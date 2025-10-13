Rivers
NLNG Champions African Role In Global Energy Market
The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has called on Africans to take a more proactive role in shaping the continent’s energy future, urging them to move beyond being mere raw material suppliers to becoming key players in the global LNG market.
Speaking at the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025 in South Africa, NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, emphasized that Africa has the resources, position, and ambition to double its share of the global LNG market within the next decade.
With Africa having over 850 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, Osobu noted that Nigeria, as the continent’s LNG pioneer, has a duty to lead.
He cited the NLNG Train 7 expansion project, which will increase the company’s capacity from 22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA, as a demonstration of sustained leadership.
Osobu stated that emerging LNG frontiers across the continent represent over 45 MTPA of potential new supply, which could raise Africa’s LNG output from 70 MTPA to 120 MTPA by 2035, consolidating the continent’s standing as a global LNG hub.
He, however, warned that competitiveness, financing, and domestic responsibility remain significant challenges for Africa’s LNG industry.
Osobu stressed the need for Africa’s LNG journey to balance supplying the world reliably, catalysing African industrialisation, and demonstrating sustainability in line with global decarbonisation goals.
The Africa Energy Week 2025, organised by the African Energy Chamber, brought together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to shape Africa’s energy future.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
PR Professionals Must Rebuild Public Trust – Eze Gbakagbaka
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), His Majesty, King Prof. Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, has called on communication professionals to rise above routine narratives and become vanguards in rebuilding public trust in the face of Nigeria’s challenging economic realities.
The revered monarch made the charge while delivering the Chairman’s Opening Remarks at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, held in Port Harcourt, with the theme: “Refocusing Stakeholders’ Engagement and Public Trust in a Challenging Economy.”
The event, which drew leading figures in public communication, governance, and industry, witnessed presentations, keynote addresses and robust deliberations aimed at repositioning the PR profession to respond to national realities with innovation and integrity.
In his remarks, HM Eke commended the Rivers State Chapter of NIPR, led by Rev. Francis Asuk, for what he called its unwavering commitment to professionalism, knowledge-sharing, and continuous dialogue on issues affecting the nation’s social and institutional fabric.
He noted that the theme of the conference could not have been more appropriate, considering the current national climate where public confidence in institutions is at an all-time low, and economic uncertainties have strained relationships between stakeholders and the state.
“We are living in a season when trust has become a scarce commodity. Citizens are asking tough questions, and institutions are struggling to maintain credibility. In such a time, the role of the Public Relations professional becomes even more crucial”, he said.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is the Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, noted that Public Relations practitioners must understand their strategic role as mediators between the people and the truth, adding that the tools of their trade: honest communication, transparency, and empathy, must be wielded with renewed purpose and patriotism.
“You are the bridge between the people and the truth; between perception and reality. Your work determines whether society believes, doubts, or hopes again. Let this conference remind us that trust is not demanded, it is earned”, he urged.
He emphasized that the restoration of trust in both public and private sectors requires consistent, deliberate, and sincere stakeholder engagement.
According to him, when communication is driven by integrity, not propaganda, society will gradually find its voice and confidence once again.
“With transparent communication and genuine engagement, even in a difficult economy, confidence can be restored”, the monarch said, urging the delegates to see themselves not just as professionals, but as nation-builders with a moral obligation to influence public perception positively.
The Evo apex King, who is also a Fellow of the Institute, called on participants to approach the discussions with open minds and patriotic intent, stressing that every contribution must be geared towards rebuilding national cohesion and institutional trust.
“With a deep sense of honour and responsibility”, he declared, “I, His Majesty, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII) and Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, formally declare open the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State Chapter to the glory of God and for the good of our society.”
At a post conference courtesy call at the instance of the Eze Gbakagbaka, the President of the Association, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described the Kung as an astute Fellow who is determined to add colour to the Institute regardless of any odds.
Also, the Council Member, Pastor Palunius Nsirim, who corroborated the President’s position, noted that His Majesty’s recognition was something valid given his contributions to the growth of the association.
“We value your presence with us. We will continue to benefit from your wise counsel. We won’t take your support for granted”, he said.
Climax of the visit was the decoration of Dr. Neliaku by the Evo apex King as a Honorary citizen of the Kingdom.
By: King Onunwor
Daewoo Restates Commitment To Transperancy In Tax Administration
The management of Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria limited, a multinational construction company currently working on the NLNG Train 7 in Bonny Island, Rivers State, has restated its commitment to transperancy and accountability in tax administration.
The company, which said this in a press release made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, also clarified that the conflict over the issue of tax deduction at the site has been resolved in collaboration with the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS).
According to the release signed by the Community Affairs and Security Manager of the company, Benard Ewubare, the clarification has become necessary inview of recent misunderstandings regarding tax deduction and clearance certificate.
The company added that the resolution was in line with the review carried out by the RIRS.
According to the release, “Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited (DECN) hereby announces that all matters concerning tax deductions at the NLNG Train 7 Project site have been fully clarified and conclusively resolved in cooperation with the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS).
“Following recent misunderstandings regarding tax deductions and clearance certificates, DECN requested the RIRS to review and verify the company’s overall tax compliance.
“During the official review process, the RIRS confirmed the following key points”, the release stated.
It also said All Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) and Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs) issued to DECN personnel are authentic, valid, and duly issued by the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service while, DECN’s tax deductions, remittances, and filings have been accurately and transparently executed in full compliance with Nigerian tax laws.
The company further added that there are no longer outstanding tax liabilities, discrepancies, or irregularities associated with it.
It further said that, “To ensure continued transparency and prevent future misunderstandings, DECN also conducted a short simulation demonstrating how employees can independently verify their tax information through the RIRS online platform.
“This practical step further reinforced confidence among workers and stakeholders regarding the company’s compliance and accountability.
“DECN extends its sincere appreciation to the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service, the Bonny Local Government Council, the Welders and Fitters Association, the media, and all stakeholders for their cooperation and support throughout this process.
“The company reaffirms that the tax matter has been completely resolved, confirming DECN’s strong commitment to transparency, due process, and sound corporate governance.
“DECN remains dedicated to maintaining a compliant, trustworthy, and productive working environment as it continues the successful delivery of the NLNG Train 7 Project”, it said.
By: John Bibor
RSG Moves To Protect Vulnerable Children
The Rivers State Government has planned a regulatory framework to ensure the protection of vulnerable children and those outside the family setting.
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Lorreta Dimkpa, disclosed this in Port Harcourt while declaring open the maiden validation meeting on the Alternative Child Care Guidelines in Port Harcourt, the State capital.
The Permanent Secretary, whose address was delivered by Mrs. Queen Maxwell, said the meeting is in line with the government’s broader vision to advance the welfare of the orphans and other vulnerables, while promoting community-based care, re-unification and reintegration.
According to the Permanent secretary, her Ministry is also in partnership with relevant stakeholders to revise and update the country’s alternative Care framework with the general objective of establishing a regulatory instrument that enhances the quality of services provided by government and non-governmental organizations involved in child care.
She described the meeting as significant as it marks a critical milestone “in our collective effort to strengthen child protection systems and promote the rights and welfare of every child in Rivers State.
“When we speak of Alternative Child Care, we refer to the process through which the government ensures that children who are deprived of parental care, or are at risk of being so, are provided with adequate protection and appropriate forms of care.
“These guidelines are designed to ensure that such children enjoy safe, nurturing, and family-like environments that promote their full and harmonious development.
“This initiative derives its foundation from key national and international instruments: the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), which guarantees the protection of children’s rights; the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC); the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC); and Nigeria’s Child Rights Act of 2003.
“Collectively, these frameworks mandate government at all levels to ensure that no child suffers neglect, exploitation, or deprivation of care.”
Dimkpa, however, expressed regret that in recent years, Rivers State has witnessed rising concerns regarding children in vulnerable circumstances, those affected by poverty, displacement, family disintegration, or abuse, adding that “these realities call for renewed action and coordinated strategies to safeguard our children’s future.”
She said it will also “prevent unnecessary separation of children from their families, and ensure that when alternative care becomes necessary, the type and quality of care provided truly serve the best interests of the child.
“Through this validation meeting, the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, in partnership with relevant stakeholders, seeks to revise and update the country’s alternative care framework with the general objective of establishing a regulatory instrument that enhances the quality of services provided by governmental and non-governmental organizations involved in childcare.
“This exercise also aligns with the State Government’s broader commitment under the leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, to advance the welfare of orphans and Other Vulnerable Children (OVC), while promoting community-based care, reunification and reintegration, foster care, and adoption as more sustainable and family-oriented alternatives.
“This meeting represents a pilot phase of our collective resolve to reimagine child care systems in Rivers State, ensuring that institutional care remains a short-term and last-resort option”, she said.
Speaking with newsmen, the State Coordinator For Child Protection Network, Rivers State, Iringi Irimagha, said the guidelines was to ensure that children who are vulnerable or about to be vulnerable as a result of parents death or other incident are well taken care of.
She said the guidelines was developed by The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, stressing that it is now the responsibility of states to demosticate the guidelines in their respective states.
Irimagha added that “what we are doing here is the validation for Rivers state.”
Speaking with newsmen, Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Tombari Dumka Koote, said the validation of Alternative Child Care was all about institutionalising the care for children outside the family setting.
He said stakeholders at the validation meeting have also agreed to demosticate the document in the state.
By: John Bibor, Alikor Miracle, Igwe Young, & Birane Progress
