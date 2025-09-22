Ex-3SC player Laments  over ‘unfulfilled promises’ by Oyo State

Thirty-Three years after the Ibadan darling club, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), won the maiden CAF Cup in 1992, one of the players, Gordon Osusu, has alleged that Oyo State government has not met his promises to the players.

In a personal letter written to Governor, Seyi Makinde, over what he termed ‘selective treatment and unfulfilled promises’ to some members of the club, he said, “till date, all efforts in this direction have proved abortive. The story remains come today, come tomorrow. This is not honourable to the goodwill of the good people of Oyo State and to the good government of the state as well.”

3SC, led then by the late Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, won the maiden CAF Cup donated by the Pillar of Sports in Africa, the late Chief MKO Abiola.To appreciate the players and officials for the honour and glory done to the state, the then Governor, Chief Kolapo Olawuyi Ishola, rewarded them handsomely including allocation of plots of Lands at Ajoda New Town.

In his letter to Governor Makinde, Osusu said, “My name is God’stime Gordon Osusu, a member of the Shooting Stars football Club of Ibadan 1992 set, and I do earnestly commend you for the good leadership and extraordinary works you are delivering to our beloved Oyo State and to the good people of the state.

“Your Excellency, on November 28, 1992, Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan, won the first CAF Cup. It is rather sad that up till date, we are yet to receive the land promise made by the Governor over 33 years ago. Series of letters and meetings have been written and held as regards the above matter for the Oyo State Housing Corporation to formerly hand over the plots of land allocated to us (Shooting Stars Football Players and Members),” he alleged.

Osusu continued: “I personally wrote a Letter of Demand to the General Manger of Oyo State Housing Corporation; Mr. T. S. Lawal dated July 15, 2025, with reply to their letter dated March 18, 2025, with Ref No. NTA/ED/11.795/DETS/6 with the Caption ‘Re: Offer Of Plot Allocation’.

“They notified that I write a letter to the General Manager, Oyo State Housing Corporation demanding for my Deed of Sublease since the plot has been allocated to me already, till date nothing has been done and every effort to get the allocated plots of land has proved abortive.

“Having come this far on this matter, we, the Shooting Stars Football Club players of 1992 set, that won the First CAF Cup on November 28, 1992, therefore, humbly wish to bring this situation to the notice of the Sports-loving Governor, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde and Nigerians in general that the Land Allocated to us by the then Governor, Mr. Kolapo Ishola at Ajoda New town has not been given to us by the Oyo State Housing Corporation.

“Your Excellency, Sir. Let it be known that the Oyo State Housing Corporation has been playing pranks with us (Shooting Stars players 1992 set) for years now. Some of the players have passed on to glory without the honour of the promised land made by the state. These late players include: Ajibade Babalade and Ogbein Fawole.

“Some other triumphant players like the Captain Friday Christopher, Andrew Uti and Coach Niyi Akande have gone blind as we speak today. We are tired of being fooled by the Oyo State Housing Corporation and we thought we should most respectfully let the Executive Governor of Oyo, and Nigerians know about our dilemma. We demand that the right thing be done and our lands allocated to us.

“We most confidently trust the good administration of our sports loving Governor Seyi Makinde and believe our prayers shall receive his attention to further keep Oyo State as the Pacesetters in Nigeria,” Osusu stated.