Shippers Council moves To Enhance Service Delivery At Nigerian Ports

The Nigerian Shippers Council has initiated moves aimed at enhancing service delivery across the various Sea Ports in the Country.

This follows the validation of the Draft Set Minimum Service Delivery Standards for Shipping Companies/Agents at the various Sea Ports in the Country.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting organized by the Nigerian Shippers Council in conjunction with Ocean Serve, in Port Harcourt, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akuta, said the initiative was aimed at making the Nation’s Ports to be among the best in the world in terms of service delivery.

He said it was the key Mandate of the Council, as the Port Economic Regulator, to set and monitor standards of service delivery by regulated service providers in the Ports.

According To him, it was in line with this responsibility that the Council established minimum service standards for terminal operators and also put in place appropriate mechanisms for monitoring performance against those standards.

Akutah, who was represented by the Director, Regular Services, Mrs. Margaret Ogbonnah, said the draft documents cover submission and verification of documents, cargo clearance operations, confirmation of declared contents and the use of electronic systems for data exchange.

“These are designed to position Nigerian Ports on the same pedestal as Ports that meet international best practices”, he said.

He further said the Council will continue to work in synergy and collaboration with all regulated service providers to ensure the enthronement of global best practices in Nigeria’s Port industry.

“Our collective goal is to build a Port system anchored on transperancy, trust, customer satisfaction, and sustainable returns on investment for all stakeholders”.

Speaking in an interview, Mrs. Ogbonnah, said, the Nigerian Shippers Council, as the port economic regulator, has a mandate to monitor and enforce minimum standard service delivery in the port sector.

According to her, “and for us to have that, there should be minimum standard, customers are expected to receive from the port.

“One of the things that has been affecting our industry is service failures. So, when we have what we call the minimum expected service delivery, you, the service taker in the industry, will know the level of service you are expected to receive.

“As time goes on, the economic regulator will come up with a framework for consequence management framework.

“In other words, what are the consequences for service failure? In other sectors, like the aviation sector, for instance, there are levels of services.

“Not using Nigeria as a case study, but overseas, if an airline is supposed to lift you, and it fails to lift you, It has a responsibility as part of minimum service expected, to accommodate you in a hotel, pending when they are ready to pick you to your destination.

“At the port level, that’s what we are discussing today”, she explained.

Also speaking, representative of Ocean Serve, Forwarder, Eugene Nweke, said the process which started years ago was to make Nigerian Ports to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of quality service delivery.

He said the situation will reduce clogging at the Ports and check incessant ship diversion to other African Countries because of inefficient service at Nigerian Ports.