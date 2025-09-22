Sports
Lagos Enforce discipline Into Senior Athletes Team
Fatodu revealed that senior athletes in Team Lagos now have three National Sports Festival to prove themselves or face disengagement from the services.
“Gone are the days when athletes threaten Lagos that we are leaving. Today, we are here to present a renewed vision for sports in Lagos State, one that combines reforms, structure, and sustainability.
“Our agenda is anchored on three main pillars: Sports Development Reforms, a Renewed Grassroots Framework, and a Roadmap to Athletes’ Revitalisation. Together, they represent a future-focused commitment to reposition Lagos as the leading centre of sporting excellence in Africa,” he said.
According to him, sports in Lagos has long been a source of pride and unity, but to meet global standards, the state must embrace reforms that strengthen governance, enforce transparency, and streamline our systems.
“Prior to now, there has never been a central database to identify our athletes and manage their performance. As a result, impostors and athletes past their peak have taken advantage of this gap, using it as a meal ticket. To address this, we are introducing an online portal for the enlistment of senior athletes, monitoring, and performance evaluation.
“These reforms are not short-term measures. They are designed for inclusivity, measurable impact, and sustainability, ensuring Lagos sets the pace for sports administration in Africa.”
He continues: “Greatness in sports begins with strong foundations. That is why our renewed grassroots framework prioritises schools as the heartbeat of talent discovery.
“We are working closely with stakeholders, teachers, parents, and community clubs to strengthen participation while expanding access to facilities across all divisions of the State. Coaches will be better trained and supported, ensuring every child who embraces sports in Lagos sees a clear pathway to success at national a “Our athletes are the core of our ecosystem, and beyond producing champions, we must secure their careers and futures. We are introducing biometric data capture for proper profiling, access to facility and monitoring, alongside career sustainability programmes for life after competition. Athletes will benefit from pathways into coaching, administration, and other professions.”
“Regular assessments will ensure discipline and fairness. Athletes who show no measurable improvement after three consecutive National Sports Festivals will be disengaged, with clear support systems provided for transition,” he stated.
The Director General further revealed that to give structure to these reforms, the state has introduced Team Lagos Reform and Transition Policy, which according to him, will set clear benchmarks for both athletes and coaches, supported by transparent retention, disengagement, and probation protocols.
“Coaches will now operate under clear KPIs, with contracts renewed annually based on performance. All contracts will carry measurable targets, evaluation timelines, and disciplinary and innovation benchmarks. To track progress, we will appoint a sports officer who will act as Athletes’ Liaison Officer, preferably an ex-athlete, who will serve as the direct bridge between athletes and the Commission.
“I must reaffirm that the Lagos State Senior Team remains dissolved. No individual or group is authorised to parade themselves in that capacity until further notice. Plans are underway to reconstitute a new team with renewed discipline, stronger energy, and competitive spirit. I therefore call on aspiring athletes to seize this opportunity and register at https://lssc.lg.gov.ng/
On his part, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said that with the measures in place, everyone in Lagos Sports can be held accountable, just as he urged the athletes and coaches to key into it for a better results.
Tottenham Fight Back To Hold Brighton
Tottenham fought back from two-goals down to secure a deserved point against Brighton.
The Seagulls were second best for much of the match but found themselves 2-0 up after 31 minutes thanks to Yankuba Minteh’s early strike and Yasin Ayari’s powerful drive.
However, Richarlison halved the deficit just before half-time when he stopped a shot by Mohammed Kudus before slotting in.
Spurs dominated the second half but their finishing let them down as Richarlison and substitute Xavi Simons were both unable to make the most of promising opportunities.
But the equaliser came eight minutes from time when Jan Paul van Hecke turned Kudus’ cross into his own net.
Spurs then pushed for a winner as they looked to continue their impressive start to the season, but Brighton held on for the point.
Bundesliga: Kane Continues Goal Harvest (5)
Harry Kane scored his second hat-trick of the season as Bayern Munich overcame a shaky start to win at Hoffenheim and continue their 100% start.
The England captain, 32, broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with a clinical first-time finish from a cleverly worked low corner, and doubled Bayern’s lead from the spot after Albian Hajdari was harshly penalised for a handball.
That broke Hoffenheim’s resistance and Kane completed his ninth Bundesliga hat-trick with another penalty, given for a foul on substitute Michael Olise after a video assistant referee (VAR) check.
This time Kane sent home keeper Oliver Baumann the wrong way for his 13th Bayern goal in seven matches across all competitions this season, adding to his Champions League double against Chelsea last Wednesday.
“Hat-trick Harry is what they called me in school,” Kane told Tidesports source after the match. “That one kind of stuck when I was younger.”
“Any ball in the box, whether penalty or not, I back myself to hit the target.”
Hoffenheim had the better of the first 45 minutes, Fisnik Asllani only able to hit the post after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer passed straight to the Kosovan.
They eventually got some reward for their efforts, former West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal’s deflected free-kick beating Neuer to earn the Czech his first goal for the club.
Ex-Liverpool winger Luis Diaz hit the top of the bar late on as he failed to continue his record of scoring in every Bundesliga game this season, but Serge Gnabry added a fourth for Bayern with the last kick, converting a rebound from a tight angle after Baumann saved from Joshua Kimmich.
Nicolas Jackson made his first start since joining Bayern on an initial loan deal from Chelsea, but the Senegal striker had a very quiet game before being replaced in the 62nd minute.
In Italy, Lorenzo Pellegrini fired Roma into the Serie A top four as Lazio had two players sent off in a fiery derby.
The midfielder found the bottom corner in the 38th minute as Roma extended their unbeaten run to four games against their city rivals.
Lazio have lost three of their opening games of the season and had Reda Belahyane and former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi dismissed in late drama.
Roma started well and Rome-born Pellegrini claimed the vital goal – his fourth in a Rome derby after being available for transfer in the summer – following good work down the right by Matias Soule.
But the hosts will rue missed opportunities as Boulaye Dia, Mattia Zaccagni and Alessio Romagnoli all had openings.
With four minutes left substitute Belahyane was shown a red card for a late studs-up challenge on Manu Kone.
Danilo Cataldi struck the outside of the post for Lazio in a last-gasp effort to snatch a point, while team-mate Guendouzi was sent off for dissent after the final whistle.
Zidane’s Son Switches Allegiance To Algeria
Luca Zidane, the son of France’s World Cup-winning playmaker Zinedine, has switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria.
Born just outside Marseille, the 27-year-old goalkeeper had appeared for France at various youth levels.
The move, which was approved by Fifa, may enable Zidane to follow in his father’s footsteps by appearing at a World Cup, with Algeria expected to secure a place at the 2026 finals in North America in their qualifier against Somalia next month.
Zidane, who is the second of four brothers, all of whom came through the Real Madrid academy, currently plays for Spanish second tier side Granada.
He played two matches for Madrid and has La Liga experience at Rayo Vallecano, but dropped a level in 2022 to play for Eibar before heading to Andalusia in 2024.
Zidane qualifies for the North African country through his father, whose parents hailed from the Kabylie region of Algeria.
Zinedine Zidane, who is regarded as one of the games greatest players scored twice for France in their 1998 World Cup final victory over Brazil, but was famously sent-off in the 2006 final, which was won by Italy after a penalty shootout.
Man Utd Beat Chelsea To Ease Pressure
Manchester United capitalised on Robert Sanchez’s fifth-minute red card to secure a crucial victory over Chelsea in torrential rain at Old Trafford.
The first match in Premier League history to see two or more goals, red cards and substitutions in the first half was settled by goals from United skipper Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, who was the other player sent off before the break.
It was Sanchez’s dismissal that set the course of the game though.
The Spain international raced from his goal to meet Bryan Mbeumo as the striker ran beyond the Chelsea defence.
Sanchez then upended the forward outside his area rather than allow him past to tap the ball into an empty net.
Enzo Maresca’s response to the red card was to take off both Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian and, as Cole Palmer had to be replaced after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury, Chelsea had lost three attacking players in the space of 20 minutes.
Trevor Chalobah pulled one back for Chelsea with a header 10 minutes from time but United kept their nerves at bay to make it to the final whistle with their lead intact.
The victory was United’s second of the season and came in front of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who gave head coach Ruben Amorim assurances over his future 48 hours earlier.
It also means Chelsea have still not won at Old Trafford since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson was United manager.
