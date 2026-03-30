Sports
Red House shines At CSS Obete Ndoki 10th Interhouse sports
The Community Junior Secondary School, Obete, Ndoki in Obigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State last week held their 10th edition of the school’s Annual Inter-House Sports Competition. It was a display of variety of sporting engagement and competition that saw the Red House emerging winners at the end of proceedings.
Green House came second, while the Yellow house finished third.
Meanwhile, the Principal of the school Obete Ndoki Mr Amaechi Ifeanyi has decried the poor infrastructural facilities at the school.
Speaking with newsmen,he said the school with a total student population of 170 has no classrooms, science laboratories and teachers.
The principal listed the challenges of the school to include, poor learning environment classrooms, office and staff room, lack of sports equipment, lack of school bus and others.
He listed some achievements of the school to include reconstruction of 30 pieces of desks, and reconstruction of staff office.
The principal stressed the need for the government to come to the aide of the school, adding students sit under dilapidation roof and trees to learn.
Speaking on the interhouse sports, Ifeanyi said the school has produced a lot of sports men and women in the past, stressing that the school is talented future footballers and Athletes who will one day make the nation proud of discover early.
“Today we are here to celebrate our illustrious children the builders of tomorrow, this competition is to create awareness to our children to understand the society requirements to sustain their future living
“I will also draw the minds of parents to the spirit of sportsmanship in their respective houses by forgiving one another to help all grow better in our community irrespective of the degree of offence and challenges “he said.
The event also featured awards to distinguish personalities who retired from the school.
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Sports
Tinubu Declares Para Games Open… Expresses Commitment To Continually Develop Sports
It was another colorful opening ceremony at the third edition of the National Para Games, holding in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.
The Moshoodi Abiola National Stadium was colorfully decorated to suit the event; there were cultural dances and acrobatic displays to activate the spirit of sportsmanship, love, and unity.
Again, the match past event expresses that there is ability in disability; it rekindled friendship and hope in them.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu expressed commitment to support sports in all ramifications continually.
According to him, the aim of the competition is to promote unity and discover talents that can represent the country at an international level.
President Tinubu, who was represented by the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, emphasised that every sport will be given adequate attention.
“This administration’s commitment is to ensure equal opportunities for all sports in the country.
” We urged participating states to use the event to demonstrate the spirit of togetherness, mutual respect, and service to humanity,” Tinubu said.
Also speaking, Rivers State Director of Sports Obia Inyingikabo used the forum to express her profound gratitude to the Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for graciously approving and releasing funds to enable the state para team to attend the games.
She stated that the governor has made a significant impact on sports development in the state and also expressed confidence that the team would make a statement in the competition.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
Yellow House Wins Dinada Academy Inter-House Sports Competiton
The yellow house on Thursday scored 182 points to emerge as champions of the first annual inter-house sports competition of the Dinada Academy Nursery and Primary School in Port Harcourt.
The competition, which was held at the number six field of Old Port Harcourt Township, saw the Blue house come second with 164 points, as the Green house occupied the third position with 158 points.
In his opening address, the chairman of the occasion
Alalibo Kingsley encourages the children to use the inter-house competition as a means of developing different sporting activities.
Kingsley, who was represented by Frank Kabolo, said sport is currently one of the best ways of earning income, adding that it is important to key into sports at an early age.
The chairman commended the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Ibiene Josiah, and the staff of the academy for organising its first annual inter-house.
“Today I want to commend the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Josiah, and the staff for the knowledge they have imparted to the children.
“As you can see, the children are very happy, as sports bring joy unity, and love to the society,” Alalibo said.
Also speaking was the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Josiah, who thanked the staff and management of Dinada Academy and also expressed her profound gratitude to parents and guardians for their contributions and cooperation towards the successful inter-house competition.
“It is indeed a day to remember in the history of Dinada Academy.” We started the journey together, and God, in his provision, supplied all that was required in achieving our desired goals.
“I appreciate the management, parents, and guardians for giving us a day like this to remember in years to come.
“We pray as you journey back to your respective destinations God will grant you journey mercy,” she prayed.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Super Eagles Invitation Excites Sor
Former national under-17 player Yira Sor has said that he is excited over his first call-up to Nigeria’s senior football team (Super Eagles).
According to him, the invitation to represent the country was an honour, and he said that when he got the invitation to national camp, he and his family were happy.
Sor, who is playing his professional football with Belgian club Genk, said this last Wednesday in a chat with Tidesports shortly after the invitation.
He explained that his call -upto the Super Eagles team is not a surprise, but he considered it an honour following his contribution to his club.
“I am very happy for the call-up because representing your country is an honour.
Everybody wants to represent their country in one way or the other, so getting the call-up to represent my country, I am very excited.
“It is an honour for me and my family. I have played at the junior level before, but now it is a different level.
“The first time I got the information, I called my family, and they were all excited, so coming to play for the Super Eagles, I’m coming to show what I am doing in my club side; representing my country is an honour,” he said.
The Gure boy in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State said his family were in a state of ecstasy when he broke the news and promised to showcase his skills at the senior level.
By: Kiadum Edookor
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