Red House shines At CSS Obete Ndoki 10th Interhouse sports 

The Community Junior Secondary School, Obete, Ndoki in Obigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State last week held their 10th edition of the school’s Annual Inter-House Sports Competition. It was a display of variety of sporting engagement and competition that saw the Red House emerging winners at the end of proceedings.

Green House came second, while the Yellow house finished third.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the school Obete Ndoki Mr Amaechi Ifeanyi has decried the poor infrastructural facilities at the school.

Speaking with newsmen,he said the school with a total student population of 170 has no classrooms, science laboratories and teachers.

The principal listed the challenges of the school to include, poor learning environment classrooms, office and staff room, lack of sports equipment, lack of school bus and others.

He listed some achievements of the school to include reconstruction of 30 pieces of desks, and reconstruction of staff office.

The principal stressed the need for the government to come to the aide of the school, adding students sit under dilapidation roof and trees to learn.

Speaking on the interhouse sports, Ifeanyi said the school has produced a lot of sports men and women in the past, stressing that the school is talented future footballers and Athletes who will one day make the nation proud of discover early.

“Today we are here to celebrate our illustrious children the builders of tomorrow, this competition is to create awareness to our children to understand the society requirements to sustain their future living

“I will also draw the minds of parents to the spirit of sportsmanship in their respective houses by forgiving one another to help all grow better in our community irrespective of the degree of offence and challenges “he said.

The event also featured awards to distinguish personalities who retired from the school.