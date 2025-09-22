Lagos  Enforce discipline Into Senior Athletes Team

Fatodu revealed that senior athletes in Team Lagos now have three National Sports Festival to prove themselves or face disengagement from the services.

“Gone are the days when athletes threaten Lagos that we are leaving. Today, we are here to present a renewed vision for sports in Lagos State, one that combines reforms, structure, and sustainability.

“Our agenda is anchored on three main pillars: Sports Development Reforms, a Renewed Grassroots Framework, and a Roadmap to Athletes’ Revitalisation. Together, they represent a future-focused commitment to reposition Lagos as the leading centre of sporting excellence in Africa,” he said.

According to him, sports in Lagos has long been a source of pride and unity, but to meet global standards, the state must embrace reforms that strengthen governance, enforce transparency, and streamline our systems.

“Prior to now, there has never been a central database to identify our athletes and manage their performance. As a result, impostors and athletes past their peak have taken advantage of this gap, using it as a meal ticket. To address this, we are introducing an online portal for the enlistment of senior athletes, monitoring, and performance evaluation.

“These reforms are not short-term measures. They are designed for inclusivity, measurable impact, and sustainability, ensuring Lagos sets the pace for sports administration in Africa.”

He continues: “Greatness in sports begins with strong foundations. That is why our renewed grassroots framework prioritises schools as the heartbeat of talent discovery.

“We are working closely with stakeholders, teachers, parents, and community clubs to strengthen participation while expanding access to facilities across all divisions of the State. Coaches will be better trained and supported, ensuring every child who embraces sports in Lagos sees a clear pathway to success at national a “Our athletes are the core of our ecosystem, and beyond producing champions, we must secure their careers and futures. We are introducing biometric data capture for proper profiling, access to facility and monitoring, alongside career sustainability programmes for life after competition. Athletes will benefit from pathways into coaching, administration, and other professions.”

“Regular assessments will ensure discipline and fairness. Athletes who show no measurable improvement after three consecutive National Sports Festivals will be disengaged, with clear support systems provided for transition,” he stated.

The Director General further revealed that to give structure to these reforms, the state has introduced Team Lagos Reform and Transition Policy, which according to him, will set clear benchmarks for both athletes and coaches, supported by transparent retention, disengagement, and probation protocols.

“Coaches will now operate under clear KPIs, with contracts renewed annually based on performance. All contracts will carry measurable targets, evaluation timelines, and disciplinary and innovation benchmarks. To track progress, we will appoint a sports officer who will act as Athletes’ Liaison Officer, preferably an ex-athlete, who will serve as the direct bridge between athletes and the Commission.

“I must reaffirm that the Lagos State Senior Team remains dissolved. No individual or group is authorised to parade themselves in that capacity until further notice. Plans are underway to reconstitute a new team with renewed discipline, stronger energy, and competitive spirit. I therefore call on aspiring athletes to seize this opportunity and register at https://lssc.lg.gov.ng/ athlete-registration/.

On his part, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said that with the measures in place, everyone in Lagos Sports can be held accountable, just as he urged the athletes and coaches to key into it for a better results.