throne is through the gods or election.

“In my own case, I was chosen by the gods. I know that the Kingdom has no road network and electricity, so, I will network with companies operating in the kingdom and the government to see how we can link up the kingdom to the rest of the state”, he said.

King Osundu advised the people of Ogbogolo Kingdom to shun all forms of social vices and unite for the progress of the area.

He pledged the loyalty of his people to Governor Siminalaye Fubara and the Rivers State Government.

Other stakeholders also praised the peaceful nature of the ceremony and pledged their loyalty and support.