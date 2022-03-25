APC Convention: Govs Back Buhari’s Chairmanship

The newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has raised an alarm over the state of the economy of Anambra, State which he said was in a “bad shape”

Speaking on Arise News television interview, Soludo said that from the audited account of the state ending December 31, 2021, there is about N300 million to N400 million cash in various banks and over N100 billion debt.

He said: “In terms of finances, there is the detailed audited account which is a public document and anybody can assess it. The audited account up to 31st December 2021 has been published. It contains our assets and liabilities as of the end of the year.

“Everybody knows that the state finances are not robust. We have a debt of N100 and something billion and about 300 million cash. But we will still have reconciliation to make for the period between January and the day we were handed over. There is also contractor debt contingent liabilities. That is the baseline.

“We intend to be publishing our accounts for everybody to see and what our money is used for.”

Soludo also spoke on his embattled predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, describing him as an honourable man.

According to him, what is rare in Nigeria today is that people do not keep their words, but Obiano kept his.

He added: “We met in August, September, October and November of 2016 and I accepted his proposal for us to work together politically in 2017. Many people did not expect the partnership to work but it did after five years.

“For me, that is historic. It is easy for people to make promises and walk away, but Obiano did not.

“He loves Anambra; he loves his people and he did his best to the best of his ability. We are on continuity and we will continue from where he stopped. This is the APGA government and we will continue on the foundation he laid.

“Our job is to make amendments where he did not do quite well and continue the trajectory.

“I do not expect him to pose any problems for us in terms of interference. He is not that kind of fellow who, after leaving office, would still want to impose himself and want to be the one calling the shots.

“So, I do not envisage that kind of friction and I am eternally grateful to him.